I Said No Gifts! A comedy interview podcast with Bridger Winegar

Bridger is totally fine with Carl Tart bringing yet another gift. The two discuss sleeping in airport lounges, laser hair removal, and owning 300 hats. Don't forget to review the podcast, it's the least you can do. Follow the show on Instagram I Said No Gifts! Merch Have a question for I Said No Emails or a Gift or a Curse suggestion? Email us at isaidnogifts@gmail.com and Bridger may or may not read it aloud on the show. Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3Uw1W4v See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Bridger chooses nonviolence when Michael Urie (Shrinking, Oh Mary) returns to give him another gift. The two discuss consignment furniture, Tubi, and Frances McDormand. Don't forget to review the podcast, it's the least you can do. Follow the show on Instagram I Said No Gifts! Merch Have a question for I Said No Emails or a Gift or a Curse suggestion? Email us at isaidnogifts@gmail.com and Bridger may or may not read it aloud on the show. Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3Uw1W4v See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Bridger keeps any negative feelings to himself when Jon Daly (Fallout, Margo's Got Money Troubles) forces a gift on him. The two discuss David Copperfield, famous choirs, and getting towed while antiquing. Don't forget to review the podcast, it's the least you can do. Follow the show on Instagram I Said No Gifts! Merch Have a question for I Said No Emails or a Gift or a Curse suggestion? Email us at isaidnogifts@gmail.com and Bridger may or may not read it aloud on the show. Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3Uw1W4v See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Bridger doesn't melt down when Roz Hernandez (Ghosted! by Roz Hernandez) decides to bring another gift. The two discuss ghost nuns, egg-shaped candy, and supernatural experiences across America. Don't forget to review the podcast, it's the least you can do. Follow the show on Instagram I Said No Gifts! Merch Have a question for I Said No Emails or a Gift or a Curse suggestion? Email us at isaidnogifts@gmail.com and Bridger may or may not read it aloud on the show. Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3Uw1W4v See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Katy Fishell gets into the backyard armed with a gift to force onto Bridger. Topics include panzanella, regurgitation, and committing to fatherhood. Don't forget to review the podcast, it's the least you can do. Follow the show on Instagram I Said No Gifts! Merch Have a question for I Said No Emails or a Gift or a Curse suggestion? Email us at isaidnogifts@gmail.com and Bridger may or may not read it aloud on the show. Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3Uw1W4v See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About I Said No Gifts! A comedy interview podcast with Bridger Winegar

About I Said No Gifts! A comedy interview podcast with Bridger Winegar

About I Said No Gifts! A comedy interview podcast with Bridger Winegar

On I Said No Gifts!, host Bridger Winegar invites friends, loved ones and people he’s secretly trying to destroy to join him for conversation and a game or two. He only has one request: No gifts! Naturally, every guest disobeys, meaning their chat will eventually turn to whatever object lies beneath the wrapping paper. With over 100 episodes, this comedy podcast lets Bridger bring the funniest people to his backyard for all kinds of conversations. Guests including Weird Al Yankovic, Nicole Byer, Paul Scheer, Betsy Sodaro, Paul F. Tompkins and D’Arcy Carden have disobeyed the rules and bombarded the gracious host with a thoughtful or useless gift. Sometimes both. I Said No Gifts! is part of the Exactly Right podcast network that provides a platform for bold, creative voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for audiences everywhere. The Exactly Right roster of podcasts covers a variety of topics including historic true crime, comedic interviews and news, science, pop culture and more. Podcasts on the network include My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast, This Podcast Will Kill You, Bananas and more. Pick up a copy of Bridger’s game Gift Master in the Exactly Right Store: www.exactlyrightstore.com.