You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes

Everybody has secret weirdness, Pete Holmes gets comedians to share theirs. More
Available Episodes
5 of 794
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes it weird!
Check out her new podcast WISER THAN ME by Lemonada Media.
Watch video of the podcast here!
NIRVANA WATER SCIENCES
Feel super by visiting
https://feelsuper.com
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS
ONNIT
SEMI ANNUAL SAVINGS!
Everything is on sale!
https://onnit.com/weird
LMNT
PROMO CODE: WEIRD
FOR YOUR FREE SAMPLE PACK
https://drinklmnt.com/weird
PYM CHEWS
15% OFF YOUR ORDER
https://youcanpym.com/weird
SUNDAY LAWN CARE
20% OFF FULL SEASON PLANS!
https://getsunday.com/weird
5/3/2023
1:52:55
We Made It Weird #134
Pete and Val catch up and get INTO it!
4/29/2023
1:20:27
Bobby Moynihan
Bobby Moynihan (comedy! SNL!) makes it weird!
Watch the video of the podcast here!
NIRVANA WATER SCIENCES
Feel super by visiting
https://feelsuper.com
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS
MAGIC MIND
Get 20% OFF YOUR ORDER
PROMO CODE: WEIRD
https://magicmind.co/weird
MINDBLOOM
PROMO CODE: WEIRD
https://mindbloom.com/ymiw
BLUELAND
A cleaner planet starts at home!
https://blueland.com/ymiw
4/26/2023
1:37:27
We Made It Weird #133
Pete and Val catch up and get INTO it!
4/21/2023
1:09:17
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Neil deGrasse Tyson (astrophysicist! Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization!) makes it weird!
Watch the video of the podcast here!
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS
THE PERFECT JEAN
Get 25% OFF your order
Promo Code: WEIRDO
https://theperfectjeannyc.com
LMNT
Get you FREE sample pack
Promo Code: WEIRD
https://drinklmnt.com/weird
BETTERHELP
10% OFF your first month
https://betterhelp.com/weirdo
RITUAL
10% OFF first three months
https://ritual.com/weird