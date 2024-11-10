Kicked Off Superstore for a Joke w/ Felipe Esparza | EP 2 | FatFish Podcast
0:00 Felipe Esparza Loves Doja Cat, VR Concerts, Drinking
7:16 Big Families, Mexico, Felipe’s White Spouse
13:01 Charity Comedy Shows, Felipe’s Time in Rehab, Trippin on a Plane
19:45 Felipe Esparza Kicked Off Superstore
27:15 Novelas, Felipe’s Favorite Comedians
33:34 Tombstone
38:52 Sharing Your Wealth, Retiring
42:27 Summer Camp, Ralph Barbosa’s Speeding Problem
51:11 Felipe Esparza’s Wild Night, Crazy Times in Comedy Condos, Advice For Younger Folk
1:07:10 Critiquing New Jokes
