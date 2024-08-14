015. Vinny Guadagnino, Derek Gaines, & Mike Feeney | Bad Behavior

Comedians Vinny Guadagnino, Derek Gaines, & Mike Feeney go head-to-head with Big Jay Oakerson & Luis J. Gomez for an episode of STORY WARZ that's all about BAD BEHAVIOR! Who burned CDs of adult content and sold them at school? Which comedian was involved in a hit and run with a school bus full of children? Who ki**ed a frog with bleach? Find out all this and plenty more, ONLY on this week's episode of STORY WARZ!Original Air Date: 11/11/24