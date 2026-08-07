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343 episodes
- Can being obsessed with other people's lives distract you from living your own?
Reality TV can feel like harmless entertainment. You watch the drama, follow the relationships, and debate who was right or wrong. But when people become deeply invested in edited storylines, compare themselves to strangers, or attack contestants online, it reveals something bigger about where we are putting our attention. The more time we spend watching other people live, the less energy we may have for building a life of our own.
Entertainment can be a way to unwind, but your attention is still one of your most valuable resources. Reality shows are designed to manipulate emotions, create villains, and keep audiences coming back. We rarely see the full story, yet people make sweeping judgments based on a few edited moments. The better question may be: Is this helping me recharge, or is it pulling me further into comparison, distraction, and negativity?
In this episode of Habits and Hustle, I break down why Love Island has become such a cultural phenomenon, what reality TV reveals about modern dating and self-respect, how edited storylines influence the way we judge people, why online audiences have become so cruel, and why we need to spend less time watching other people live and more time investing in our own lives.
What's Discussed:
(02:12) Why "I do not have time" often means something is not a real priority.
(04:51) Why women are often held to a higher standard and expected to answer for men's behavior.
(07:12) Why Love Island's constant stream of new episodes keeps audiences deeply invested.
(10:42) How reality TV became a launchpad for fame, brand deals, and influencer careers.
(11:43) Why audiences are easily manipulated by edited storylines and manufactured drama.
(13:21) What Love Island reveals about self-respect, dating standards, and knowing when to walk away.
(15:25) Why reality dating shows mirror the confusion and unhealthy patterns of modern dating.
(16:38) Why people are drawn to honesty when so much media and social content feels performative.
(18:04) How producers turn nonstop footage into emotional storylines designed to provoke viewers.
(19:45) How comparison and consuming other people's lives can distract you from building your own.
Thank You to Our Sponsors!
Magic Mind: Head over to magicmind.com/jen and use code JEN at checkout.
Momentous: Ready to try supplements that actually do what they claim? Head to livemomentous.com and use code JEN for 35% off your first subscription.
Therasage: Visit therasage.com and use code JEN to get 15% off your order. Your skin
Prolon: Prolon is offering listeners 30% off sitewide plus a $40 bonus gift when you subscribe to their 5-Day Program! Just visit prolonlife.com/JENNIFERCOHEN and use code JENNIFERCOHEN to claim your discount and your bonus gift.
Kion: Visit getkion.com/habits for 20% off.
Tru Niagen®: For supplements that are rigorously tested, third-party verified, and actually deliver what's on the label, head to truniagen.com
Find more from Jen Cohen:
Website: jennifercohen.com
Instagram: @therealjencohen
Books: jennifercohen.com/books
Speaking: jennifercohen.com/speaking-engagements
Episode 577: Jon Gordon: The Psychology of Optimism, Better Habits, and Stronger Leadership08/04/2026 | 1h 45 mins.Are your thoughts helping you move forward, or are they quietly running your life?
We talk a lot about positivity, discipline, leadership, and good habits, but very few people understand how those things actually work together. Negative thoughts can feel true simply because they show up fast. Bad habits can undo years of progress. Leaders can have a great vision and still lose their team because they do not communicate, connect, or create trust. And being hardworking is not always enough if people do not want to follow you.
This matters because success is shaped by what you believe, what you repeat, and how you show up around other people. Real confidence comes from learning how to challenge your own thinking, remove friction before a habit begins, communicate with clarity, and become the kind of person who strengthens the environment instead of being controlled by it. Positivity is a skill. Likability is a skill. Leadership is a skill. And all of them can be practiced.
Jon Gordon is one of the most influential leadership authors and speakers in the world. He has worked with CEOs, professional athletes, championship teams, coaches, and major organizations across business, sports, and education. He is the author of 32 books, including The Energy Bus, The Power of Positive Leadership, The Coffee Bean, and his latest book, The Power of Positive Habits. His work focuses on helping people build stronger mindsets, better habits, healthier cultures, and teams that perform at a higher level.
What's Discussed:
(03:05) How The Energy Bus went from 30 publisher rejections to selling more than three million copies.
(09:05) Why positivity is a skill you develop, especially when negativity comes naturally.
(14:43) How connection and disconnection affect anxiety, clarity, focus, and performance.
(18:39) Why physical habits like lifting weights can build discipline, confidence, and mental strength.
(24:40) How choosing one word for the year can create more focus than setting another resolution.
(33:16) Why becoming a better leader starts with addressing your own wounds, habits, and mindset.
(36:21) How communication gaps create negativity and confusion inside teams.
(37:46) The culture-building question every leader should ask before hiring someone.
