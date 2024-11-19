Nvidia Results On Deck… And RFK’s Impact On The Health Care Space 11/15/24

AI darling Nvidia gearing up to report results next week, and expectations are through the roof. What Wall Street is expecting out of those numbers, and how you can trade the chip giant. Plus Biotech, pharma, and all things healthcare related taking a dip as President-elect Donald Trump appoints Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. And a look into some of his previous advisors could give some insight on what to expect when he takes the helm.