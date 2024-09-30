Your Mom's House with Christina P. and Tom Segura

Tom's Face Overshadowed Matthew McConaughey | YMH Ep. 786
OMG Mommies! What a show we have for you today! We kick off the show with Tom's brand new, totally real beard that he grew in and address all the fun comments fans made on his 2 Bears episode with Mr. Matthew McConaughey. Tom then opens the show with a clip of Double Soul Shaman Will Blunderfield serenading us with a song about a dude spreading his cheeks open.
Next, Tom and Christina catch up on everything going recently, there was also an election or something, which leads to Tom and Christina discovering who the hottest First Lady of all time is. They also talk about their trip up to Dallas Cowboys stadium to take in the Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson fight and Tom's new friend Adam "Pacman" Jones.
We also have a #YMHExclusive that'll bring a smile to your face and Tom hypes up a jacket.
The main mommies also discuss the viral goth Boise State beach volleyball player, watch some Horrible or Hilarious clips, check out some new videos of that greasy pepperoni man, also there's a guy who farts to people over the phone, some of Christina's fabulous curations from TikTok and so much more. You're gonna LOVE this high and tight episode!
Your Mom’s House Ep. 786
What's Up With Your Face? w/ Ari Shaffir and Adrienne Iapalucci | YMH Ep. 785
This week on Your Mom's House Podcast, Tom is joined by Ari Shaffir and comedian, Adrienne Iapalucci! The three of them discuss Adrienne's new special, which is produced by Ari and directed by Louis C.K. They then segue to Andrew Dice Clay's Instagram, before Tom opens the show with a clip of the double soul shaman doing some business on the toilet. Ari also explains what's been going on with his face and Tom formally introduces the two guests to the shaman through some of his much more popular clips. The trio also talk about New York City crowds, enjoying life, the bugs out in Texas, scammers, Ari's naked body, and all kinds of cute stuff. Plus Tom plays an extended game of Horrible or Hilarious as well. Go check it out!
Your Mom’s House Ep. 785
A Message From Our New President w/ Special Appearance by Donnell Rawlings | YMH Ep. 784
This week on Your Mom's House Podcast, the Main Mommies are back together for a very presidential episode! Tom opens the show with an audio clip of President Lyndon B Johnson ordering some new pants, before playing a message from the brand new president of YMH Studios New Christine! She's got some BIG ideas to make the show greater and is really into cactus videos for some reason. Tim and Tina then move on to discuss some trending killers from TV, including the Dating Game killer, the Menendez brothers, and on that same topic, they also address the Garth Brooks allegations. They also share some stuff they're dealing with in their personal lives, talk about #FartWalk, laugh at some old men doing silly things, check out a tight realtor, and speculate on what's happening with Frankie Valli. Tom and Christina also get a massive surprise visit from comedian Donnell Rawlings to cap things off! This is a great episode, so pull up them jeans and try it out, we got some real slick stuff here.
Your Mom’s House Ep. 784
Dr. Drew Makes A House Call | YMH Ep. 783
This week on Your Mom's House Podcast, Tom and Christina are joined by doctor mommy himself, Dr. Drew Pinsky! Tim and Christine reminiscence about Drew's RPC trip, discuss male deviancy, and bring up a question about heavy meth users. Tom then opens the show with a clip of a really cool guy with dirty dentures that has a lot of fun opinions on his Instagram. The trio also talk about funcles, Rogues, socializing, doing fun things with sledgehammers, lower lip loving, and Drew finally gives his analysis on one Fancy Chef. Drew also checks out some Toks, Horrible or Hilarious clips, and some classic videos from the Heavy Segment. Check it out!
Your Mom’s House Ep. 783
Embrace The Chaos w/ Sebastian Maniscalco | YMH Ep. 782
This week on Your Mom's House Podcast, Tom and Christina are joined by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco! They reminisce about the first time meeting each other and recall a comedy tour in South Africa. Tim and Christine talk to Sebastian about the importance of friendships, social media presences, and why the documentary Grizzly Man is important to their marriage. The trio also discuss proper upbringings, touring nightmares, before getting into some TikToks, RPC videos, and some talented rub artists!
Your Mom’s House Ep. 782
