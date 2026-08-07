Are your thoughts helping you move forward, or are they quietly running your life?

We talk a lot about positivity, discipline, leadership, and good habits, but very few people understand how those things actually work together. Negative thoughts can feel true simply because they show up fast. Bad habits can undo years of progress. Leaders can have a great vision and still lose their team because they do not communicate, connect, or create trust. And being hardworking is not always enough if people do not want to follow you.

This matters because success is shaped by what you believe, what you repeat, and how you show up around other people. Real confidence comes from learning how to challenge your own thinking, remove friction before a habit begins, communicate with clarity, and become the kind of person who strengthens the environment instead of being controlled by it. Positivity is a skill. Likability is a skill. Leadership is a skill. And all of them can be practiced.

Jon Gordon is one of the most influential leadership authors and speakers in the world. He has worked with CEOs, professional athletes, championship teams, coaches, and major organizations across business, sports, and education. He is the author of 32 books, including The Energy Bus, The Power of Positive Leadership, The Coffee Bean, and his latest book, The Power of Positive Habits. His work focuses on helping people build stronger mindsets, better habits, healthier cultures, and teams that perform at a higher level.

What's Discussed:

(03:05) How The Energy Bus went from 30 publisher rejections to selling more than three million copies.

(09:05) Why positivity is a skill you develop, especially when negativity comes naturally.

(14:43) How connection and disconnection affect anxiety, clarity, focus, and performance.

(18:39) Why physical habits like lifting weights can build discipline, confidence, and mental strength.

(24:40) How choosing one word for the year can create more focus than setting another resolution.

(33:16) Why becoming a better leader starts with addressing your own wounds, habits, and mindset.

(36:21) How communication gaps create negativity and confusion inside teams.

(37:46) The culture-building question every leader should ask before hiring someone.

(43:16) How the "habit before the habit" removes friction and makes consistency easier.

(45:43) Why one destructive habit can undermine all the positive habits you are trying to build.

(01:03:37) Why you should talk to yourself instead of automatically listening to every negative thought.

(01:05:15) Why optimism may matter even more than discipline.

(01:06:39) How likability helps leaders challenge people, build trust, and demand more from their teams.





Thank You to Our Sponsors!

Magic Mind: Head over to magicmind.com/jen and use code JEN at checkout.

Momentous: Ready to try supplements that actually do what they claim? Head to livemomentous.com and use code JEN for 35% off your first subscription.

Therasage: Visit therasage.com and use code JEN to get 15% off your order. Your skin

Prolon: Prolon is offering listeners 30% off sitewide plus a $40 bonus gift when you subscribe to their 5-Day Program! Just visit prolonlife.com/JENNIFERCOHEN and use code JENNIFERCOHEN to claim your discount and your bonus gift.

Kion: Visit getkion.com/habits for 20% off.

TruNiagen: For supplements that are rigorously tested, third-party verified, and actually deliver what's on the label, head to truniagen.com



Find more from Jen Cohen:

Website: jennifercohen.com



Instagram: @therealjencohen

Books: jennifercohen.com/books

Speaking: jennifercohen.com/speaking-engagements



Find more from Jon Gordon:

Website: jongordon.com

Instagram: @jongordon11

Books: jongordon.com/books

Facebook: Jon gordon

YouTube: @jongordon11

LinkedIn: Jon Gordon