015. Vinny Guadagnino, Derek Gaines, & Mike Feeney | Bad Behavior
Comedians Vinny Guadagnino, Derek Gaines, & Mike Feeney go head-to-head with Big Jay Oakerson & Luis J. Gomez for an episode of STORY WARZ that's all about BAD BEHAVIOR! Who burned CDs of adult content and sold them at school? Which comedian was involved in a hit and run with a school bus full of children? Who ki**ed a frog with bleach? Find out all this and plenty more, ONLY on this week's episode of STORY WARZ!Original Air Date: 11/11/24
014. Brooks Wheelan, Mike Vecchione, & Sarah Tollemache| Dating
Comedians Brooks Wheelan, Mike Vecchione, & Sarah Tollemache go head-to-head with hosts Big Jay Oakerson & Luis J. Gomez for a dating themed episode of STORY WARZ! Who dated the winner of a popular reality television show? Who left a date's house because they had a pet snake? Who lost their V card to "Rock The Cradle of Love?" And most importantly, which comedian has the deception skills of a true Story Warrior? Find out ONLY on this week's STORY WARZ! Original Air Date: 11/04/24
013. Mo Mandel, Che Durena, & Na'im Ali | Halloween
Comedians Mo Mandel, Che Durena, & Na'im Ali go head-to-head with Big Jay Oakerson & Luis J. Gomez in a Halloween themed episode of STORY WARZ! Which comedian used to throw fireworks into strangers backyards? Who got a nickname for kissing the fattest girl at the Halloween party? Who put on a frightful show after a bad fight with an ex? Find out all this and plenty more on this week's episode of STORY WARZ?Original Air Date: 10/28/24
012. Kevin Ryan, Yannis Pappas, & Mike Finoia | The Law
Comedians Kevin Ryan, Yannis Pappas, & Mike Finoia go head-to-head with Big Jay Oakerson & Luis J. Gomez in a game of deceptive storytelling! This week's theme: The Law! Which comedian had a family member represent him in traffic court instead of a real lawyer? Who was once asked to help a friend escape prison? Who has had a police officer pull a gun on them? Find out all this and more, ONLY on This week's STORY WARZ!Original Air Date: 10/21/24
011. TJ Miller, Ari Shaffir, & Mike Cannon | Fears
Comedians TJ Miller, Ari Shaffir, and Mike Cannon go head-to-head with Big Jay Oakerson and Luis J. Gomez for a fear-themed episode of STORY WARZ! Who got "assaulted" by a dog at a family party? Who had a recurring nightmare of being trapped in the sewers? And who witnessed blood leaking from a picture in their parents' home? Tune in for wild stories, shocking revelations, and plenty of laughs - ONLY on this week's STORY WARZ!Original Air Date: 10/14/24
📖 📚Welcome to Story Warz: A Game of Deceptive Storytelling. Comedians Big Jay Oakerson & Luis J. Gomez face off with some of the biggest names in comedy and entertainment for this hilarious game of wits and deception… LIVE from The Stand Comedy Club in New York City!