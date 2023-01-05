Do You Need A Ride? with Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

Do You Need A Ride?

Podcast Do You Need A Ride?
Exactly Right
Comedians Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff shuttle their guests to or from the airport, somewhat dangerously, in a mobile sound studio (a car). More
Comedy
  • S3 - Ep. 68 - Shalewa Sharpe
    This week, Karen and Chris welcome writer and comedian Shalewa Sharpe to chat about working in an adult video store, vigilante street justice and more!Follow DYNAR:https://www.instagram.com/dynarpodcast/ https://twitter.com/DynarPodcast https://www.facebook.com/dynarpodcast/ Buy Merch! https://www.exactlyrightmedia.com/merchFollow Shalewa -Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/silkyjumbo/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/silkyjumbo Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/silkyjumbo/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/15/2023
    1:14:20
  • S3 - Ep. 67 - Tess Barker
    This week, Karen and Chris welcome writer and comedian Tess Barker to chat about crying to Enya, beer bong victories and more!Follow DYNAR:https://www.instagram.com/dynarpodcast/ https://twitter.com/DynarPodcast https://www.facebook.com/dynarpodcast/ Buy Merch! https://www.exactlyrightmedia.com/merchFollow Tess  -Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tesstifybarker/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TesstifyBarker Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/tessbarkercomic/ See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/8/2023
    1:12:29
  • S3 - Ep. 66 - Chris & Karen
    This week, Chris and Karen chat about tripping balls in the desert, faking ski injuries and more!Follow DYNAR:https://www.instagram.com/dynarpodcast/ https://twitter.com/DynarPodcast https://www.facebook.com/dynarpodcast/ Buy Merch! https://www.exactlyrightmedia.com/merchSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    1:03:30
  • S3 - Ep. 65 - Johnny Pemberton
    This week, Karen and Chris welcome actor and comedian Johnny Pemberton to chat about offending proctologists, the dark side of dolphins and more!Follow DYNAR:https://www.instagram.com/dynarpodcast/ https://twitter.com/DynarPodcast https://www.facebook.com/dynarpodcast/ Buy Merch! https://www.exactlyrightmedia.com/merchFollow Johnny  -TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@johnny_pemberton  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnny_pemberton/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/johnnypemberton Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OfficialJohnnyPemberton/ See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/24/2023
    1:12:13
  • S3 - Ep. 64 - Fahim Anwar
    This week, Chris and Karen welcome comedian Fahim Anwar to chat about selling coupons, a horse named Nickelback and more!Follow DYNAR:https://www.instagram.com/dynarpodcast/ https://twitter.com/DynarPodcast https://www.facebook.com/dynarpodcast/ Buy Merch! https://www.exactlyrightmedia.com/merchFollow Fahim  -TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fahimanwarcomedy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fahimanwar/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/fahimanwar YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDKpUpUJIRWHJLi3j96MTpQ See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/17/2023
    1:05:06

About Do You Need A Ride?

Comedians Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff shuttle their guests to or from the airport, somewhat dangerously, in a mobile sound studio (a car).

