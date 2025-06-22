Revolutionaries Organize Against Systems: Palestine, State Violence, and ICE Abolition w/ Butch Ware

In Part one we discussed what is happening on the ground, how ICE operates, how local and federal police and now the military are protecting them, what citizens are doing to counter ICE actions, and how this will most likely play out, with journalist Constanza Eliana Chinea. It was a good one, check it out. In this part two we will be connecting foreign policy to domestic policy through the lens of both ICE and Palestine, because the connection could not be more direct and people need to start tying this whole apparatus to together. And also the Democratic Party in California, perhaps with the central anchoring question: are centrists the real dangerous ones in the context of escalating violent fascism. I don’t know. To that end we are joined by Professor Butch Ware - a lifelong activist and educator specializing in the history of empire, colonialism, genocide and revolution. For the past two decades, Ware has put scholarship in service of the people, especially in response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, as well as the George Floyd murder in 2020.