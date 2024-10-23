Six Trophies with Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano

NBA Youth Movement, Joker Gets Serious, Pelicans Are Floundering & Even More All-Star Game Changes | 59

Shea and Jason salute Victor Wembanyama, Jared McCain, Jalen Johnson and the wave of young NBA talent making the leap to the next level this season. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are officially off the rails – losing 11 of their last 12 games, Jokic and Giannis prove you can never count them out, and the Pistons are suddenly looking like an actual NBA basketball team. Plus, the guys ponder the latest changes to the All-Star format, cheer OG Anunoby's 40-point explosion as the Knicks blowout the Nuggets, and contemplate if what the NBA Cup really needs is a bare-chested Adam Silver.