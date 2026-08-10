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Hasan: https://twitter.com/Hasanthehun

Will: https://twitter.com/TheWillNeff

QT: https://twitter.com/QTCinderella

Austin: https://twitter.com/Austinontwitter

Marche: https://twitter.com/Marche

Fear&: https://twitter.com/FearAndPod



00:00:00 - Fly hhigh will fly high

00:03:53 - qt cinderella is actually engaged really not click bait this time

00:06:15 - to me guys they are all just fruit stands ( we will come back to the engagement)

00:08:15 - what would our roles in the wedding be

00:13:47 - seatgeek ( we will come back to the engagement)

00:14:40 - you might be recovering too good there qt

00:18:34 - portland we have a special surprise for you! ( we will come back to the engagement)

00:20:37 - opposite gay moment ( we will come back to the engagement)

00:23:20 - thats one way to do a tour ( we will come back to the engagement)

00:26:55 - how would you like to be proposed to?

00:30:01 - do you guys want to hear something gross ( we will come back to the engagement)

00:31:19 - zocdoc (now back to the engagement)

00:32:53 - the engagement!

00:38:14 - you're all invited to the wedding! and by all I mean none of you reading this

00:42:09 - hasan as the next crisis management professor

00:47:31 - the gay one what does he do

00:49:40 - hasan was in a netflix documentary

00:52:05 - the companies literally make me want to

00:54:07 - dont bring mice to people, rat recognition

00:57:01 - they should make a movie about this



#hasanabi #fearand #podcast



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