Habits and Hustle

Podcast Habits and Hustle
Jen Cohen and Habit Nest
Habits and Hustle helps share the stories, habits, and rituals of people's journeys on living fulfilled lives. Host Jennifer Cohen interviews thought leaders, e... More
  • Episode 237: All Day Running Co.: The Mindset, Lessons, and Benefits Of Biking 3,000 Miles Across America
    Would you embark on a 3,000 miles biking journey across America if you were asked to, right now?! In this episode of Habits and Hustle, I chat with Jesse Itzler and his crew about the 3,000 miles journey across America they are about to embark on to donate bikes to youth. We discuss what mindset they have about this physically tiring journey, what the mental and physical training for such a challenge is like, and how they prepare for such a big challenge ahead of time. Jesse also shares how he selected this year’s team and what every member of this team believes they will gain from accomplishing this cross-country biking challenge.  What we discuss: 04:27: Why did Jesse want to start this? 07:08: What is everyone’s background? 10:54: What does the training for this type of sport look like? 14:42: What happens if someone needs a break? 16:23: What happens if the weather isn’t in their favor? 18:43: How is nutrition during a challenge like this? 23:17: What are the benefits of these types of challenges? 27:41: How much support does everyone have from their significant other? 30:29: How does one enter the flow state in a challenge like this? 32:35: How did Jesse select his teammates? 42:06: What are the craziest things this team has done? 45:59: What will they do with the footage they get from this challenge? 47:40: How many hours per day do they expect to be on the bike? 48:05: What other things are on their bucket list? Key takeaways: It’s important to spend time with people who are different from you. Different ages, careers, industries, values, and situations expose you to new realities and wisdom you would never have known of before. An even better way to spend time with people who are different from you is during a challenging time; they will expose you to new perspectives you may have never thought of before.  Forcing yourself to take on new challenges that are beyond your comfort zone is what will allow your brain to expand and propel your growth.  Working towards a common goal as a team is what will allow you to get to the finish line. Sometimes, not everyone can pull their equal weight at the same time and that’s part of the game. As long as you all support yourselves in working towards that same goal, you’re set for success. Thank you to our sponsors: Get a free LMNT Sample Pack with any order only when you order through www.DrinkLMNT.com/HabitsandHustle  Get started today with Disney’s Hulu Ad Manager at www.huluadmanager.com/stream      To learn more about All Day Running Co.: Website: https://www.alldayrunningco.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jesseitzler/ My links: Website: https://www.jennifercohen.com/ Instagram: @therealjencohen  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    54:29
  • Episode 236: How To Become Bolder
    What does it mean to be bold? In this solo episode of Habits and Hustle, I chat with you about what it means to be bold and how you can build your way up to taking bigger, better, and bolder actions. I also share why there’s no need for you to be afraid of coming off as rude when you’re acting bold; there is a big difference between the two. What we discuss: 00:37: What does it mean to be bold? 02:01: What are some examples of being bold? 05:48: What’s the difference between being bold and rude? 09:33: What is a thirst trap? My links: Website: https://www.jennifercohen.com/ Instagram: @therealjencohen  Book: https://www.jennifercohen.com/bigger-better-bolder Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    14:22
  • Episode 235: Bob Does Sports: How He Went From Four Seasons Doorman To Multi-Millionaire Content Creator
    Would you ever take the chance of faking a sponsorship? In this episode of Habits and Hustle, I sit down with Robby Berger, also known as Bob Does Sports, and chat about his journey from being a doorman at The Four Seasons Hotel to being a multi-millionaire content creator. In just a little over two years, Bob has built up an enormous following through different platforms and gigs, such as Bob Does Sports and The Brilliantly Dumb Podcast. He shares with us how he got Yamaha to be his first podcast sponsor, how much money he makes from sponsorships, and how he built a team from scratch. Bob also shares what his morning routine is like and why he believes his audience got so engaged with his content so quickly in the game.  Robby Berger is a podcast host known as the personality "Bobby Fairways" that hosts both the podcast The Brilliantly Dumb Show, and its offshoot show, Bob Does Sports, which is popular on Instagram. Both shows focus on comedy and his fandom for sports, mostly the sport of golf.  What we discuss: 00:28: About Bob 05:18: Why did Bob get a job at The Four Seasons? 15:31: When did Bob quit The Four Seasons? 18:55: Who was Bob’s first sponsor? 24:40: Who was Joey cold-cuts? 29:28: How did Bob grow his audience? 38:21: What did Bob do when he stopped getting paid? 44:01: What happened when Bob started filming golf content? 45:15: Who’s idea was Breezy Golf? 49:17: How much money is Bob making? 54:16: Who is Bob’s manager? 55:29: What is Bob’s sponsorship pricing? 59:20: Is it a real golf tournament that Bob is a part of? 01:04:04: What ownership does Bob have in these different businesses? 01:07:13: Why did Bob break up with his girlfriend? 01:13:42: What deals does Bob have going on right now? 01:18:26: Where are Bob’s favorite bagels from? 01:20:54: What is Bob’s morning routine? 01:27:56: How did Bob’s audience get so engaged? 01:29:17: What food does Bob eat? 01:46:52: Where to learn more about Bob? Key Takeaways: Sometimes you have to fake it until you make it if you want to experience success. While Bob Does Sports has a huge audience and plenty of major sponsors today, he started by faking a year-long sponsorship with Windex to lure potential sponsors in. This allowed him to play his cards right and lock down his first real sponsor, Yamaha. Building a team that cares as much about the business as you do is the key to building something big and worthwhile. In Bob’s experience, he once reached a point where he had no money to pay his editor and he continued to support his content and work for free because he believed in Bob. If it weren’t for his editor, he wouldn’t have the massive audience and success he has today.  