Hasanabi & AustinShow Celebrate Pride, QTCinderella WILL Go To Japan & More.. | Fear&Diablo

If last week was our best episode this might be our worst, everyone is a shell of themselves. Hasan is a shell of the man he was because of the toll that fatherhood has taken on him, Will is addicted to crack (diablo), Austin is Austin and QT is full blown disassociating. I dont know how much longer we can keep doing this, if anyone out there has any leads on a producer job or potential opportunities please let me know because i might be out of a job soon. Also sub to our patreon I'm just trying to keep the wheels on this thing okay thank you love you hope u enjoy it bye ♥

0:00 Intro/The gang is in shambles
02:40 The boys degen on Diablo
05:45 Fear& is going to Japan! Austin is the victim
07:30 Hasan's biggest demon isn't in Diablo it's Kaya
13:30 Austin sucks up to QT and his Pride month in Japan
24:00 QT's Pride month NOT in Japan, will she ever fly
27:20 Twitchcon Paris, and Japan again, they can't focus
36:00 Pet Peeves
43:10 Austin is Gay (because he hates women?)
49:20 QT and Will side with union busters
53:27 In Pride month fashion we talk about Austin's body for the 3rd time
55:30 The boys will get Slime tattoos
58:43 please hold QT accountable for this
59:18 Outro/Patreon