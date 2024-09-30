The Mavrus Chronicles - The Road to Blazing Babe (Part 1)

As our beloved Caldwell takes an early paternity leave, we're posting an oldie but a goodie from the patreon mixed bag tier: Hot Boy Summer - Blazing Babe! This is the first of 4 episodes. The Boys of Summer are back and headed to the semi-annual summer festival Blazing Babe. Mac surfs an RV, Tread ponders his dad, Mavrus lies to his best friends, and Dave discovers his life's passion. Featuring Zac Oyama as Mavrus!Part Two will drop this Thursday, November 14th. We'll also have Zac Oyama on for a patreon short rest to revisit the insanity.Support us at Patreon.com/Naddpod to get access to the after-show and a bunch of other Naddpod content!MUSIC:"Kingshammer" - Emily Axford"Hot Boy Theme" - Emily Axford"Techgnomek" - Emily Axford"The Honeytrap Casino" - Emily Axford"Left is Left and Right is Center" - Emily Axford"Infiniti" - Emily Axford"I Think I Lost My Glasses" - Emily Axford"The Duck" - Emily Axford"Speak with Animals" - Emily Axford"Qwicksis" - Emily Axford"Healing Worm" - Emily Axford"EVO" - Emily Axford"Selfless" - Emily Axford"Missing" - Emily Axford"Deep Sea Lurker" - Emily Axford"Crash Landing" - Emily Axford"Snake Fight" - Emily Axford"Chute Groove" - Emily Axford"Hippophin Chip Tune" - Emily Axford"Acid Rain" - Emily Axford"Sea Beast" - Emily Axford