The Intersect with Cory Corrine
The Intersect with Cory Corrine

Cory Corrine and Dear Media
The Intersect with Cory Corrine
  Does Your Voice Hold the Secret to Aging Well?
    In this episode of The Intersect, I sit down with Joanna Peña-Bickley, co-founder and CEO of Vibes AI. We explore where technology meets our most human needs and concerns, and discuss how AI can support brain health to help us age with dignity.As wearable technology continues to advance, how can we better understand and care for our brains? Joanna and her team want to empower us with tools to understand and care for our brains. In our conversation, we delve into how Vibes AI is using voice analysis to detect early signs of cognitive decline, the connection between our hearing and our cognitive functioning, and an innovative vision for how AI and wearable tech might help us extend not just our lifespan, but our “joy span.”Topics Covered:Why brain health is a critical and often overlooked pillar of wellnessHow Vibes AI is working to identify early signs of cognitive decline by analyzing biomarkers in our voice.How hearing loss is connected to cognitive health, and how improving our hearing can lead to positive outcomes for our brains. Ways that having a healthy brain can increase not just our “joyspan,” but also our healthspan. How our voices have a unique frequency and when we’re “on the same wavelength” as others, it can lead to deeper connections.About Joanna Peña-Bickley: Joanna Peña-Bickley is a design engineer known as the mother of Cognitive Experience Design and a leader in Generative AI. Her multidisciplinary work across tech, media, and design for the AI era has led to over 150 products for companies like IBM, Amazon, and NASA.An advocate for inclusive design and AI ethics, she co-founded neurotechnology company Vibes AI that aims to make brain health and wellness accessible to all. She also launched the AI Design Corps to drive workforce upskilling.Named one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women, Joanna is working to shape the future of human-centered AI.Follow Joanna Peña-Bickley on Instagram and YouTube @joannapenabickley and TikTok @joannapenabickley0.Follow The Intersect: Theintersectshow.com InstagramTikTokYouTubeNewsletterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  Is the Internet Just AI Slop Now?
    In this episode of The Intersect I am joined by Aidan Walker -- a writer, internet culture researcher and the creator of the substack How to Do Things with Memes -- to discuss how culture isn’t created for us but by us.Aidan studies where viral content comes from, how it spreads and what it reveals about our world — a world in which we’re all producers. It’s not just creators, influencers, or journalists who determine what content is important and shapes our culture but the commenters, the reposters, and the larger online community.But what happens when our feed is filled with AI-generated content? Listen to my conversation with Aidan to learn more.Topics Covered:The origins and implications of "slop capitalism" in the digital content economyThe algorithmic shift from meaningful engagement to content saturationThe role of Substack, TikTok, and digital community in reclaiming thoughtful contentWhy platforms prefer “slop” over quality: an incentive structure driven by control, not just profitHow smartphones became the default middleman for all modern experiences—dating, jobs, entertainmentHow cultural expression is increasingly limited to what algorithms can track, monetize, and approveThe power of reframing internet users from passive consumers to active producersWhy honoring internet culture as serious, collaborative creative work is vital for our futureAbout Aidan Walker:Aidan Walker is a writer and meme researcher who posts on TikTok and YouTube under the handle @aidanetcetera. He also writes the Substack newsletter How To Do Things With Memes.Some of Aidan Walker’s recent work on Slop, and other reference material: The unstoppable rise of Chubby: Why TikTok's AI-generated cat could be the future of the internetHow Spammers and Scammers Leverage AI-Generated Images on Facebook for Audience GrowthFollow Aidan Walker on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube at @aidan.etceteraFollow The Intersect: Theintersectshow.com InstagramTikTokYouTubeNewsletterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  Could AI Be the Boss You Actually Deserve?
