Coach Prime Time’s Pageant Days – November 19, 2024
Revisiting Deion Sanders hosting Miss USA, Cher’s memoir, bad influence Sabrina Carpenter, Brian Austin Green’s music, Ace Frehley on morning TV, Diddy news, and we call CFL Stan after a streaker invaded the Grey Cup.
Reminder that our merch store is back… for a limited time. Get your Christmas orders in today!
RIP former Chicago Bull Bob Butterbean Love.
ML Elrick hates the Detroit Lions.
Diddy is pulling shenanigans in prison. All his fellow prisoners treat him like a God in jail. Diddy’s “goombas” are harassing people. A loose-lipped property manager spills on the aftermath of a Diddy party.
Music: The Cure have a new album out. Sabrina Carpenter is naughty and it’s getting attention. Wicked is overly promoted. Ace Frehley phoned it in on Fox 5 Las Vegas.
Boring Austin Green finally heard his music on the “radio” after 30 years.
Cher continues to pop off following the release of her book. This time by swearing on national broadcast TV. Sonny took all her money. Her Christmas song is back.
Jason Kelce and Stevie Nicks have a new crappy Christmas Song. Travis is trying to become a major Hollywood actor.
Kristin Cavallari sleeps around.
LaMelo ball fined $100k for saying “no homo”. Where is LaVar Ball?
The Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens are playing on Netflix on Christmas. They better not have streaming issues because Beyoncé is playing halftime.
What is going on with Kate Upton and Justin Verlander? Are her boobs ok?
Deion Sanders is excelling coaching Colorado football. We watch his great hosting job at the 2002 Miss USA.
Valerie Bertinelli has joined the Drew Crew. She’s also quit drinking for 9 months. She’s having more anxiety. Probably because she her boyfriend dumped her.
Is Pete Davidson back into rehab or what?
Whoopi Goldberg will not apologize to a Staten Island bakery.
Stan’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers lost in the Grey Cup to the Toronto Argonauts. A hot chick stormed the field and nobody cared including security. We check in with CFL expert Stan.
That loser not-a-Prince Harry is trying comedy and failing with Jelly Roll.
The Beatles were sexually abused by their dentist.
Another reminder to join us for Killer’s Christmas at the Lodge in Keego Harbor on December 6th.
Politics: Joe Biden got lost in the rainforest. Matt Gaetz is a turd… and probably the next Attorney General. Oprah is lying about not receiving money from the Kamala Harris campaign. Nancy Mace vs Sarah McBride’s d**k and balls.
Drew Crime: Jose Ibarra is going down for the murder of Laken Riley.
Go see Gary Hoey: Ho Ho Hoey Rockin’ Holiday Show!
Visit our presenting sponsor Hall Financial – Michigan’s highest rated mortgage company.
If you’d like to help support the show… consider subscribing to our YouTube Channel, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (The Drew Lane Show, Marc Fellhauer, Trudi Daniels, Jim Bentley and BranDon).
--------
3:06:01
Lions Maul the Jags – November 17, 2024
Detroit Lions dominate Jacksonville, Jake Paul v. Mike Tyson debacle, Kanye West is a bad boss, Woke Dad story time, Britney Spears’s kids need money, and a Drew Crime-a-thon.
Eli Zaret joins the show to recap the Lions dominating victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a Scorigami final, the success of Jared Goff, LB Alex Anzalone’s injury, the best rushing duos in NFL history, MSU falls to Illinois, Bryce Underwood still going to LSU, CFB rankings, the ridiculous Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson bout, Mike’s butt was front and center, the smoking hot ring girl, Steve Yzerman on the hot seat, the Detroit Pistons are getting hot, Bronny’s home-game-only nepo-treatment, and more.
Watch our YouTube to make Drew happy.
More Sports: Young Dan Campbell is viral. Texas QB Quinn Ewers is a ladies man. Antonio Brown livestreamed the jumbotron and had a peak of 7.4M people watching his livestream due to Netflix errors and non-subscribers.
Drew Crime: The blackface murder of Alyssa Burkett. 48 Hours also covered the demise of Megan Parra. Drew recaps the case of Becky Friedli and family. A secret friend of Marc’s is making a documentary on Matthew Hoffman. Russell Neal went from boy band to prison.
Hip Hop: Murphy Aficionado is suing Kanye West for being a bad boss. Diddy wants out of jail SO BAD and is contacting and intimidating witnesses. Ray J seems to know something we don’t know.
Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth has bad tattoos and paid a woman to SHUT UP!
Jayden Federline wants to follow in his mom’s footsteps… now that he needs money.
Conan O’Brian to host the Oscars.
Clay Aiken wants Shawn Mendes so bad. He was once outed by a Green Beret.
Killer Cares is December 6th! Join us!
Jessica Simpson is getting a divorce.
3-4 new Van Halen records could be on the way, according to Alex Van Halen.
Nicole Kidman is trying to meet her Scientology children.
Books: Crystal Hefner has a new book out and she’s trashing Hugh. Tim Matheson has a new book where he mentioned he nailed 3 women in one day including Kirstie Alley Bill Clinton has another snoozer coming out.
Gabrielle Union and others (Stephen King, Don Lemon, Graham Couch, Dana Nessel, etc) announce their departure from Twitter all dramatically. Off to a leftist echo-chamber.
Woke Dad is the worst.
We check out the latest disaster from Corey Feldman… and his son Zen.
More Drew Crime: The murder of Rusty Sneiderman.
Watch this guy crush his nuts.
Visit our presenting sponsor Hall Financial – Michigan’s highest rated mortgage company.
If you’d like to help support the show… consider subscribing to our YouTube Channel, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (The Drew Lane Show, Marc Fellhauer, Trudi Daniels, Jim Bentley and BranDon).
--------
3:20:15
Infowars: Alex Jones v. The Onion - November 14, 2024
The Onion buys Infowars.com, another Diddy lawsuit, Rudy Giuliani needs money, Pam Anderson's Oscar movie, Eva Longoria leaves the US, Jim's Picks: Phone songs, and remembering Milton Romanowski.
Drew finds more great musical performances from SNL. Faith No More crushed Epic in 1990.
Fun FactL Mike Patton from Faith No More boofed a microphone live on stage in 1992 in Buffalo.
Rod Stewart and Tina Turner sang Hot Legs together on SNL in 1981.
David Byrne doesn't wear shoes for Once In A Lifetime on SNL in 2020.
Did this girl's shoes fly off when she got smoked by a car?
Here we go with another Diddy lawsuit. Tony Buzbee wants more money.
Diddy was allegedly short a BBC for a freak off and fanned out over Lexington Steele.
Rudy Giuliani needs your money. Please donate. He really needs it.
Poor Alex Jones. Nothing is going right for him. Now The Onion bought his website. Someone should start a GoFundMe to help him buy it back.
Finally a documentary about The Beatles. Beatles 64 is coming to Disney+.
Pam Anderson has a new movie coming out. Critics are saying it should be just as good, if not better, than Barb Wire.
A new, but unsponsored, Bonerline.
Tom Mazawey calls in to chat Jameson Williams, Javy Baez platooning with Trey Sweeney at SS, the Detroit Tigers lowballing Tarik Skubal , his Detroit Lions prediction, and his love for Taylor Mathis.
Dave Coulier diagnosed with non hodgkin's lymphoma. Get well soon, Dave. Thoughts and prayers.
The merch store is open! Go buy all of it.
The Menendez Brothers are so hot right now. They could be getting out before Christmas. Get ready for December 11.
The Martha Stewart doc is pretty cool, but she doesn't keep her promises.
Eva Longoria moved to Mexico. Good. Then get the hell out of my life. Who needs you? Beat it. Leave me alone!
The View really wants a conservative co-host.
In light of Dr. Roche retiring soon we remember Milton Romanowski.
Jim's List: Top 10 Songs About Phones
Visit our presenting sponsor Hall Financial – Michigan’s highest rated mortgage company.
If you’d like to help support the show… consider subscribing to our YouTube Channel, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (The Drew Lane Show, Marc Fellhauer, Trudi Daniels, Jim Bentley and BranDon).
--------
2:31:02
StutJo’s New Boat – November 12, 2024
WATP Karl takes down Armie Hammer & Stuttering John, SNL’s Chloe Fineman v. Elon Musk, too many d**k picks, Liam Payne’s revenge porn, Wisconsin man fakes his death, and our new merch store is open.
Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet were once lovers… in a movie.
Basketball coach Todd Golden is a wiener. But hey…Florida won, so the fans support him.
