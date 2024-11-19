Nvidia & Walmart Trading At Record Highs, And Trump’s Admin Taking Shape 11/19/24
Nvidia and Walmart both trading near record highs, as the retailer raises its sales forecast, and investors brace for the AI chip darling’s earnings report tomorrow. How our traders are handling both names, and if there’s still more upside ahead. Plus President-elect Donald Trump selecting more nominees to fill key admin positions. How the market is reacting, and the impact those picks could have on various industries. Fast Money Disclaimer
--------
42:34
Countdown to Retail Earnings… And A Self-Driving Push 11/18/24
Retailers gearing up for a big week of earnings reports, and all eyes are on the space as consumer spending comes into focus ahead of the holiday season. What to expect out of the biggest names, and where the retailers expect consumer strength to head next. Plus Tesla surging on reports President-elect Donald Trump could speed up the self-driving process, but don’t take your hands off the auto trade wheel just yet, not everyone is coming along for the ride.Fast Money Disclaimer
--------
43:42
Nvidia Results On Deck… And RFK’s Impact On The Health Care Space 11/15/24
AI darling Nvidia gearing up to report results next week, and expectations are through the roof. What Wall Street is expecting out of those numbers, and how you can trade the chip giant. Plus Biotech, pharma, and all things healthcare related taking a dip as President-elect Donald Trump appoints Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. And a look into some of his previous advisors could give some insight on what to expect when he takes the helm.Fast Money Disclaimer
--------
43:52
Fed Chair Powell Interest Rate Update… And Hims & Hers Thinning Out 11/14/24
Stocks taking a leg lower as Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives updates on economic growth and the plans for the central bank’s next rate decision. How his comments are impacting markets. Plus Shares of Hims & Hers notching their worst day ever as Amazon makes a push into the telehealth space. How the increase in competition could keep pushing Hims to the sideline. Fast Money Disclaimer
--------
42:53
Market Too Exuberant?.... And Investor Rotate Into Software Stocks Description 11/13/24
Stocks back in the green as this morning’s CPI data meets expectations. But as the dollar keeps climbing, and rates keep rising, can the post-election rally keep surging? Plus Ditching semis for software? Investors rotating into the space, but will the trend continue? The Chartmaster lays out what he’s seeing in the technicals. Fast Money Disclaimer
Hosted by Melissa Lee and a roundtable of top traders, “Fast Money” breaks through the noise of the day, to deliver the actionable news that matters most to investors. Fast Money airs weeknights at 5p ET on CNBC. Visit http://fastmoney.cnbc.com for additional information.