Monetizing your audience is something you should look at like any other type of business. There is more than just one way you can generate revenue and it’s certainly not good practice to rely on one source of revenue. In Bob’s case, he makes money through Cameo videos, sponsorships, ads, and merch, and eventually built a Golfing brand.  To learn more about Bob: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brilliantlydumb/ Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@thebrilliantlydumbshow8757 Thank you to our sponsors: This episode is sponsored by Shopify. Sign up for a $1/month trial period at shopify.com/hustle This episode is sponsored by Organifi. Visit organifi.com/hustle and use the code HUSTLE to save 20% on your order  My links: Website: https://www.jennifercohen.com/ Instagram: @therealjencohen  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    1:51:17
  • Episode 234: How To Use Rizz, Chilling, Bussin’, and Dog Water in A Sentence
    In this solo episode of the Habits and Hustle podcast, we are joined by my son Dylan. He shares with us the slang words young people are using these days and what they all mean. From where the words come from to how to use them in a sentence, you will come out of this episode as being fluent in trendy slang words. What we discuss: 00:50: What slang words does Dylan know? 01:41: What does it mean to have “rizz”? 03:23: What does it need to be chilling? 04:08: What does it mean to be bussin’? 05:18: What does it mean to say something slaps? 06:22: What does dog water mean? My links: Website: https://www.jennifercohen.com/ Instagram: @therealjencohen  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    12:55
  • Episode 233: Matthew Hussey: How to Foster Healthy Romantic Relationships
    Why do men feel intimidated by women who make more money than them? In this episode of Habits and Hustle, I chat with Matthew Hussey about how one can foster healthy romantic relationships in today’s modern world. We explore how technology may be getting in the way of many people finding “their person” and how it may hinder our ability to make real connections.  Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating advice expert for women. He has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.He's a New York Times bestselling author of “Get The Guy,” the relationship columnist for Cosmopolitan magazine and the resident love expert on The Today Show. What we discuss: 00:43: What is Matthew’s professional title? 05:32: Is it normal to feel sad about not finding your person? 07:27: Is technology hindering our ability to create relationships offline? 15:55: How did Matthew become who he is today? 20:43: How did Matthew get started in his line of work? 25:28: How did Matthew learn everything he knows? 29:38: Why do women stay in bad relationships? 31:15: How can you raise your self-worth? 37:11: How can you change your beliefs through curiosity? 47:55: How does jealousy show up in relationships? 54:44: How can we overcome social anxiety? 01:04:14: Why do women not like too much attention from men? 01:08:42: Why do people you are interested in make you feel nervous? 01:14:14: How do stories we tell ourselves affect our relationships? 01:24:34: What are the top 3 things that men are the most attractive to in women? 01:36:16: How can standards impact your relationships? 01:37:50: Do men really want a woman who is more successful than them? 01:46:40: What are the two most common questions Matthew receives? Key takeaways: The cure to changing the beliefs about yourself it is to become curious about yourself. Too often, we get stuck in a rut of doing things the same ways and then wondering why we can’t separate ourselves from a certain belief we want to eliminate. To do that, you need to become curious about your current situation and look for ways you can move differently to change your perception of yourself and these beliefs. Social anxiety in dating is something that many of us feel. However, what we fail to realize is that being shy is, in a way, you being selfish. This is because when you are shy, you are withholding empathy and compassion from someone who is in the same room as you and may need it. Thus, looking as your shyness as a way of you doing a disservice to others is one of the many ways you can get yourself to come out of your shell. The reason why a lot of people stay in relationships that they should leave is not always due to low self-worth. Sometimes it’s due to the fact that they don’t know what beast it is they’re dealing with. When someone has high self-worth and was raised in a very healthy environment, they may not be able to recognize when they are being played by a narcissist or being gaslit. As a result, they stay in relationships where they aren’t aware of how toxic it is. Thank you to our sponsors: This episode is sponsored by Hostinger. Visit Hostinger.com/HABITS and use promo code HABITS for an extra 10% off. This episode is sponsored by Notion. Visit notion.com/habits to try out Notion AI for free. This episode is sponsored by Organifi. Visit organifi.com/hustle and use the code HUSTLE to save 20% on your order  To learn more about Matthew: Take the quiz: https://www.howtogettheguy.com/ask-matthew/ Website: https://www.howtogettheguy.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thematthewhussey/featured Instagram: @thematthewhussey My links: Website: https://www.jennifercohen.com/ Instagram: @therealjencohen  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    1:59:15

About Habits and Hustle

Habits and Hustle helps share the stories, habits, and rituals of people's journeys on living fulfilled lives. Host Jennifer Cohen interviews thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and overall extraordinary people who share their insight and open up about the normally hidden aspects that have made a difference in their success.
