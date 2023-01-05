Do You Need A Ride? with Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff

Comedians Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff shuttle their guests to or from the airport, somewhat dangerously, in a mobile sound studio (a car). More
S3 - Ep. 68 - Shalewa Sharpe
This week, Karen and Chris welcome writer and comedian Shalewa Sharpe to chat about working in an adult video store, vigilante street justice and more!
5/15/2023
1:14:20
S3 - Ep. 67 - Tess Barker
This week, Karen and Chris welcome writer and comedian Tess Barker to chat about crying to Enya, beer bong victories and more!
5/8/2023
1:12:29
S3 - Ep. 66 - Chris & Karen
This week, Chris and Karen chat about tripping balls in the desert, faking ski injuries and more!
5/1/2023
1:03:30
S3 - Ep. 65 - Johnny Pemberton
This week, Karen and Chris welcome actor and comedian Johnny Pemberton to chat about offending proctologists, the dark side of dolphins and more!
4/24/2023
1:12:13
S3 - Ep. 64 - Fahim Anwar
This week, Chris and Karen welcome comedian Fahim Anwar to chat about selling coupons, a horse named Nickelback and more!