We're Here to Help

Podcast We're Here to Help
Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds
Jake Johnson (New Girl, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Gareth Reynolds (The Dollop) don't feel qualified to give strangers good advice. Most of their ...
Comedy
  • We're Here to Help Trailer
    Jake Johnson (New Girl, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Gareth Reynolds (The Dollop) don't feel qualified to give strangers good advice. Most of their friendship over the last 15 years has been based around dumb bits, but they do (for better or worse) want to try to help people out. Like your friendly local bartender or your tipsy uncle at a family gathering, Jake and Gareth are on the caller's side and trying to help.   Each episode, the guys make several pitches to callers (whose questions range from trivial to serious) with their best attempts of advice. They can't promise their suggestions will be perfect, but it will be the best they've got.  Jake and Gareth also occasionally bring on a friend, peer or even an expert to help along the way. Stay tuned for the first episode of We're Here to Help on August 22nd! Want to call in? Email your question to [email protected].
    8/15/2023
    1:15

About We're Here to Help

Jake Johnson (New Girl, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Gareth Reynolds (The Dollop) don't feel qualified to give strangers good advice. Most of their friendship over the last 15 years has been based around dumb bits, but they do (for better or worse) want to try to help people out. Like your friendly local bartender or your tipsy uncle at a family gathering, Jake and Gareth are on the caller's side and trying to help.  Each episode, the guys make several pitches to callers (whose questions range from trivial to serious) with their best attempts of advice. They can't promise their suggestions will be perfect, but it will be the best they've got.  Jake and Gareth also occasionally bring on a friend, peer or even an expert to help along the way. Want to call in? Email your question to [email protected].
