The FatFish Podcast

Ralph Barbosa & Jaime Garcia
Welcome to The FatFish Podcast hosted by Ralph Barbosa & Jaime Garcia.
Comedy

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Kicked Off Superstore for a Joke w/ Felipe Esparza | EP 2 | FatFish Podcast
    Weekly upload audio/video every Monday 10am CT / 8am PT.  More Felipe Esparza History for Foos Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@felipeesparza Nace Una Leyenda: Chespirito Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nace-una-leyenda-chespirito/id1757613186 IG: https://www.instagram.com/felipeesparzacomedian TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@felipeesparzacomic 0:00 Felipe Esparza Loves Doja Cat, VR Concerts, Drinking 7:16 Big Families, Mexico, Felipe’s White Spouse 13:01 Charity Comedy Shows, Felipe’s Time in Rehab, Trippin on a Plane 19:45 Felipe Esparza Kicked Off Superstore 27:15 Novelas, Felipe’s Favorite Comedians 33:34 Tombstone 38:52 Sharing Your Wealth, Retiring 42:27 Summer Camp, Ralph Barbosa’s Speeding Problem 51:11 Felipe Esparza’s Wild Night, Crazy Times in Comedy Condos, Advice For Younger Folk 1:07:10 Critiquing New Jokes  follow: https://www.instagram.com/fatfishpodcast listen to us on audio: https://tr.ee/cY59UfqZRm hosted by: https://www.instagram.com/@thejaimegarcia and https://www.instagram.com/@ralphbarbosa03
    --------  
    1:17:42
  • Chris Distefano King of the 13 Colonies | EP 1 | FatFish Podcast
    #chrisdistefano educates Jaime and Ralph on some world history, and gives some life advice. Weekly upload audio/video every Monday 10am CT / 8am PT. follow: @fatfishpodcast hosted by: @thejaimegarcia and @ralphbarbosa03
    --------  
    1:08:33
  • Welcome to the FatFish Podcast
    We Started a new podcast okay watch and listen
    --------  
    0:54

About The FatFish Podcast

