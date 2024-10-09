Any Single Places with Mitch Silpa

On the last episode of Season Steven, it's Christmas Eve in Dignity Falls! Burnt shares some memories from his college days and Joan pours some holiday cheer, while Doug is busy decorating the house for Christmas.Joining them later is Ray, who is wondering where a 62 year old man can find love these days.