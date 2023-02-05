Episode 233: Matthew Hussey: How to Foster Healthy Romantic Relationships

Why do men feel intimidated by women who make more money than them? In this episode of Habits and Hustle, I chat with Matthew Hussey about how one can foster healthy romantic relationships in today's modern world. We explore how technology may be getting in the way of many people finding "their person" and how it may hinder our ability to make real connections. Matthew Hussey is the world's leading dating advice expert for women. He has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.He's a New York Times bestselling author of "Get The Guy," the relationship columnist for Cosmopolitan magazine and the resident love expert on The Today Show. What we discuss: 00:43: What is Matthew's professional title? 05:32: Is it normal to feel sad about not finding your person? 07:27: Is technology hindering our ability to create relationships offline? 15:55: How did Matthew become who he is today? 20:43: How did Matthew get started in his line of work? 25:28: How did Matthew learn everything he knows? 29:38: Why do women stay in bad relationships? 31:15: How can you raise your self-worth? 37:11: How can you change your beliefs through curiosity? 47:55: How does jealousy show up in relationships? 54:44: How can we overcome social anxiety? 01:04:14: Why do women not like too much attention from men? 01:08:42: Why do people you are interested in make you feel nervous? 01:14:14: How do stories we tell ourselves affect our relationships? 01:24:34: What are the top 3 things that men are the most attractive to in women? 01:36:16: How can standards impact your relationships? 01:37:50: Do men really want a woman who is more successful than them? 01:46:40: What are the two most common questions Matthew receives? Key takeaways: The cure to changing the beliefs about yourself it is to become curious about yourself. Too often, we get stuck in a rut of doing things the same ways and then wondering why we can't separate ourselves from a certain belief we want to eliminate. To do that, you need to become curious about your current situation and look for ways you can move differently to change your perception of yourself and these beliefs. Social anxiety in dating is something that many of us feel. However, what we fail to realize is that being shy is, in a way, you being selfish. This is because when you are shy, you are withholding empathy and compassion from someone who is in the same room as you and may need it. Thus, looking as your shyness as a way of you doing a disservice to others is one of the many ways you can get yourself to come out of your shell. The reason why a lot of people stay in relationships that they should leave is not always due to low self-worth. Sometimes it's due to the fact that they don't know what beast it is they're dealing with. When someone has high self-worth and was raised in a very healthy environment, they may not be able to recognize when they are being played by a narcissist or being gaslit. As a result, they stay in relationships where they aren't aware of how toxic it is. To learn more about Matthew: Take the quiz: https://www.howtogettheguy.com/ask-matthew/ Website: https://www.howtogettheguy.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thematthewhussey/featured Instagram: @thematthewhussey My links: Website: https://www.jennifercohen.com/ Instagram: @therealjencohen