The Mavrus Chronicles - Blaze Responsibly (Part 2)
Part 2 of Hot Boy Summer: Blazing Babe featuring Zac Oyama!The Boys fracture emotionally, as well as literally. Dave chugs seven stouts, Tread takes refuge in a vegetable tent, Mac suspects a sticker, Mavrus questions the group's party prowess, and everyone learns what Carl's really been up to.MUSIC:"Hot Boy Theme" - by Emily Axford"Techgnomek" - by Emily Axford"Carl" - by Emily Axford"Infiniti" - by Emily Axford"Left is Left and Right is Center" - by Emily Axford"The Smithy's Hut" - by Emily Axford"Missing" - by Emily Axford"I Think I Lost My Glasses" - by Emily Axford"The Gambling District" - by Emily Axford"Bloody Mural" - by Emily Axford"EVO" - by Emily Axford"The Widow" - by Emily Axford"Jolene the Green" - by Emily Axford"The Summer We've Been Waiting For" - by Emily Axford"Selfless" - by Emily Axford"Gutless" - by Emily Axford"Speak with Animals" - by Emily Axford"A Miracle Child" - by Emily Axford"Demi-God" - by Emily Axford"The Posse" - by Emily Axford"Buzzer's Cutters" - by Emily Axford"The Baroness" - by Emily AxfordSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
1:23:32
The Mavrus Chronicles - The Road to Blazing Babe (Part 1)
As our beloved Caldwell takes an early paternity leave, we're posting an oldie but a goodie from the patreon mixed bag tier: Hot Boy Summer - Blazing Babe! This is the first of 4 episodes. The Boys of Summer are back and headed to the semi-annual summer festival Blazing Babe. Mac surfs an RV, Tread ponders his dad, Mavrus lies to his best friends, and Dave discovers his life's passion. Featuring Zac Oyama as Mavrus!Part Two will drop this Thursday, November 14th. We'll also have Zac Oyama on for a patreon short rest to revisit the insanity.Support us at Patreon.com/Naddpod to get access to the after-show and a bunch of other Naddpod content!MUSIC:"Kingshammer" - Emily Axford"Hot Boy Theme" - Emily Axford"Techgnomek" - Emily Axford"The Honeytrap Casino" - Emily Axford"Left is Left and Right is Center" - Emily Axford"Infiniti" - Emily Axford"I Think I Lost My Glasses" - Emily Axford"The Duck" - Emily Axford"Speak with Animals" - Emily Axford"Qwicksis" - Emily Axford"Healing Worm" - Emily Axford"EVO" - Emily Axford"Selfless" - Emily Axford"Missing" - Emily Axford"Deep Sea Lurker" - Emily Axford"Crash Landing" - Emily Axford"Snake Fight" - Emily Axford"Chute Groove" - Emily Axford"Hippophin Chip Tune" - Emily Axford"Acid Rain" - Emily Axford"Sea Beast" - Emily AxfordSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
1:25:03
Tortle Tank: I'm In, Therefore, I'm Out (w/ Zac Oyama)
Welcome to Tortle Tank, the show where the world's richest reptiles review your D&D homebrew and decide whether or not to invest their hard-earned eggs. This week, shellebrity guest Zac Oyama joins the Torts as they hear pitches about utilizing expended spell slots, finding advantage in disadvantage, and the power of training montages. Let's dive right in!Support us at Patreon.com/Naddpod to get access to the after-show and a bunch of other Naddpod content!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
1:04:19
Adventure Book Theatre: Goosebumps - Little Comic Shop of Horrors
The Boo!(k) Besties return to R.L. Stein's "Give Yourself Goosebumps" series! No A, B or C list celebrities were available to guest so another guy fills in.---CREDITS:Sound Mixing and Editing by Trevor Lyon8-Bit Book Club Theme by Emily AxfordSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
59:31
VOTE '24 Mixed Bag Mixtape: Best of Patreon D&D Courts
Fellow Americans, Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th! You can find your polling place at https://www.headcount.org/. We're releasing 3 episodes of D&D Court from our Patreon to the main feed so you can bring us along with you when you cast your ballot! Dungeon Bailiff Jake brings audience-submitted cases to Supreme Crit Justices Murph, Emily, and Caldwell who hand down harsh sentences.Time Codes:D&D Court: Bonus Cases - Boomer Pooh - (00:00:34)D&D Court Bonus Cases - Yuncle - (00:52:52)D&D Court Bonus Cases - A Little Place Called Mangia's - (01:48:56)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Welcome to NADDPOD! Join Dungeon Master Brian Murphy as he leads players Emily Axford, Caldwell Tanner and Jake Hurwitz on a comedic, actual-play adventure through the realms of Bahumia and Beyond. The show also features a score composed and performed by Emily Axford.This team has created a variety of D&D campaigns, as well as numerous other series such as DUNGEON COURT and 8-BIT BOOK CLUB. They also occasionally hit the road and roll dice live on stage.