Six Trophies with Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano

NBA Youth Movement, Joker Gets Serious, Pelicans Are Floundering & Even More All-Star Game Changes | 59
Shea and Jason salute Victor Wembanyama, Jared McCain, Jalen Johnson and the wave of young NBA talent making the leap to the next level this season. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are officially off the rails – losing 11 of their last 12 games, Jokic and Giannis prove you can never count them out, and the Pistons are suddenly looking like an actual NBA basketball team. Plus, the guys ponder the latest changes to the All-Star format, cheer OG Anunoby's 40-point explosion as the Knicks blowout the Nuggets, and contemplate if what the NBA Cup really needs is a bare-chested Adam Silver.
54:39
De’Aaron Fox is Unstoppable, Embiid is Late to the Party, No More 2-Minute Reports & Inside’s New Home | 58
Shea and Jason celebrate Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson for leading his squad to a perfect 15-0 start, and into title contention. Meanwhile, newly returned Joel Embiid can't seem to arrive anywhere on time or pull the Sixers out of their current slump, Sacramento King De'Aaron Fox is everywhere all at once, and the Blazers prove they're not "losers" after coach Chauncey Billups's choice words. Plus, the guys have had it with last-2-minute reports, and respond to the news about Inside the NBA finding a new home…at ESPN. All that, and a whole bunch of "your mom" jokes.
48:14
Cade Gets Posterized, Steve Kerr Flips the Script, A Giannis Psych-Out & Long Live Chemistry | 57
Shea and Jason salute the league leading Cavs, Thunder, and Celtics for sticking with the program and prioritizing team chemistry over major roster moves. Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham tries to jump with Jalen Green and lives to regret it, JJ Redick benches D'Angelo Russell and continues to own post-game press conferences, and Steve Kerr silences his detractors as the Warriors look pretty good coming off a 4-1 road trip. Plus, Giannis pulls the classic handshake pull move after elbowing Jaylen Brown in the head, and the guys wonder which team out of the Knicks, Bucks and Sixers are poised for a comeback following a shaky start to the season.
51:01
Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion comb through all the NBA & WNBA news from the past week, handing out six pop culture-themed trophies to six basketball-related activities.In this basketball-meets-pop-culture show from Wondery, the guys honor the most magical and messy moments from the NBA and beyond by handing out hardware like the "Denzel Washington in Training Day" Trophy for the most dominant performance of the week. Or the "Sixth Sense 'I See Dead People'" Trophy given to the player or team who had the biggest comeback of the week. The possibilities are endless, as Shea and Jason drop movie, music, and TV references like Steph Curry raining threes.There's no better way to get all your basketball news from a couple of Spurs-Knicks fans, while reliving all your favorite things from the Fast & Furious franchise to the latest Kendrick-Drake beef.