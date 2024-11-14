Throwbacks with Matt Leinart & Jerry Ferrara

Big D stands for “Drama” with the Cowboys and Mike Tyson Looks to Turn Back the Clock vs Jake Paul
In the latest edition of Throwbacks presented by Cash App, Matt and Jerry share their thoughts on Micah Parsons’ comments about Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and if it’s a sign of bigger problems inside of Dallas' locker room. The guys also wonder if Giannis Antetokounmpo’s time with the Bucks is beginning to wind down and if it would’ve been in Daniel Jones’ best interest to take less money from the New York Giants.
Then, we get you ready for Jake Paul’s upcoming fight against... 58-year-old Mike Tyson??? That’s right, Tyson’s back in the ring for this fully sanctioned spectacle, the results of which WILL live on forever as part of his boxing record. Does the former champ actually have a realistic shot at upending the 27-year-old Paul? And are fights like this a significant part of boxing’s new reality?
Finally, in this week’s “Throwback 3,” Matt and Jerry lay out the top 3 sporting events that they wish they had attended. Will Jerry’s inner New York come bursting out? Will we see a more patriotic side of Matt? Tune in to find out and please share your 3 with us as well!
Dak’s Down on Dallas, Saquon’s Stunning Leap, Kelce vs a Fan and Kurt Warner Joins the Show!
In the latest edition of Throwbacks, Matt Leinart and Jerry Ferrara are joined by a legendary quarterback and one of the greatest success stories in the history of the league, the hall of famer, Kurt Warner! Kurt explains why he believes the quarterback position has deteriorated in the NFL and what qualities he’d look for in an up-and-coming QB if he were drafting one out of college. Plus, Matt and Kurt address their time playing together in Arizona and explain how even though their situation wasn’t ideal, they were able to maintain a great relationship.
Matt and Jerry also weigh in on Jason Kelce’s run-in with a “fan” and Joel Embiid’s run in with a reporter leading to Jerry’s explanation on the need for athletes, fans and media to co-exist. Jerry also explains why Saquon Barkley’s unbelievable move against the Jaguars should be nicknamed “the heartbreaker” and Matt explains why he was bothered by Michael Thomas’ shot at Saints QB Derek Carr.
Finally, in this week’s “Throwback 3,” the guys share their top 3 fictional sports movie characters of all time. There’s a ton to choose from, check out our selections and hit us up on social media @ThrowbacksShow with your picks as well!
BONUS POD: Jerry’s Yankees fall to Matt’s Dodgers in the World Series
It’s a bonus edition of Throwbacks as Matt – who was in the Bronx for Game 5 – basks in the glory of a Dodgers championship while Jerry recedes into the darkness of a Yankees meltdown.
The guys share their thoughts on all angles of this year’s World Series – from the raw emotion of the final out to one of the most disastrous innings in baseball history. Plus, we wonder what uniform Juan Soto is most likely to be wearing in 2025; could it possibly be the uniform of the team that just defeated him? And Jerry tells us how he managed to cope with the Yankees loss and when he thinks he’ll be ready to start thinking about baseball again.
Anthony Richardson Tapping Out, Top Horror Movies of All Time and Start/Bench/Cut QB Edition!
In the latest edition of Throwbacks with Matt Leinart and Jerry Ferrara, Matt shares his thoughts on Anthony Richardson’s benching after the Colts QB removed himself from a game for being tired. Plus, we discuss Nathan Shepherd’s dirty hit on Justin Herbert and Jerry reveals the most “Johnny Drama” story of all time involving the Golden Globe Awards, a men’s restroom and Kevin Connolly... I’ll say no more.
Then, it's a QB/Halloween edition of “Start/Bench/Cut” as the guys are forced to choose between the likes of Mahomes, Allen and Lamar while also disclosing which candy they’d be most excited about finding in their trick or treat bags (spoiler alert: you are guaranteed to be surprised by Matt’s choice for favorite Halloween candy).
Finally, in this week’s “Throwback 3,” the guys lay out their top three horror movies of all time and the wives drop by talking past Halloween costumes, sports viewing etiquette on Christmas and so much more!
Taboo Sideline Conduct, Memorable Sports Conspiracies & Nick Swisher Previews the 2024 World Series!
In the latest edition of Throwbacks, Matt Leinart and Jerry Ferrara are joined by former All-Star and 2009 World Series champion Nick Swisher as we get ready for this year’s edition of the Fall Classic. The guys discuss Juan Soto’s instant impact in the Bronx, Derek Jeter’s legendary leadership in the clubhouse and just how difficult it is to hit major league pitching. Nick also analyzes his less-than-stellar first pitch before Game 2 of the ALCS and talks about the type of “sideline dad” he is when it comes to watching his girls play softball.
Speaking of sidelines, Matt and Jerry discuss some of the more taboo elements of sideline conduct in the NFL and we wonder if the Boston Celtics can be even more motivated than they ordinarily would be after a couple of notable some summer slights.
Finally, in this week’s “Throwback 3,” the guys lay out their top three sports conspiracies of all time. Get out your tin foil hats and fire up the X-Files music as we ponder everything from frozen envelopes to phantom punches.
Each week Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart and Entourage star Jerry Ferrara chop it up about all things sports, from current headlines, wild off-field stories, and everything in between. Plus, a mix of everything around pop culture and entertainment, some highly relatable adventures of family life, and a wide array of top-notch guests and friends to share some unforgettable behind-the-scenes stories. From Matt's years in football locker rooms to Jerry's years on the set of iconic TV series, these two throwbacks bring their unique perspectives to every conversation.
