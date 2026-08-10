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Fear&

Hasan Piker, Will Neff, QTCinderella & AustinShow
ComedyEducation
Fear&
Latest episode

211 episodes

  • Fear&

    Are we friends or co-workers?! | Fear&

    08/10/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
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  • Fear&

    We're FIXING Vegas and other questionable ideas... | Fear&

    08/03/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Our platform is expanding...
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  • Fear&

    The Next Generation Of Streamers ft. Arky & Yugi | Fear&

    07/27/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    🎟️ LIVE SHOW TICKETS - https://TOUR.FEARAND.COM

    Head to https://forkfulmeals.com/fear for 50% off your first order today!

    ✨WATCH THE SECOND HALF ON PATREON✨
    Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/FearAnd

    🎧 audio platforms 🎧
    🔊 Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/fearspotify (video available)
    🔊 Apple: https://tinyurl.com/fearandapple
    🔊 Google: https://tinyurl.com/fearytmusic
    🔊 All others: https://linktr.ee/fearand

    ❤️ follow Fear&! ❤️

    Hasan: https://www.instagram.com/hasandpiker/
    Will: https://www.instagram.com/thewillneff/
    QT: https://www.instagram.com/qtcinderella/
    Austin: https://www.instagram.com/austinontwitch/
    Marche: https://www.instagram.com/actuallymarche
    Fear&: https://www.instagram.com/FearAndPod/

    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:02:04 - fresh off the plane from streamer u
    00:04:41 - people are deeply insecure
    00:05:57 - were there any apologies or do you have to own it
    00:09:40 - who is your favorite / least favorite from streamer university
    00:11:45 - hasan you have heart my guy
    00:15:10 - have you ever heard someone negg a baby??
    00:17:51 - forkful
    00:19:19 - qt cinderellas original offensive character
    00:22:49 - what does poggers really mean
    00:25:22 - the fall of the poggers group of streamers
    00:30:14 - we didnt know who would make it to the U
    00:33:44 - AG1
    00:35:10 - qt cinderella in streamerball
    00:37:41 - the class schedule was kind of intense
    00:40:55 - name all the members who have ever streamed
    00:43:44 - OSCS HAS TO CUT SOME OF ITS MEMBERS
    00:47:19 - how big is the group and its dynamic
    00:50:30 - are any of you gay by chance (who was your favorite)
    00:53:19 - yugi you knew this question was coming!
    00:56:00 - with everyone out with their phones its different
    00:59:19 - everyone wants to be a streamer now

    #hasanabi #fearand #podcast

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  • Fear&

    Let's Talk About Streamer University | Fear&

    07/20/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    🎟️ LIVE SHOW TICKETS https://TOUR.FEARAND.COM

    Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/FEAR10 Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $25 discount

    ✨WATCH THE SECOND HALF ON PATREON✨
    Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/FearAnd

    🎧 AUDIO PLATFORMS 🎧
    🔊https://linktr.ee/fearand

    ❤️ follow Fear&! ❤️

    Hasan: https://twitter.com/Hasanthehun
    Will: https://twitter.com/TheWillNeff
    QT: https://twitter.com/QTCinderella
    Austin: https://twitter.com/Austinontwitter
    Marche: https://twitter.com/Marche
    Fear&: https://twitter.com/FearAndPod

    00:00:00 - Fly hhigh will fly high
    00:03:53 - qt cinderella is actually engaged really not click bait this time
    00:06:15 - to me guys they are all just fruit stands ( we will come back to the engagement)
    00:08:15 - what would our roles in the wedding be
    00:13:47 - seatgeek ( we will come back to the engagement)
    00:14:40 - you might be recovering too good there qt
    00:18:34 - portland we have a special surprise for you! ( we will come back to the engagement)
    00:20:37 - opposite gay moment ( we will come back to the engagement)
    00:23:20 - thats one way to do a tour ( we will come back to the engagement)
    00:26:55 - how would you like to be proposed to?
    00:30:01 - do you guys want to hear something gross ( we will come back to the engagement)
    00:31:19 - zocdoc (now back to the engagement)
    00:32:53 - the engagement!
    00:38:14 - you're all invited to the wedding! and by all I mean none of you reading this
    00:42:09 - hasan as the next crisis management professor
    00:47:31 - the gay one what does he do
    00:49:40 - hasan was in a netflix documentary
    00:52:05 - the companies literally make me want to
    00:54:07 - dont bring mice to people, rat recognition
    00:57:01 - they should make a movie about this

    #hasanabi #fearand #podcast

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  • Fear&

    The Wedding Episode | Fear&

    07/13/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    🎟️ TICKETS https://TOUR.FEARAND.COM

    Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/8r8mnrx1
    Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.

    ✨WATCH THE SECOND HALF ON PATREON✨
    Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/FearAnd

    🎧 AUDIO PLATFORMS 🎧
    🔊https://linktr.ee/fearand

    ❤️ follow Fear&! ❤️

    Hasan: https://twitter.com/Hasanthehun
    Will: https://twitter.com/TheWillNeff
    QT: https://twitter.com/QTCinderella
    Austin: https://twitter.com/Austinontwitter
    Marche: https://twitter.com/Marche
    Fear&: https://twitter.com/FearAndPod

    00:00:00 - Intro (a generational run aka 3 episodes)
    00:03:14 - a planned out disney day for william
    00:08:20 - hasan has a damn grievous
    00:12:33 - C Queen needs more credit
    00:13:35 - cash app
    00:15:20 - hard right hand turn into misinformation
    00:19:23 - cannible guy making a racist movie
    00:21:42 - johnathan not so major acting roles being offered
    00:24:44 - whoa whoa whoa there is political undertow here?
    00:29:34 - at the core of it there is something sick
    00:31:56 - shopify
    00:33:16 - the story weve all been waiting for
    00:37:28 - no only I can do it no one else
    00:39:08 - its actually insane they did that in the 70s sounds like a thing theyd realize later wasnt cool to do
    00:41:10 - that is certainly an angle to view the story in
    00:43:19 - clavikuler watch
    00:45:09 - great question qt thats a great question
    00:48:14 - empathy feel so easy sometimes it appals me
    00:50:54 - time for a morallity test
    00:52:12 - wait every how often?
    00:54:37 - soooo anyone got anymore of those topics?
    00:58:36 - wait hes onto something
    01:02:00 - a talented billionaire is still a billionaire
    01:04:00 - QT CINDERELLA IS ENGAGED THIS LINE MAKES IT NOT CLICKBAIT

    #hasanabi #fearand #podcast

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About Fear&
Fear& is a show hosted by Will Neff, Hasan Piker, QTCinderalla & AustinShow. The show will occasionally contain special guests and cover pop culture events, memes, reacts, fun light hearted conversation topics and totally will not veer off down into a dark political blackpilled depressing rabbit hole :)
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