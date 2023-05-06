Fear& is a show hosted by Will Neff & Hasan Piker. The show will occasionally contain special guests and cover pop culture events, memes, reacts, fun light hear...
An Evening In Tokyo With Kaho Shibuya & Scarra | Fear&Japan
This week the boys are in Tokyo (QT refused to come because she hates us) with two prolific sex workers. People have been asking for this collaboration forever so we made it happen, Kaho and Scarra join us for another juicer episode full of laughs love and friendship. In all seriousness we had an absolute blast with this episode so we hope you enjoy this crossover as much as we enjoyed making it happen. Everyone went home to Los Angeles already but i decided to stay back in tokyo because I'm taking some me time. Doesnt matter where I am in the world tho I will always get these episodes out to you okay? Love ya good bye🎉BONUS CONTENT🍾 🌟PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/FearAnd🎧 AUDIO PLATFORMS - https://linktr.ee/fearand✰ follow our guests! ✰Kaho : https://twitter.com/ShibukahoScarra : https://twitter.com/scarra✰ follow Fear&! ✰Hasan: https://twitter.com/HasanthehunWill: https://twitter.com/TheWillNeffQT: https://twitter.com/QTCinderellaAustin: https://twitter.com/AustinontwitterMarche: https://twitter.com/MarcheFear&: https://twitter.com/FearAndPod0:00 Intro / Austin requests tap water3:45 Meet our guests, two sex workers6:30 Kaho had an interview after the stream 9:30 It only took 9 minutes to be an adult content podcast24:04 Scarra will die for Japanese food28:51 Kaho's favorite place to eat / Austin's first sushi in Japan34:02 Not enough Japanese people in Japan - the whites40:00 Hasan watched "old enough" / Crime in Japan45:39 Japan Nightlife / Clubs53:49 Will tries to throw it to the paywall episode too early / Hosts59:30 The gang went to a gaybar1:06:10 Will repents for his behavior toward Scarra / Outro
6/26/2023
1:11:54
WE ISSUE THE YARD BOYS AN IMPOSSIBLE CHALLENGE | Fear&ElectricChairDrop
This week we're all traveling to Japan so this episode was actually filmed a few days ago before we left, things are spiraling out of control. Will is half naked, Austin wont stop turning this into a sex podcast, qt is completely unstable and Hasan has just left entirely. Topics today include hasan's life potentially ending soon, kamasutra, the yard, and insane story by will about his dog almost getting killed by a wild fox and more. Also the patreon episode for this one is just complete insanity, thats all im gonna say.🎉BONUS CONTENT🍾 🌟PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/FearAnd🎧 AUDIO PLATFORMS - https://linktr.ee/fearand0:00 - Intro // Hasan Allergic to his dog4:45 Hasan's parents are allies08:04 Wine about The Yard^12:07 Austin's Night Out20:08 Fear&'s First ever medical procedure 22:53 Japan Trip, Austin's D26:00 The Gang are scosiopaths (kills animals)32:00 QT bachelorette party34:30 Sex positions and live demonstrations43:43 Hasan's ear issue continues48:00 Hasan pulls more at the Abbey than Austin1:00:00 Outro✰ follow Fear&! ✰Hasan: https://twitter.com/HasanthehunWill: https://twitter.com/TheWillNeffQT: https://twitter.com/QTCinderellaAustin: https://twitter.com/AustinontwitterMarche: https://twitter.com/MarcheFear&: https://twitter.com/FearAndPod
6/19/2023
1:02:16
Hasanabi, QTCinderella & AustinShow REACT To Nick Mercs Pride Controversy & More | Fear&CoD
