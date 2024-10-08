Mario isn’t just the most beloved plumber in history - he’s the most successful video game character of all time. With over 800 million games sold, Mario and his brother Luigi have “wahoo-ed” their way into multiple spinoffs, (Mario Kart sesh anyone?) Hollywood blockbusters… even their own amusement park. But the Super Mario Bros. origin story will surprise you like a rogue turtle shell: It features Donkey Kong, Popeye, and an artist from a forest in Kyoto. Find out how an angry landlord changed the course of video game history, and how Nintendo perfected a strategy called “The Infinite Game” to keep creating hit after world-dominating hit. Jump down that green pipe, and listen to find out why Super Mario Bros is the best idea yet.Follow The Best Idea Yet on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen to new episodes early and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting www.wondery.com/links/the-best-idea-yet/ now. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

The Birkenstock Arizona has adorned famous feet from John Lennon's to Steve Jobs' to Barbie's—but the brand itself is older than America, and has gone through more eras than Taylor Swift (plus, won over just as many haters). From a cobbler's shop in 18th-century Germany to KendaIl Jenner's Insta feed, this 250-year old shoe brand has found staying power by embracing both 5-star…and 1-star reviews. Learn how an obsessed family of shoemakers created the most comfortable sandal ever, and how an immigrant dressmaker's love of Birks helped them conquer the US—and IPO at a $9 billion valuation. Slip on something comfy, and find out why the Birkenstock Arizona is the best idea yet.

The Jeep isn't just a car, it's a cult: inspiring clubs, meetups, even its own "Jeep Wave." From cameos in M*A*S*H to Mean Girls, the Jeep's been ranked the most patriotic brand in America for 20-straight years (sorry, Coke). But did you know that Jeep actually started as a group project? Learn how three fiercely competitive rivals came together for some emergency teamwork to help Allied Forces win WWII, how a freelance designer almost didn't get the credit, and how its name was (maybe) inspired by a mythical character from Popeye. Jeep isn't just the world's most epic 4x4… it literally saved the world. Jump in Yetis, we're going exploring… Find out why Jeep is the best idea yet.

Chances are you've got a bottle of Sriracha chilling in your fridge right now, but have no idea who invented it — or the spicy story of how he made it happen. Entrepreneur David Tran fled Vietnam in the late 70s, smuggling gold bars into the US to start his venture - selling hot sauce out of a van. Little did he know his thick, spicy red jalapeño concoction would make him the world's first hot sauce billionaire…without ever spending a single dollar on advertising (FYI: Kraft dropped $750M on marketing alone in 2023). For over 40 years, David's stayed laser-focused on making "a rich man's sauce at a poor man's price." But when massive pepper shortages threatened the entire business, he faced a choice more painful than Tabasco on a paper cut. Find out how David puts "Co's before Pro's" (customers before profits)...and why Sriracha is the best idea yet.

What do Old West gold miners, biker gangs and Marilyn Monroe all have in common? The same pair of jeans…Invented by a down-on-his-luck immigrant tailor in the 1870s, this classic riveted pant launched a global denim market worth over $70B. How? By teaming up with Levi Strauss & Co., a Gold Rush-era startup that became the most popular clothing brand in America. (Fact: Levi's won a popularity contest over Nike, Adidas, and Old Navy.) — And it all began with the 501s. Find out how the original "straight fit" jeans used the "cupholder effect" to drive demand, how a storytelling hack transformed an everyday product into a symbol of freedom…and why Levi's 501s are the best idea yet.

About The Best Idea Yet

The untold stories behind the products you’re obsessed with and the bold risk-takers who made them go viral.How did Birkenstocks go from a German cobbler’s passion project 250 years ago to a starring role in the Barbie movie? Who created that bottle of Sriracha permanently living in your fridge? Did you know the Air Jordans were initially banned by the NBA, or that Super Mario became the best-selling video game character ever thanks to a strategy called “The Infinite Game?” On Wondery’s new weekly podcast The Best Idea Yet, Nick Martell and Jack Crivici-Kramer (hosts of the award-winning daily pop-business podcast, The Best One Yet) have identified the most viral products of all time and reveal their untold origin stories — plus the bold risk-takers who brought them to life. From the Happy Meal to Levi’s 501 jeans, come for the products you’re obsessed with, stay for the business insights that’ll make you the most interesting person at your next brunch.Follow The Best Idea Yet on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen to new episodes early and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting www.wondery.com/links/the-best-idea-yet/ now.