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211 episodes
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🎧 audio platforms 🎧
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❤️ follow Fear&! ❤️
Hasan: https://www.instagram.com/hasandpiker/
Will: https://www.instagram.com/thewillneff/
QT: https://www.instagram.com/qtcinderella/
Austin: https://www.instagram.com/austinontwitch/
Marche: https://www.instagram.com/actuallymarche
Fear&: https://www.instagram.com/FearAndPod/
00:00:00 - Intro
00:02:04 - fresh off the plane from streamer u
00:04:41 - people are deeply insecure
00:05:57 - were there any apologies or do you have to own it
00:09:40 - who is your favorite / least favorite from streamer university
00:11:45 - hasan you have heart my guy
00:15:10 - have you ever heard someone negg a baby??
00:17:51 - forkful
00:19:19 - qt cinderellas original offensive character
00:22:49 - what does poggers really mean
00:25:22 - the fall of the poggers group of streamers
00:30:14 - we didnt know who would make it to the U
00:33:44 - AG1
00:35:10 - qt cinderella in streamerball
00:37:41 - the class schedule was kind of intense
00:40:55 - name all the members who have ever streamed
00:43:44 - OSCS HAS TO CUT SOME OF ITS MEMBERS
00:47:19 - how big is the group and its dynamic
00:50:30 - are any of you gay by chance (who was your favorite)
00:53:19 - yugi you knew this question was coming!
00:56:00 - with everyone out with their phones its different
00:59:19 - everyone wants to be a streamer now
#hasanabi #fearand #podcast
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✨WATCH THE SECOND HALF ON PATREON✨
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/FearAnd
🎧 AUDIO PLATFORMS 🎧
🔊https://linktr.ee/fearand
❤️ follow Fear&! ❤️
Hasan: https://twitter.com/Hasanthehun
Will: https://twitter.com/TheWillNeff
QT: https://twitter.com/QTCinderella
Austin: https://twitter.com/Austinontwitter
Marche: https://twitter.com/Marche
Fear&: https://twitter.com/FearAndPod
00:00:00 - Fly hhigh will fly high
00:03:53 - qt cinderella is actually engaged really not click bait this time
00:06:15 - to me guys they are all just fruit stands ( we will come back to the engagement)
00:08:15 - what would our roles in the wedding be
00:13:47 - seatgeek ( we will come back to the engagement)
00:14:40 - you might be recovering too good there qt
00:18:34 - portland we have a special surprise for you! ( we will come back to the engagement)
00:20:37 - opposite gay moment ( we will come back to the engagement)
00:23:20 - thats one way to do a tour ( we will come back to the engagement)
00:26:55 - how would you like to be proposed to?
00:30:01 - do you guys want to hear something gross ( we will come back to the engagement)
00:31:19 - zocdoc (now back to the engagement)
00:32:53 - the engagement!
00:38:14 - you're all invited to the wedding! and by all I mean none of you reading this
00:42:09 - hasan as the next crisis management professor
00:47:31 - the gay one what does he do
00:49:40 - hasan was in a netflix documentary
00:52:05 - the companies literally make me want to
00:54:07 - dont bring mice to people, rat recognition
00:57:01 - they should make a movie about this
#hasanabi #fearand #podcast
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✨WATCH THE SECOND HALF ON PATREON✨
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/FearAnd
🎧 AUDIO PLATFORMS 🎧
🔊https://linktr.ee/fearand
❤️ follow Fear&! ❤️
Hasan: https://twitter.com/Hasanthehun
Will: https://twitter.com/TheWillNeff
QT: https://twitter.com/QTCinderella
Austin: https://twitter.com/Austinontwitter
Marche: https://twitter.com/Marche
Fear&: https://twitter.com/FearAndPod
00:00:00 - Intro (a generational run aka 3 episodes)
00:03:14 - a planned out disney day for william
00:08:20 - hasan has a damn grievous
00:12:33 - C Queen needs more credit
00:13:35 - cash app
00:15:20 - hard right hand turn into misinformation
00:19:23 - cannible guy making a racist movie
00:21:42 - johnathan not so major acting roles being offered
00:24:44 - whoa whoa whoa there is political undertow here?
00:29:34 - at the core of it there is something sick
00:31:56 - shopify
00:33:16 - the story weve all been waiting for
00:37:28 - no only I can do it no one else
00:39:08 - its actually insane they did that in the 70s sounds like a thing theyd realize later wasnt cool to do
00:41:10 - that is certainly an angle to view the story in
00:43:19 - clavikuler watch
00:45:09 - great question qt thats a great question
00:48:14 - empathy feel so easy sometimes it appals me
00:50:54 - time for a morallity test
00:52:12 - wait every how often?
00:54:37 - soooo anyone got anymore of those topics?
00:58:36 - wait hes onto something
01:02:00 - a talented billionaire is still a billionaire
01:04:00 - QT CINDERELLA IS ENGAGED THIS LINE MAKES IT NOT CLICKBAIT
#hasanabi #fearand #podcast
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About Fear&
Fear& is a show hosted by Will Neff, Hasan Piker, QTCinderalla & AustinShow. The show will occasionally contain special guests and cover pop culture events, memes, reacts, fun light hearted conversation topics and totally will not veer off down into a dark political blackpilled depressing rabbit hole :)Podcast website
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