Today we are joined by Nick Mercs, because he's in the thumbnail which means he is here with us in person this is not clickbait Nick Mercs is actually here. I would never just bait you guys for impressions, you know me, you can trust me I wouldnt do that to you. Anyways, topics today include anti-straight bigotry, nick mercs and timthetatman being capital G Gamers, shipping Haustinabi and more. Hope you enjoy! Also this weeks bonus episode is a 1:1 Hasan Austin power hour for all the Haustinabi fans in chat so go check it out.🎉BONUS CONTENT🍾 🌟PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/FearAnd🎧 AUDIO PLATFORMS - https://linktr.ee/fearand0:00 Intro 4:40 Anti-Straight Bigotry 6:50 Austin is conventionally attractive11:15 Who is going to be in Taylor's box?16:05 Austin teaches Hasan about being a muslim20:00 Nickmercs controversy // Streaming drama of the week37:40 The community reaction and backlash42:26 Austin vs Elon Musk47:40 Education on male anuses51:10 The status of Japan's Onsen trip56:00 Hasan and Austin's romantic relationship1:01:08 Watching straight + gay porn1:08:05 Joe Biden 20241:10:20 Outro✰ follow Fear&! ✰Hasan: https://twitter.com/HasanthehunWill: https://twitter.com/TheWillNeffQT: https://twitter.com/QTCinderellaAustin: https://twitter.com/AustinontwitterMarche: https://twitter.com/MarcheFear&: https://twitter.com/FearAndPod
6/12/2023
1:11:14
Hasanabi & AustinShow Celebrate Pride, QTCinderella WILL Go To Japan & More.. | Fear&Diablo
If last week was our best episode this might be our worst, everyone is a shell of themselves. Hasan is a shell of the man he was because of the toll that fatherhood has taken on him, Will is addicted to crack (diablo), Austin is Austin and QT is full blown disassociating. I dont know how much longer we can keep doing this, if anyone out there has any leads on a producer job or potential opportunities please let me know because i might be out of a job soon. Also sub to our patreon I'm just trying to keep the wheels on this thing okay thank you love you hope u enjoy it bye ♥🎉BONUS CONTENT🍾 🌟PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/FearAnd🎧 AUDIO PLATFORMS - https://linktr.ee/fearand0:00 Intro/The gang is in shambles02:40 The boys degen on Diablo05:45 Fear& is going to Japan! Austin is the victim07:30 Hasan's biggest demon isn't in Diablo it's Kaya13:30 Austin sucks up to QT and his Pride month in Japan24:00 QT's Pride month NOT in Japan, will she ever fly27:20 Twitchcon Paris, and Japan again, they can't focus36:00 Pet Peeves43:10 Austin is Gay (because he hates women?)49:20 QT and Will side with union busters53:27 In Pride month fashion we talk about Austin's body for the 3rd time55:30 The boys will get Slime tattoos58:43 please hold QT accountable for this59:18 Outro/Patreon✰ follow Fear&! ✰Hasan: https://twitter.com/HasanthehunWill: https://twitter.com/TheWillNeffQT: https://twitter.com/QTCinderellaAustin: https://twitter.com/AustinontwitterMarche: https://twitter.com/MarcheFear&: https://twitter.com/FearAndPod
6/5/2023
1:00:10
Hasanabi, QTCinderella & WillNeff Do A Reverse Queer-Eye | Fear&MISBHV
The whole gang is finally reunited after such a long last few weeks apart, theres so much to catch up on I dont even know where to begin, just look at the thumbnail man. Huge Taylor Swift updates, Austin gets the makeover of a lifetime, Will and I survived EDC in the desert and so so much more. Also the patreon episode for this one spirals into probably our most psychotic and unhinged episode yet. Okay I sleep now have fun watching bye bye i love you ♥🎉BONUS CONTENT🍾 🌟PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/FearAnd🎧 AUDIO PLATFORMS - https://linktr.ee/fearand✰ follow Fear&! ✰Hasan: https://twitter.com/HasanthehunWill: https://twitter.com/TheWillNeffQT: https://twitter.com/QTCinderellaAustin: https://twitter.com/AustinontwitterMarche: https://twitter.com/MarcheFear&: https://twitter.com/FearAndPod
