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We're Here to Help

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Comedy
We're Here to Help
Latest episode

328 episodes

  • We're Here to Help

    313: This Is Fish, This Is Family, This Is Wonderful

    08/05/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Jake and Gareth brush up on Fish Law to settle an old score. Then, they turn a best boy into a best man.
    See images from the episode here: https://www.heretohelppod.com/post/episode-313
    Want to call in? Email your question to helpfulpod@gmail.com.
    PATREON: https://patreon.com/heretohelppod
    MERCH: heretohelppod.com
    INSTAGRAM: @HereToHelpPod
    If you’re enjoying the show, make sure to rate We’re Here to Help 5-Stars on Apple Podcasts.
    Advertise on We’re Here to Help via Gumball.fm
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • We're Here to Help

    312: Listen To Your Body & Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

    08/03/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    The guys convince a caller that nothing is stranger than the truth. Then, they put a damper on squeaky sexy time. Plus, a follow up from Ep 300 "Gen-Italia."
    See images from the episode here: https://www.heretohelppod.com/post/episode-312
    Want to call in? Email your question to helpfulpod@gmail.com.
    PATREON: https://patreon.com/heretohelppod
    MERCH: heretohelppod.com
    INSTAGRAM: @HereToHelpPod
    If you’re enjoying the show, make sure to rate We’re Here to Help 5-Stars on Apple Podcasts.
    Advertise on We’re Here to Help via Gumball.fm
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • We're Here to Help

    311: Too Ugly To Stuff & Your Car's A Toilet (with Gil Ozeri)

    07/29/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Gareth, Jake and Gil Ozeri make sense of the biggest penis they've ever seen. Then, they make an appeal to the crows.

    You can follow Gil on IG @tallgilozeri and listen to his podcast Good Science @GoodSciencePod.

    Dirk - https://www.patreon.com/heretohelppod/posts/uncensored-from-165185129

    See images from the episode here: https://www.heretohelppod.com/post/episode-311

    Want to call in? Email your question to helpfulpod@gmail.com.
    PATREON: https://patreon.com/heretohelppod
    MERCH: heretohelppod.com
    INSTAGRAM: @HereToHelpPod
    If you’re enjoying the show, make sure to rate We’re Here to Help 5-Stars on Apple Podcasts.
    Advertise on We’re Here to Help via Gumball.fm
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • We're Here to Help

    310: Occasionally Fartzan & Ripoff Artist

    07/27/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Jake and Gareth help a caller fart in front of her husband. Then, they get a pro wrestling ref back in the ring. Plus, the unexpected to conclusion to Ep 229 "Muffin Beef."
    Want to call in? Email your question to helpfulpod@gmail.com.
    PATREON: https://patreon.com/heretohelppod
    MERCH: heretohelppod.com
    INSTAGRAM: @HereToHelpPod
    If you’re enjoying the show, make sure to rate We’re Here to Help 5-Stars on Apple Podcasts.
    Advertise on We’re Here to Help via Gumball.fm
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • We're Here to Help

    WEIRD Here To Help: Community Garden Drama & Clown Hotel

    07/24/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    A caller seeks help to pacify unrest in her neighborhood garden. Later, a caller can't decide whether to take her niece to "the scariest motel in America," or find a less terrifying road trip option.
    Guest theme song by Michael Peloquin!
    Want to call in? Email your question to weirdheretohelp@gmail.com.
    PATREON: https://patreon.com/heretohelppod
    MERCH: heretohelppod.com
    INSTAGRAM: @HereToHelpPod
    If you’re enjoying the show, make sure to rate We’re Here to Help 5-Stars on Apple Podcasts.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About We're Here to Help
Jake Johnson (New Girl, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Gareth Reynolds (The Dollop) don't feel qualified to give strangers good advice. Most of their friendship over the last 15 years has been based around dumb bits, but they do (for better or worse) want to try to help people out. Like your friendly local bartender or your tipsy uncle at a family gathering, Jake and Gareth are on the caller's side and trying to help. Each episode, the guys make several pitches to callers (whose questions range from trivial to serious) with their best attempts of advice. They can't promise their suggestions will be perfect, but it will be the best they've got. Jake and Gareth also occasionally bring on a friend, peer or even an expert to help along the way. Want to call in? Email your question to helpfulpod@gmail.com. Watch episodes early Sundays and Tuesdays on Hulu.
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