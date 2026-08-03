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Do You Need A Ride? with Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff
Exactly Right and iHeartPodcasts
Latest episode
437 episodes
- This week, Chris and Karen welcome comedian Maria Bamford to chat about defensive crowdwork, Australian clowns and more!
https://www.instagram.com/dynarpodcast/
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Twitter - https://twitter.com/mariabamfoo
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- This week, Karen and Chris welcome back friend of the pod Christian Duguay to chat about thesis raves, polite car theft and more!
https://www.instagram.com/dynarpodcast/
https://twitter.com/DynarPodcast
https://www.facebook.com/dynarpodcast/
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Follow Christian -
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/csduguay/
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- This week, Chris and Karen chat about neck tattoos, excessive whimsy and more!
https://www.instagram.com/dynarpodcast/
https://twitter.com/DynarPodcast
https://www.facebook.com/dynarpodcast/
Buy Merch! https://www.exactlyrightmedia.com/merch
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- This week, Karen and Chris chat about assless chaps, sea hags and more!
https://www.instagram.com/dynarpodcast/
https://twitter.com/DynarPodcast
https://www.facebook.com/dynarpodcast/
Buy Merch! https://www.exactlyrightmedia.com/merch
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- This episode was originally released in 2015
In this classic episode, Karen and Chris pick up the hilarious Barbara Gray and bring her to her comedy show!
https://www.instagram.com/dynarpodcast/
https://twitter.com/DynarPodcast
https://www.facebook.com/dynarpodcast/
Buy Merch! https://www.exactlyrightmedia.com/merch
Follow Babs –
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/babs_gray/
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About Do You Need A Ride? with Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff
Each week on Do You Need A Ride? comedians Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff hop in the car with a funny guest to run errands, hit the drive-thru and sit in traffic. Since DYNAR hit the road in 2014, Karen and Chris have been joined in their mobile sound studio by hundreds of celebrities, stand-up comedians and masters of improv including Joel Kim Booster, Tig Notaro, Patton Oswalt, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster and many more. Do You Need A Ride? is part of the Exactly Right podcast network that provides a platform for bold, creative voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for audiences everywhere. The Exactly Right roster of podcasts covers a variety of topics including true crime, comedic interviews, news, science, pop culture and more. The network is home to My Favorite Murder (hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark), Buried Bones, That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast, Bananas and more. Theme song written and performed by Karen Kilgariff!Podcast website
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- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
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Do You Need A Ride? with Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff
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Do You Need A Ride? with Chris Fairbanks and Karen Kilgariff: Podcasts in Family
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