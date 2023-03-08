I Said No Gifts! A comedy interview podcast with Bridger Winegar

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Exactly Right
Available Episodes

5 of 178
  • Greta Titelman Disobeys Bridger
    Bridger is honestly fine when Greta Titelman (Senior Superlatives, Search Party) rudely shows up with a gift. The two discuss fleeing the country, kangaroo pouches, and coffee ice cubes.This episode was recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike.Follow the show and play Gift or a Curse -Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/isaidnogifts/Twitter - https://twitter.com/isaidnogiftsSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    8/10/2023
    1:11:36
  • Ally Maki Disobeys Bridger
    Bridger shows immense kindness despite Ally Maki (The Big Door Prize, Toy Story 4) arriving with an unwanted gift. The two discuss crafting, how long it should take an adult to finish a puzzle, and John Cougar Mellencamp. This episode was recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike.Follow the show and play Gift or a Curse -Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/isaidnogifts/Twitter - https://twitter.com/isaidnogifts This episode was recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    8/3/2023
    1:05:16
  • Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao Disobey Bridger
    Bridger doesn't take the bait when Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (Joy Ride, Family Guy) and Teresa Hsiao (Joy Ride, Nora From Queens) surprise him with a gift. The three discuss reliable cars, open casket funerals, and playing pool. Follow the show and play Gift or a Curse -Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/isaidnogifts/Twitter - https://twitter.com/isaidnogifts See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/27/2023
    58:53
  • Brian Huskey Disobeys Bridger
    Bridger isn't bothered in the least when Brian Huskey (Bob's Burgers, Veep) straps him with an unwanted gift. The two discuss struggling inventors, night vision, and sports injuries. This episode was recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike.Follow the show and play Gift or a Curse -Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/isaidnogifts/Twitter - https://twitter.com/isaidnogifts See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/20/2023
    1:09:04
  • Tig Notaro Disobeys Bridger
    Bridger somehow resists a freak out when comedian Tig Notaro shackles him with a gift. The two discuss pant prices, Britney Spears concerts, and bees.Follow the show and play Gift or a Curse -Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/isaidnogifts/Twitter - https://twitter.com/isaidnogifts See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/13/2023
    54:13

About I Said No Gifts!

Host Bridger Winegar invites friends, loved ones, and people he’s secretly trying to destroy to join him in conversation. He only has one request: No gifts! Naturally, every guest disobeys, meaning their chat will eventually turn to whatever object lies beneath the wrapping paper.