D**k pics are all the rage, yet nobody ever sends us boob pictures. Texas QB Quinn Ewers loves nudes and begs for them.
Liam Payne would not leave his ex-girlfriend Maya Henry alone. In his defense… she’s pretty hot.
Elon Musk made SNL cast member Chloe Fineman cry when he hosted in 2021.
Sturgill Simpson ROCKED SNL back in the day. We check out Carly Simon and Chevy Chase perform on SNL.
We have the latest Legacy Partner’s winner! Congrats to ______________!
Barstool Sports is destroying Zach Bryan right now.
Karl from WATP drops by praise the Detroit Lions, rip apart The Armie HammerTime Podcast, update us on that loser Stuttering John and more.
All Drew wanted for his birthday is for YOU to rate the show.
Leonardo DiCaprio threw himself a 50th birthday party.
Politics: Little Marco Rubio is tapped for Secretary of State. Melania STIFFED Dr. Jill Biden. Joe Biden vs sand. CNN is going through a makeover. Chris Wallace bails to do podcasts.
We have merch! Buy your Christmas presents today!
Bitcoin is rocking and rolling right now.
The State of Michigan has a gambling problem… and it’s great.
Ryan Borgwardt sure duped everyone by faking his own death.
Marni Washington and other FEMA employees were instructing helpers to avoid Donald Trump supporters.
Martha Stewart does not want to be touched by Drew Barrymore.
The Costco Guys are back with another terrible song and dance.
Michael Strahan finally addresses not putting his hand over his heart during the National Anthem.
Jared Goff is selling a ring at Jared. The Lions have a pretty easy matchup this week with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Visit our presenting sponsor Hall Financial – Michigan’s highest rated mortgage company.
If you’d like to help support the show… consider subscribing to our YouTube Channel, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (The Drew Lane Show, Marc Fellhauer, Trudi Daniels, Jim Bentley and BranDon).
--------
2:40:37
We Respect Veterans Day – November 11, 2024
People want Michael Strahan fired, Detroit Lions comeback win, Cher’s memoir, Liam Payne’s drug dealer speaks, Jim Bentley v. AT&T, Top SNL Musical Performances, and Vinnie Dombroski joins us to talk about Sponge’s album “1994”.
Eli Zaret drops by to recap the Detroit Lions thrilling comeback victory over the Houston Texans, divine intervention in Jake Bates’ field goals, Dan Campbell’s COTY odds, Prime Time possibility to the Dallas Cowboys, the fall of Michigan football, a $4.7M Michael Jordan jersey, the Detroit Tigers off season decision making, the big Jake Paul/Mike Tyson fight and more.
More Lions stuff: A flight attendant on a flight out of DTW was silenced by the passengers because she tried to speak during Jake Bates’ game winning kick. LB James Houston crapped his pants during the game, but he claims he just sat in some Gatorade.
How DARE Michael Strahan not hold his heart during the National Anthem? And on Veteran’s Day!
Drew Crime: Richard Allen has been found guilty of the Delphi Murders. A dude went nuts over the election results and slaughtered his family.
Vinnie Dombroski dials in to promote the “1994” album and more from Sponge!
Something called Paste Magazine ranked the top EPs of all time.
Megan Fox is knocked up. Machine Gun Kelly will make an excellent father.
Keith Urban is an awful driver. His daughter is not hot enough (or old enough) to be a model.
Jenelle Evans is a gross trainwreck.
Amanda Bynes smiles… and has lost 6 lbs.
Pete Davidson is getting all his tattoos removed.
Jim Bentley is in a battle with AT&T.
Rolling Stone Magazine ranked the top SNL musical performances of all time.
Cher is dropping a book and she’s spilling… about nailing Warren Beatty when she was 15-years-old.
The Blues Brothers are still cleaning up all these years later.
Kate Cassidy is getting the boot from Liam Payne’s mansion. Liam Payne’s drug dealer is popping off and things are getting gay.
Britney Spears used to look hot when she was in a conservatorship.
Drew declares Zach Bryan ugly.
Visit our presenting sponsor Hall Financial – Michigan’s highest rated mortgage company.
If you’d like to help support the show… consider subscribing to our YouTube Channel, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (The Drew Lane Show, Marc Fellhauer, Trudi Daniels, Jim Bentley and BranDon).