(43:16) How the "habit before the habit" removes friction and makes consistency easier.
(45:43) Why one destructive habit can undermine all the positive habits you are trying to build.
(01:03:37) Why you should talk to yourself instead of automatically listening to every negative thought.
(01:05:15) Why optimism may matter even more than discipline.
(01:06:39) How likability helps leaders challenge people, build trust, and demand more from their teams.
Thank You to Our Sponsors!
Magic Mind: Head over to magicmind.com/jen and use code JEN at checkout.
Momentous: Ready to try supplements that actually do what they claim? Head to livemomentous.com and use code JEN for 35% off your first subscription.
Therasage: Visit therasage.com and use code JEN to get 15% off your order. Your skin
Prolon: Prolon is offering listeners 30% off sitewide plus a $40 bonus gift when you subscribe to their 5-Day Program! Just visit prolonlife.com/JENNIFERCOHEN and use code JENNIFERCOHEN to claim your discount and your bonus gift.
Kion: Visit getkion.com/habits for 20% off.
TruNiagen: For supplements that are rigorously tested, third-party verified, and actually deliver what's on the label, head to truniagen.com
Find more from Jen Cohen:
Website: jennifercohen.com
Instagram: @therealjencohen
Books: jennifercohen.com/books
Speaking: jennifercohen.com/speaking-engagements
Find more from Jon Gordon:
Website: jongordon.com
Instagram: @jongordon11
Books: jongordon.com/books
Facebook: Jon gordon
YouTube: @jongordon11
LinkedIn: Jon Gordon
- What if manifestation is keeping you focused on the life you want while distracting you from the work required to build it?
Manifestation has become one of the biggest trends in personal development. Visualize the outcome, believe it is coming, raise your vibration, and trust the universe to deliver. There can be value in believing in yourself and getting clear on what you want, but belief without action quickly becomes wishful thinking.
Your thoughts can influence your focus, confidence, and behavior, but they cannot control every external outcome. Health challenges, financial circumstances, psychological struggles, timing, and access all play a role. When manifestation culture ignores those realities, people can end up blaming themselves for circumstances they were never fully able to control. It also creates an opportunity for self-help coaches to sell false hope, expensive programs, and promises they cannot realistically guarantee.
In this episode of Habits and Hustle, I break down what manifestation gets right, where it becomes harmful, why mindset must be paired with a real plan, and the warning signs to look for when someone is selling you a fantasy instead of practical guidance. Because believing in yourself matters, but nothing replaces action, effort, and good old-fashioned hard work.
What's Discussed:
(00:39) Why manifestation has become one of the biggest and most controversial trends in self-help.
(01:19) How belief, confidence, and positive self-talk can support the pursuit of a goal.
(02:25) Why visualizing an outcome means very little without effort, action, and struggle.
(03:50) How manifestation can make people overestimate their ability to control external circumstances.
(05:18) Why the useful ideas behind manifestation cannot stand on their own without real work.
(07:32) How social media and online coaches have distorted manifestation into a larger self-help subculture.
(08:36) Why parts of the coaching industry prey on people's insecurities and vulnerable moments.
(09:24) How misguided hope can become dangerous when it replaces practical tools and realistic guidance.
(09:54) Why manifestation needs a clear plan and how it can lead to self-blame when outcomes do not go as expected.
(11:23) How to identify coaching red flags, including constant upselling, expensive retreats, flashy lifestyles, and promises of material success.
Thank You to Our Sponsors!
Magic Mind: Head over to magicmind.com/jen and use code JEN at checkout.
Pique: Go to piquelife.com/jenniferrsd to get 20% off for life plus free gifts
Momentous: Ready to try supplements that actually do what they claim? Head to livemomentous.com and use code JEN for 35% off your first subscription.
Therasage: Visit therasage.com and use code JEN to get 15% off your order. Your skin
Prolon: Prolon is offering listeners 30% off sitewide plus a $40 bonus gift when you subscribe to their 5-Day Program! Just visit prolonlife.com/JENNIFERCOHEN and use code JENNIFERCOHEN to claim your discount and your bonus gift.
Find more from Jen Cohen:
Website: jennifercohen.com
Instagram: @therealjencohen
Books: jennifercohen.com/books
Speaking: jennifercohen.com/speaking-engagements
Episode 575: Dr. Jonathan Schoeff: Peptides and the Marketing Behind Modern Longevity - Part 207/28/2026 | 1h 42 mins.Are you chasing longevity hacks while missing the habits that actually change your health?
Everyone wants the shortcut. The GLP-1. The fasting protocol. The supplement. The perfect biomarker. The next thing that promises better energy, better body composition, and a longer life. But the real issue is that most people are drowning in information and still missing what actually moves the needle.
