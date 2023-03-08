I Said No Gifts! A comedy interview podcast with Bridger Winegar

Ally Maki Disobeys Bridger

Bridger shows immense kindness despite Ally Maki (The Big Door Prize, Toy Story 4) arriving with an unwanted gift. The two discuss crafting, how long it should take an adult to finish a puzzle, and John Cougar Mellencamp. This episode was recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike.