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Do You Need A Ride? with Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff

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Comedy
Do You Need A Ride? with Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff
Latest episode

437 episodes

  • Do You Need A Ride? with Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff

    S4 - Ep. 138 - Maria Bamford

    08/03/2026 | 58 mins.
    This week, Chris and Karen welcome comedian Maria Bamford to chat about defensive crowdwork, Australian clowns and more!
    https://www.instagram.com/dynarpodcast/
    https://twitter.com/DynarPodcast
    https://www.facebook.com/dynarpodcast/

    Buy Merch! https://www.exactlyrightmedia.com/merch

    Follow Maria –
    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mariabamfordcomedy/
    Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mariabamford/
    TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@mariabamfordcomedy
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/mariabamfoo
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Do You Need A Ride? with Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff

    S4 - Ep. 137 - Christian Duguay

    07/27/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    This week, Karen and Chris welcome back friend of the pod Christian Duguay to chat about thesis raves, polite car theft and more!
    https://www.instagram.com/dynarpodcast/
    https://twitter.com/DynarPodcast
    https://www.facebook.com/dynarpodcast/

    Buy Merch! https://www.exactlyrightmedia.com/merch

    Follow Christian -
    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/csduguay/


    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Do You Need A Ride? with Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff

    S4 - Ep. 136 - Chris & Karen

    07/20/2026 | 38 mins.
    This week, Chris and Karen chat about neck tattoos, excessive whimsy and more!
    https://www.instagram.com/dynarpodcast/
    https://twitter.com/DynarPodcast
    https://www.facebook.com/dynarpodcast/

    Buy Merch! https://www.exactlyrightmedia.com/merch
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Do You Need A Ride? with Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff

    S4 - Ep. 135 - Karen & Chris

    07/13/2026 | 48 mins.
    This week, Karen and Chris chat about assless chaps, sea hags and more!
    https://www.instagram.com/dynarpodcast/
    https://twitter.com/DynarPodcast
    https://www.facebook.com/dynarpodcast/

    Buy Merch! https://www.exactlyrightmedia.com/merch
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Do You Need A Ride? with Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff

    Flashback: In the Car with Babs Gray

    07/06/2026 | 55 mins.
    This episode was originally released in 2015
    In this classic episode, Karen and Chris pick up the hilarious Barbara Gray and bring her to her comedy show!
    https://www.instagram.com/dynarpodcast/
    https://twitter.com/DynarPodcast
    https://www.facebook.com/dynarpodcast/

    Buy Merch! https://www.exactlyrightmedia.com/merch

    Follow Babs –
    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/babs_gray/

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Do You Need A Ride? with Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff
Each week on Do You Need A Ride? comedians Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff hop in the car with a funny guest to run errands, hit the drive-thru and sit in traffic.   Since DYNAR hit the road in 2014, Karen and Chris have been joined in their mobile sound studio by hundreds of celebrities, stand-up comedians and masters of improv including Joel Kim Booster, Tig Notaro, Patton Oswalt, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster and many more.   Do You Need A Ride? is part of the Exactly Right podcast network that provides a platform for bold, creative voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for audiences everywhere. The Exactly Right roster of podcasts covers a variety of topics including true crime, comedic interviews, news, science, pop culture and more. The network is home to My Favorite Murder (hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark), Buried Bones, That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast, Bananas and more. Theme song written and performed by Karen Kilgariff!
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Comedy

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