    In this episode of The Intersect, I sit down with Katherine "KVJ" von Jan, veteran of big tech and co-founder/CEO of Tough Day, a company that’s built something quite remarkable: Tuffy, an AI-powered workplace resilience coach.As traditional management structures have evolved, how can our work environments be healthier and more effective? We discuss how the middle manager role has become unsustainable and why so many employees at every level are feeling disempowered. In a world where burnout is epidemic, KVJ offers a hopeful vision for how AI might actually help us become more human at work.Topics Covered:How AI can assist both employees and managers with feedback, prep, and difficult conversations.The rise of “un-bossing,” which centers on disrupting traditional management hierarchies, empowering employees to self-manage, and prioritizing mentorship in the workplace.The power of AI “resilience partners” to not only help people navigate workplace challenges, but also learn new workplace skills. How Gen Z is redefining what leadership and work culture look like today, and how management will change in the future.About Katherine von JanKatherine "KVJ" von Jan is the co-founder and CEO of Tough Day, an AI-driven company focused on empowering employees to overcome challenges and thrive in a "manager-light" workplace. Prior to Tough Day, she was Chief Strategy Officer, Innovation at Salesforce. KVJ is a fearless advocate for a human-centered approach to building culture, trust, and success leveraging emerging technologies. Her views have been shared broadly in media including CNBC, Forbes, Fortune, Wall Street Journal, and Wired Magazine. A global citizen and avid explorer, KVJ calls NYC her basecamp.Follow Katherine "KVJ" von Jan on Instagram at @katherinevonjan Follow The Intersect: Theintersectshow.com InstagramTikTokYouTubeNewsletterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  AI (Already) Killed the News Editor
    In this premiere episode of The Intersect I sit down with Katie Drummond -- Global Editorial Director of WIRED -- to unpack one of the most urgent but under-examined realities of the last decade: the quiet erosion of journalism at the hands of AI and automation.From the loss of local newsrooms to the rise of AI-generated content mills, journalism has been fundamentally reshaped by technology -- and the business models that now prioritize engagement algorithms over editorial judgment. We explore how early AI systems displaced thousands of journalists, how tech platforms siphoned away advertising revenue that once funded reporting, and how today’s news landscape reflects these foundational shifts.Topics Covered:How AI quietly displaced thousands of journalists over the last decadeThe erosion of editorial power and the rise of engagement optimizationWhy local journalism collapsed -- and what filled the vacuumThe dangers of AI-generated news and algorithmic storytellingHow media business models shifted trust away from the newsroomWhat comes next for independent and bold reportingWhy human editors are still essential in an AI-driven worldAbout Katie Drummond:Katie Drummond is the global editorial director of WIRED, leading content strategy for the brand across all platforms and markets. Prior to joining WIRED, Drummond was the senior vice president of global news & entertainment at VICE, where she led the global expansion of VICE News across Latin America, Europe, and Asia, and oversaw all VICE digital brands including Noisey, Munchies, Rec Room, Motherboard, and Waypoint. Previously, Drummond held editorial leadership positions at several media outlets, including as deputy editor of Bloomberg.com and Editor-in-Chief of technology website Gizmodo. Drummond graduated from Queen’s University in Canada with a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy. She resides in Brooklyn.Follow Katie on InstagramFollow The Intersect: Theintersectshow.com InstagramTikTokYouTubeNewsletterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  Are Our Digital Twins Ourselves?
    In this episode of The Intersect I sit down with Natalie Monbiot -- Founder of The Virtual Human Economy -- to explore one of the most profound shifts underway: the rise of AI-powered digital twins, and what it means for the future of identity, work and human flourishing.As AI agents grow more sophisticated and ubiquitous, we are stepping into a future where every individual could have a working virtual counterpart -- negotiating, building, scaling businesses and extending personal reach across the globe. But as we create ever more life-like digital representations of ourselves, a deeper question emerges: are our digital twins truly us? Or do they risk flattening and commodifying the very humanity they are meant to extend?Topics Covered:What is a digital twin -- and how close are we alreadyHow AI agents are reshaping the meaning of work and creativityThe rise of micro global companies and the solo entrepreneur economyWhy the ‘virtual human economy’ is poised to boomThe ethical and existential questions digital twins raiseWhether our digital selves can truly reflect our human selvesHow to use emerging AI tools for empowerment, not erosionAbout Natalie Monbiot:Natalie Monbiot is the Founder of The Virtual Human Economy and a leading thinker on the future of AI, identity and digital labor. A pioneer at the intersection of technology, media and culture, Natalie builds custom pro-human AI solutions for Fortune 100 companies, helping them navigate the rise of AI-powered human extensions and build toward a future of expanded human potential and opportunity.Follow Natalie on InstagramFollow The Intersect: Theintersectshow.com InstagramTikTokYouTubeNewsletterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About The Intersect with Cory Corrine

The Intersect is a new technology and science podcast from Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and media executive Cory Corrine (née Haik), exploring what it means to be human and find meaning in our automated world.
