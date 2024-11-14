Throwbacks with Matt Leinart & Jerry Ferrara

Big D stands for “Drama” with the Cowboys and Mike Tyson Looks to Turn Back the Clock vs Jake Paul

In the latest edition of Throwbacks presented by Cash App, Matt and Jerry share their thoughts on Micah Parsons' comments about Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and if it's a sign of bigger problems inside of Dallas' locker room. The guys also wonder if Giannis Antetokounmpo's time with the Bucks is beginning to wind down and if it would've been in Daniel Jones' best interest to take less money from the New York Giants. Then, we get you ready for Jake Paul's upcoming fight against... 58-year-old Mike Tyson??? That's right, Tyson's back in the ring for this fully sanctioned spectacle, the results of which WILL live on forever as part of his boxing record. Does the former champ actually have a realistic shot at upending the 27-year-old Paul? And are fights like this a significant part of boxing's new reality? Finally, in this week's "Throwback 3," Matt and Jerry lay out the top 3 sporting events that they wish they had attended. Will Jerry's inner New York come bursting out? Will we see a more patriotic side of Matt? Tune in to find out and please share your 3 with us as well!