Your body is not random. Muscle affects insulin sensitivity. Movement changes how glucose gets used. Sleep impacts recovery. Fasting can be powerful when it is done strategically. And the right biomarkers can show you risks that "normal" lab work may completely miss. Once you understand the why behind the habit, you stop guessing and start making smarter decisions.
In this episode of Habits and Hustle, I sit down with Dr. Jonathan Schoeff, surgeon, longevity expert, and co-founder of The Longevity Lab, to break down the real science behind GLP-1s, muscle loss, fasting, testosterone, grip strength, key biomarkers, movement, sleep, and what actually supports long-term health.
What's Discussed:
(1:26:03) Why GLP-1s are more nuanced than the muscle loss headlines suggest.
(1:30:31) How strategic fasting can support fat loss without sacrificing muscle.
(1:33:09) Why fasting activates repair pathways and metabolic flexibility.
(1:39:26) What fasting actually does to insulin, ketosis, and fat burning.
(1:42:29) Why random five-day fasts may not work the way people think.
(1:55:24) How to structure a pre-fast, fast, and post-fast day.
(1:57:02) Why walking after your last meal can change glucose and insulin response.
(2:09:31) How metabolic dysfunction can drive low testosterone in men.
(2:23:29) What biomarkers most doctors miss, including fasting insulin and lipoprotein(a).
(2:31:23) Why grip strength is an overhyped longevity metric and what matters more.
Thank You to Our Sponsors!
Magic Mind: Head over to magicmind.com/jen and use code JEN at checkout.
Pique: Go to piquelife.com/jenniferrsd to get 20% off for life plus free gifts
Momentous: Ready to try supplements that actually do what they claim? Head to livemomentous.com and use code JEN for 35% off your first subscription.
Therasage: Visit therasage.com and use code JEN to get 15% off your order. Your skin
Prolon: Prolon is offering listeners 30% off sitewide plus a $40 bonus gift when you subscribe to their 5-Day Program! Just visit prolonlife.com/JENNIFERCOHEN and use code JENNIFERCOHEN to claim your discount and your bonus gift.
Find more from Jen Cohen:
Website: jennifercohen.com
Instagram: @therealjencohen
Books: jennifercohen.com/books
Speaking: jennifercohen.com/speaking-engagements
Find more from Dr. Jonathan Schoeff
Website: longevitylabwellness.com
Instagram: @jonschoeff
Facebook: Dr. Jon Schoeff
YouTube: @drjonschoeff
- What if "follow your passion" is actually bad advice?
We hear it all the time: do what you love and the money will follow. It sounds inspiring, but it is not always realistic. Loving something does not automatically make it a career, a business, or a strategy. Sometimes the better move is to follow your effort, because wherever you consistently put in reps is usually where you build skill, confidence, and real opportunity.
Your passion can stay your passion. You can love fitness, cooking, fishing, music, or watching documentaries without needing to turn it into your full-time job. In fact, sometimes turning your hobby into your career is exactly what makes you lose the joy of it. The real question is not always "What do I love most?" Sometimes it is "Where am I already putting in the work, getting better, and creating value?"
In this episode of Habits and Hustle, I share why "follow your passion" can create a false sense of reality, why effort is often a better indicator of success, how boring businesses can build extraordinary lives, and why leaning into what you are good at may be the fastest way to get more of what you actually want.
What's Discussed:
00:10 - The truth about following your passion.
01:06 - Why is it crucial to concentrate on your strengths.
02:34 - Why following what you love may not be enough.
05:18 - Why turning your passion into your career isn't always a good idea.
07:34 - Do what you're good at.
Thank You to Our Sponsors!
Magic Mind: Head over to magicmind.com/jen and use code JEN at checkout.
Pique: Go to piquelife.com/jenniferrsd to get 20% off for life plus free gifts
Momentous: Ready to try supplements that actually do what they claim? Head to livemomentous.com and use code JEN for 35% off your first subscription.
Therasage: Visit therasage.com and use code JEN to get 15% off your order. Your skin
Prolon: Prolon is offering listeners 30% off sitewide plus a $40 bonus gift when you subscribe to their 5-Day Program! Just visit prolonlife.com/JENNIFERCOHEN and use code JENNIFERCOHEN to claim your discount and your bonus gift.
Find more from Jen Cohen:
Website: jennifercohen.com
Instagram: @therealjencohen
Books: jennifercohen.com/books
Speaking: jennifercohen.com/speaking-engagements
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About Habits and Hustle
Habits and Hustle helps share the stories, habits, and rituals of people's journeys on living fulfilled lives. Host Jennifer Cohen interviews thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and overall extraordinary people who share their insight and open up about the normally hidden aspects that have made a difference in their success.Podcast website
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