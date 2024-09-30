Your Mom's House with Christina P. and Tom Segura

Tom's Face Overshadowed Matthew McConaughey | YMH Ep. 786

OMG Mommies! What a show we have for you today! We kick off the show with Tom's brand new, totally real beard that he grew in and address all the fun comments fans made on his 2 Bears episode with Mr. Matthew McConaughey. Tom then opens the show with a clip of Double Soul Shaman Will Blunderfield serenading us with a song about a dude spreading his cheeks open. Next, Tom and Christina catch up on everything going recently, there was also an election or something, which leads to Tom and Christina discovering who the hottest First Lady of all time is. They also talk about their trip up to Dallas Cowboys stadium to take in the Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson fight and Tom's new friend Adam "Pacman" Jones. We also have a #YMHExclusive that'll bring a smile to your face and Tom hypes up a jacket. The main mommies also discuss the viral goth Boise State beach volleyball player, watch some Horrible or Hilarious clips, check out some new videos of that greasy pepperoni man, also there's a guy who farts to people over the phone, some of Christina's fabulous curations from TikTok and so much more. You're gonna LOVE this high and tight episode! Your Mom's House Ep. 786 https://tomsegura.com/tour https://christinaponline.com/tour-dates https://store.ymhstudios.com https://www.reddit.com/r/yourmomshousepodcast