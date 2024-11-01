The Comment Section with Drew Afualo

POST-TOUR ZOOMIES Ft. Ravyn Lenae | Episode 144

This week, Drew sits down with the talented singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae for an unfiltered discussion on the misconceptions terrible men hold about modern women. Ravyn opens up about her journey—balancing artistry with the demands of the music business, the road to fame and how having a strong support system is crucial for young women navigating the industry. Together, they bond over having a loyal gay fanbase, similar tour experiences, not liking to cook and so much more! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices