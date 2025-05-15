Joshua Weissman: No Plan, No Sleep, No Excuses | Not A Damn Chance! Podcast

Want to see Japan with Phillip and his wife Margarita? Sign up now at https://modernadventure.com/our-trips/japan-with-phillip-and-margarita Welcome to the Not A Damn Chance podcast! Hosted by chef Phillip Frankland Lee and pro skateboarder Neen Williams, this show is all about grit, growth, and going all in — even when the odds say otherwise. In this episode, YouTuber, chef, and cookbook author Joshua Weissman joins the guys for a raw conversation about betting on yourself, burning the midnight oil, and building something truly your own. Joshua opens up about how watching one terrible cooking show sparked the idea that he could do it better — and he did. He walks us through the early days of filming food videos after working long chef shifts, running on 2–3 hours of sleep for over a year, and how he pushed forward even while getting mocked by coworkers. This episode is a masterclass in perseverance, purpose, and chasing passion even when no one else sees the vision. The guys dive into Joshua’s childhood roots in food, the failures that shaped him in professional kitchens, and why he believes most people today are missing one key ingredient: passion. He also breaks down how practicality helps fuel his success, why he embraces an “all or nothing” mindset, and how discipline pulled him through the darkest moments of burnout and self-doubt. From mindset shifts to fitness gains, Joshua shares his physical transformation and why, despite being fit now, he still feels like the job isn’t done. You’ll also hear a powerful take on whether you need a plan before you start — and why the answer might surprise you. If you’ve ever felt stuck, uninspired, or unsure of your next move, this episode will light a fire under you. Get ready to stop making excuses and start making something real. Not A Damn Chance Ep. 03 🎥Check out Joshua's channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JoshuaWeissman 📸Follow him on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshuaweissman 👍 Like, subscribe, and stay locked in for more real stories to keep you inspired and pushing toward greatness. https://www.instagram.com/phillipfranklandlee/ https://www.instagram.com/neenwilliams/ https://store.ymhstudios.com Intro By: DREAMROOM PICTURES Chapters 00:00:00 - Intro 00:03:13 - Cut From The Same Cloth 00:07:50 - It Was Going Downhill 00:21:00 - Childhood Inspiration 00:27:46 - What Are We Missing? 00:39:09 - All Or Nothing 00:46:32 - Almost Giving Up 01:06:07 - Discipline 01:20:18 - 10 Years From Now 01:32:37 - Do You Need A Plan? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices