The Comment Section with Drew Afualo

IT'S HARD TO BE A VIEWER Ft. Mary Beth Barone | Episode 145
We're in NYC this week with famous New Yorker Mary Beth Barone! Drew and Mary Beth talk about recent unhinged experiences with terrible men, being chronically late, the shocking practice of pap smears, loving The Rock, watching horror movies in the afternoon, getting chest-punched, shutting creeps down in public, and so much more.
1:53:36
POST-TOUR ZOOMIES Ft. Ravyn Lenae | Episode 144
This week, Drew sits down with the talented singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae for an unfiltered discussion on the misconceptions terrible men hold about modern women. Ravyn opens up about her journey—balancing artistry with the demands of the music business, the road to fame and how having a strong support system is crucial for young women navigating the industry. Together, they bond over having a loyal gay fanbase, similar tour experiences, not liking to cook and so much more!
1:09:27
OH IT’S EASY? THEN YOU DO IT Ft. Maren Morris | Episode 143
This week, Drew welcomes the iconic Maren Morris to the show! Maren and Drew talk about their shared past fighting battles against bigots on Twitter, what Maren loves about Nashville and staying in a city you care about to enact change, writing with MUNA and Jack Antonoff, getting rejected by music competition shows, honky-tonk bars, Maren’s new single “People Still Show Up” (out now everywhere) and so much more!
59:05
NETWORK OF FAIRIES AND ANGELS Ft. Raveena | Episode 142
It’s the final Halloween episode of the season!! Drew is joined by Raveena to dive deep into the intersection between music and spirituality. They talk Raveena's latest album and her songwriting process, unpack the razor-thin line between lying and manifesting, good witches, body intuition, signs from the universe through dreams, Drew explains smut to Raveena, and so much more.
1:17:19
TWO VIRGOS WITH A PB+J Ft. Lizzy McAlpine | Episode 141
This week the one and only Lizzy McAlpine is here!! After Drew makes Lizzy apologize for her devastatingly relatable lyrics, they talk about their lack of survival skills, getting sassed by paparazzi, Lizzy’s love for horror movies and Steven King, crushing on Dylan O’Brien, and so much more.
It’s going DOWN in the comments in this new weekly show from defender of women on the internet, Drew Afualo! Join Drew and a new weekly guest as they explore the dreaded COMMENT SECTION of their tagged videos on TikTok. Through a candid discussion and lots of laughs, Drew keeps it real and gives in-depth advice on the issues that you care about most. Video is available only on Spotify.
