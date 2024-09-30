Coach Prime Time’s Pageant Days – November 19, 2024

Revisiting Deion Sanders hosting Miss USA, Cher’s memoir, bad influence Sabrina Carpenter, Brian Austin Green’s music, Ace Frehley on morning TV, Diddy news, and we call CFL Stan after a streaker invaded the Grey Cup. Reminder that our merch store is back… for a limited time. Get your Christmas orders in today! RIP former Chicago Bull Bob Butterbean Love. ML Elrick hates the Detroit Lions. Diddy is pulling shenanigans in prison. All his fellow prisoners treat him like a God in jail. Diddy’s “goombas” are harassing people. A loose-lipped property manager spills on the aftermath of a Diddy party. Music: The Cure have a new album out. Sabrina Carpenter is naughty and it’s getting attention. Wicked is overly promoted. Ace Frehley phoned it in on Fox 5 Las Vegas. Boring Austin Green finally heard his music on the “radio” after 30 years. Cher continues to pop off following the release of her book. This time by swearing on national broadcast TV. Sonny took all her money. Her Christmas song is back. Jason Kelce and Stevie Nicks have a new crappy Christmas Song. Travis is trying to become a major Hollywood actor. Kristin Cavallari sleeps around. LaMelo ball fined $100k for saying “no homo”. Where is LaVar Ball? The Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens are playing on Netflix on Christmas. They better not have streaming issues because Beyoncé is playing halftime. What is going on with Kate Upton and Justin Verlander? Are her boobs ok? Deion Sanders is excelling coaching Colorado football. We watch his great hosting job at the 2002 Miss USA. Valerie Bertinelli has joined the Drew Crew. She’s also quit drinking for 9 months. She’s having more anxiety. Probably because she her boyfriend dumped her. Is Pete Davidson back into rehab or what? Whoopi Goldberg will not apologize to a Staten Island bakery. Stan’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers lost in the Grey Cup to the Toronto Argonauts. A hot chick stormed the field and nobody cared including security. We check in with CFL expert Stan. That loser not-a-Prince Harry is trying comedy and failing with Jelly Roll. The Beatles were sexually abused by their dentist. Another reminder to join us for Killer’s Christmas at the Lodge in Keego Harbor on December 6th. Politics: Joe Biden got lost in the rainforest. Matt Gaetz is a turd… and probably the next Attorney General. Oprah is lying about not receiving money from the Kamala Harris campaign. Nancy Mace vs Sarah McBride’s d**k and balls. Drew Crime: Jose Ibarra is going down for the murder of Laken Riley. Go see Gary Hoey: Ho Ho Hoey Rockin’ Holiday Show! Visit our presenting sponsor Hall Financial – Michigan’s highest rated mortgage company. If you’d like to help support the show… consider subscribing to our YouTube Channel, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (The Drew Lane Show, Marc Fellhauer, Trudi Daniels, Jim Bentley and BranDon).