Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessNot A Damn Chance! Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Not A Damn Chance! Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Not A Damn Chance! Podcast

YMH Studios
BusinessEntrepreneurshipEducationSelf-Improvement
Not A Damn Chance! Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Joshua Weissman: No Plan, No Sleep, No Excuses | Not A Damn Chance! Podcast
    Want to see Japan with Phillip and his wife Margarita? Sign up now at https://modernadventure.com/our-trips/japan-with-phillip-and-margarita Welcome to the Not A Damn Chance podcast! Hosted by chef Phillip Frankland Lee and pro skateboarder Neen Williams, this show is all about grit, growth, and going all in — even when the odds say otherwise. In this episode, YouTuber, chef, and cookbook author Joshua Weissman joins the guys for a raw conversation about betting on yourself, burning the midnight oil, and building something truly your own. Joshua opens up about how watching one terrible cooking show sparked the idea that he could do it better — and he did. He walks us through the early days of filming food videos after working long chef shifts, running on 2–3 hours of sleep for over a year, and how he pushed forward even while getting mocked by coworkers. This episode is a masterclass in perseverance, purpose, and chasing passion even when no one else sees the vision. The guys dive into Joshua’s childhood roots in food, the failures that shaped him in professional kitchens, and why he believes most people today are missing one key ingredient: passion. He also breaks down how practicality helps fuel his success, why he embraces an “all or nothing” mindset, and how discipline pulled him through the darkest moments of burnout and self-doubt. From mindset shifts to fitness gains, Joshua shares his physical transformation and why, despite being fit now, he still feels like the job isn’t done. You’ll also hear a powerful take on whether you need a plan before you start — and why the answer might surprise you. If you’ve ever felt stuck, uninspired, or unsure of your next move, this episode will light a fire under you. Get ready to stop making excuses and start making something real. Not A Damn Chance Ep. 03 🎥Check out Joshua's channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JoshuaWeissman 📸Follow him on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshuaweissman 👍 Like, subscribe, and stay locked in for more real stories to keep you inspired and pushing toward greatness. https://www.instagram.com/phillipfranklandlee/ https://www.instagram.com/neenwilliams/ https://store.ymhstudios.com Intro By: DREAMROOM PICTURES Chapters 00:00:00 - Intro 00:03:13 - Cut From The Same Cloth 00:07:50 - It Was Going Downhill 00:21:00 - Childhood Inspiration 00:27:46 - What Are We Missing? 00:39:09 - All Or Nothing 00:46:32 - Almost Giving Up 01:06:07 - Discipline 01:20:18 - 10 Years From Now 01:32:37 - Do You Need A Plan? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:44:32
  • Jamie Oliver Saves Lives With Food | Not A Damn Chance! Podcast
    Learn more about Jamie's food education program at 10skills.jamieoliver.com Welcome back to the Not A Damn Chance podcast! This week hosts Phillip Frankland Lee and Neen Williams are joined by celebrity chef and cookbook author Jamie Oliver! Jamie's passion for empowering and inspiring the youth of the world through the culinary arts made him a no-brainer guest for this show. Phil and Neen learn about Jamie's humble beginnings and how a pub kid became an overnight sensation. Jamie gets real and shares the story about how his instant rise almost came crashing down just as quickly and how his ass was literally saved by a royalty check. The guys also dive deeper into the act of giving back and discuss the importance of mentorships and role models. We also learn about Jamie's first major gig that involved taking over a kitchen owned by the King of Dubai, why nonnas make the best food, how diversity isn't just the spice of life, color being a key ingredient in nutrition, the value of quality school lunches, and details about Jamie's "10 Recipes To Save Your Life". They also breakdown male vulnerabilities and Phillip asks Jamie to envision an ideal life ten years from now via a "magic lamp". Enjoy! Not A Damn Chance Ep. 02 Intro By: DREAMROOM PICTURES https://www.instagram.com/phillipfranklandlee/ https://www.instagram.com/neenwilliams/ https://store.ymhstudios.com Chapters 00:00:00 - Intro 00:02:09 - From Pub Kid To Culinary Star 00:08:16 - Giving Back & The Importance Of Role Models 00:20:16 - First Major Job, Best Local Foods, & BBQ 00:29:19 - Male Vulnerability 00:38:30 - School Lunches 00:50:18 - Recipes To Save Your Life & Nutrition 00:58:55 - The Magic Lamp Question Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:09:35
  • From Prison to Purpose: Jelly Roll Gets Real with Neen & Phillip | Not A Damn Chance! Podcast
    Welcome to the Not A Damn Chance podcast! Hosted by chef Phillip Frankland Lee and pro skateboarder Neen Williams, this show is all about perseverance in the face of adversity. This concept is the reason why rapper/singer Jelly Roll joins Neen and Phillip for one of the most raw and revealing conversations yet. Fresh off a show in Corpus Christi — and dealing with a gnarly cyst that shot three ropes of pus — Jelly dives deep into his journey from incarceration to music superstardom, the struggle with food addiction, and what it really takes to turn your life around. The guys cover everything from shame spirals and Waffle House cravings to testosterone injections, weight loss wins, and the power of accountability. Jelly opens up about using his past struggles with addiction to tackle his weight, how he's working with a UFC nutritionist, and the emotional rollercoaster of trying to change your life when the odds feel stacked against you. You'll hear the "Not A Damn Chance" moment that changed his life, why he doesn't drink at home, how food became his new drug, and his thoughts on breaking the fat curse once and for all. From heavy truths to hilarious moments, this is an unfiltered look at what it means to grow up, level up, and serve something bigger than yourself. If you’ve ever struggled with discipline, addiction, self-image, or just want to hear three guys get real, this podcast is a must. Not A Damn Chance Ep. 01 Intro By: DREAMROOM PICTURES https://www.instagram.com/phillipfranklandlee/https://www.instagram.com/neenwilliams/https://store.ymhstudios.com Chapters 00:00:00 - Intro 00:02:39 - The Not A Damn Chance Mentality 00:17:46 - Eat To Live, Don't Live To Eat 00:27:23 - Breaking The Habit 00:34:28 - Fitness & Wellness Journey 00:46:26 - The Fat Curse 00:51:41 - Open Mindedness & Perspective Shifts 00:58:15 - A Future Of Service Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:06:50
  • Not A Damn Chance! Podcast | Coming Soon!
    Say hello to the Not A Damn Chance! Podcast. A new motivational show hosted by pro skateboarder Neen Williams and Michelin-Starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee — the duo behind the viral burger brand of the same name. Each episode features candid conversations with people who’ve faced serious adversity, refused to quit, and found the strength to say "Not a Damn Chance!" to giving up. Consider this show a tribute to grit, growth, and the relentless drive to defy the odds. Don't miss the premiere episode on May 20th wherever you find your podcasts, be sure to subscribe to Not A Damn Chance! Podcast, and follow NADC Podcast on socials! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:14

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Not A Damn Chance! Podcast

"Not a Damn Chance!" is an inspirational podcast hosted by pro skateboarder Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee — the duo behind the viral burger brand of the same name. Each episode features candid conversations with people who’ve faced serious adversity, refused to quit, and found the strength to say, "Not a Damn Chance!" to giving up. It’s a tribute to grit, growth, and the relentless drive to defy the odds. New episodes every Tuesday at 7am CT!
BusinessEntrepreneurshipEducationSelf-Improvement

Listen to Not A Damn Chance! Podcast, Right About Now with Ryan Alford and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Not A Damn Chance! Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 2:05:14 AM