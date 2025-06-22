Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER: The US PR Stunt to Spark Regional Conflict, Isolate China
America's Endgame: Iran, China, and the Road to Global Chaos w/ Assal Rad
The U.S., Israel, and Iran are edging dangerously close to all-out war. As missile exchanges escalate, munitions stockpiles run low, and diplomacy gives way to deception, the geopolitical stakes have never been higher. In this in-depth analysis, we break down how U.S. foreign policy, Israeli military strategy, and Iranian retaliation are converging into a perfect storm — one that could drag the region, and the world, into a catastrophic conflict.Is this another Iraq War moment? Are we witnessing the collapse of diplomacy and the rise of raw power politics? And how do Trump’s ambitions, the Abraham Accords, and global power rivalries with Russia and China factor in?
Can Iran Survive? MAGA Fractures as Unpopular Intervention Looms w/ Propaganda and Co.
In this Iran war update, we discuss the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. As the conflict intensifies, the media is withholding critical information about U.S. and Israeli involvement. What’s REALLY going on? Why is the world ignoring the dangerous game being played in the Middle East?In this video, we discuss: The U.S. and Israel's secret agenda in Iran. Why the media isn’t telling you the full story about the conflict. How the Iran nuclear deal and military strikes are reshaping global geopolitics. The impact of U.S. intervention and what it means for the future of the region.
BREAKING: Iran Accesses Israeli Intel – Israel Prepares for STRIKES – CENTCOM on Edge
🚨 Iran Obtains Israeli Intelligence – Will Israel Declare WAR? (6th Round Talks Collapse?) The Middle East is on HIGH ALERT after Iran reportedly acquired classified Israeli intelligence, prompting direct threats of military action from Israel. As the 6th round of diplomatic talks unfolds, tensions are skyrocketing—with CENCOM (U.S. Central Command) monitoring closely. Could this lead to full-scale war?
Revolutionaries Organize Against Systems: Palestine, State Violence, and ICE Abolition w/ Butch Ware
In Part one we discussed what is happening on the ground, how ICE operates, how local and federal police and now the military are protecting them, what citizens are doing to counter ICE actions, and how this will most likely play out, with journalist Constanza Eliana Chinea. It was a good one, check it out. In this part two we will be connecting foreign policy to domestic policy through the lens of both ICE and Palestine, because the connection could not be more direct and people need to start tying this whole apparatus to together. And also the Democratic Party in California, perhaps with the central anchoring question: are centrists the real dangerous ones in the context of escalating violent fascism. I don’t know. To that end we are joined by Professor Butch Ware - a lifelong activist and educator specializing in the history of empire, colonialism, genocide and revolution. For the past two decades, Ware has put scholarship in service of the people, especially in response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, as well as the George Floyd murder in 2020.