Episode 235: Bob Does Sports: How He Went From Four Seasons Doorman To Multi-Millionaire Content Creator
Would you ever take the chance of faking a sponsorship?
In this episode of Habits and Hustle, I sit down with Robby Berger, also known as Bob Does Sports, and chat about his journey from being a doorman at The Four Seasons Hotel to being a multi-millionaire content creator. In just a little over two years, Bob has built up an enormous following through different platforms and gigs, such as Bob Does Sports and The Brilliantly Dumb Podcast. He shares with us how he got Yamaha to be his first podcast sponsor, how much money he makes from sponsorships, and how he built a team from scratch.
Bob also shares what his morning routine is like and why he believes his audience got so engaged with his content so quickly in the game.
Robby Berger is a podcast host known as the personality "Bobby Fairways" that hosts both the podcast The Brilliantly Dumb Show, and its offshoot show, Bob Does Sports, which is popular on Instagram. Both shows focus on comedy and his fandom for sports, mostly the sport of golf.
What we discuss:
00:28: About Bob
05:18: Why did Bob get a job at The Four Seasons?
15:31: When did Bob quit The Four Seasons?
18:55: Who was Bob’s first sponsor?
24:40: Who was Joey cold-cuts?
29:28: How did Bob grow his audience?
38:21: What did Bob do when he stopped getting paid?
44:01: What happened when Bob started filming golf content?
45:15: Who’s idea was Breezy Golf?
49:17: How much money is Bob making?
54:16: Who is Bob’s manager?
55:29: What is Bob’s sponsorship pricing?
59:20: Is it a real golf tournament that Bob is a part of?
01:04:04: What ownership does Bob have in these different businesses?
01:07:13: Why did Bob break up with his girlfriend?
01:13:42: What deals does Bob have going on right now?
01:18:26: Where are Bob’s favorite bagels from?
01:20:54: What is Bob’s morning routine?
01:27:56: How did Bob’s audience get so engaged?
01:29:17: What food does Bob eat?
01:46:52: Where to learn more about Bob?
Key Takeaways:
Sometimes you have to fake it until you make it if you want to experience success. While Bob Does Sports has a huge audience and plenty of major sponsors today, he started by faking a year-long sponsorship with Windex to lure potential sponsors in. This allowed him to play his cards right and lock down his first real sponsor, Yamaha.
Building a team that cares as much about the business as you do is the key to building something big and worthwhile. In Bob’s experience, he once reached a point where he had no money to pay his editor and he continued to support his content and work for free because he believed in Bob. If it weren’t for his editor, he wouldn’t have the massive audience and success he has today.
Monetizing your audience is something you should look at like any other type of business. There is more than just one way you can generate revenue and it’s certainly not good practice to rely on one source of revenue. In Bob’s case, he makes money through Cameo videos, sponsorships, ads, and merch, and eventually built a Golfing brand.
To learn more about Bob:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brilliantlydumb/
Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@thebrilliantlydumbshow8757
Thank you to our sponsors:
This episode is sponsored by Shopify. Sign up for a $1/month trial period at shopify.com/hustle
This episode is sponsored by Organifi. Visit organifi.com/hustle and use the code HUSTLE to save 20% on your order
My links:
Website: https://www.jennifercohen.com/
Instagram: @therealjencohen
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices