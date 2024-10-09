On the last episode of Season Steven, it's Christmas Eve in Dignity Falls! Burnt shares some memories from his college days and Joan pours some holiday cheer, while Doug is busy decorating the house for Christmas.Joining them later is Ray, who is wondering where a 62 year old man can find love these days.Want more TNL? Can't wait for next season? Go to cbbworld.com and sign up for the Maximus plan to unlock access to all seasons ad-free, as well as brand new exclusive BONUS ROOM episodes adventuring deeper into Dignity Falls! New bonus rooms will continue every month!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:26:14
A Sharp Piece Of Shale with Madeline Walter
On the penultimate episode of Season Steven, Burnt and Joan discuss delicious looking commercials from yesteryear, while Doug works on a room for Jalliope. Later, neighbor Maura is confused why she has received rocks in her mail.
--------
1:21:41
Chihuahua Photographer with Erin Keif
Joan reveals a lifelong obsession with a certain sport, Burnt learns a puzzling fun fact about Wicked, and Doug stands by in a new room. Later, a photo/video artist named Emmett stops by with hopes of picking up some new business.
--------
1:10:30
Howling At The Moon with Vanessa Ragland
Joan gives Burnt a lesson in mirroring, while Doug works on a new way to welcome the guests. Later, Glendon comes on the show to shed some light on a NeighborhApp post about her and her spirited friends.
--------
1:37:13
Keep An Eye Out with Suzi Barrett
Burnt explains his difficult night, Joan finally has a title for her one woman holiday show, and Doug takes orders. Later, Glenda follows up on her ominous post in the Crime & Safety section of the NeighborhApp.
Join Burnt Millipede (Paul F. Tompkins), Joan Pedestrian (Nicole Parker) and Doug (Brett Morris) as they explore their hometown of Dignity Falls via posts from a certain neighborhood social networking app and interview the town's most intriguing residents!Want more TNL? Go to cbbworld.com and sign up for the Maximus plan to unlock access to all seasons ad-free, as well as brand new exclusive BONUS ROOM episodes adventuring deeper into Dignity Falls!