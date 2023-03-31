Get the lowdown on high finance each week with Barron’s columnist Jack Hough. Business leaders and trendspotters, insights and absurdities—this is Wall Street l... More
Available Episodes
5 of 169
Earnings, A.I., and Where Stocks Are Cheap
Jack reviews quarterly results and hears from a top market strategist. Plus, Mario at the movies.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/28/2023
24:51
Let’s Talk About Talking About Inflation. Plus, Expedia Stock.
Jack hears from an online travel analyst and the author of a new book on inflation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/21/2023
26:33
Oil, Gold, and Grains Are Only Getting Started, He Says
John LaForge at Well Fargo Investment Institute lays out the case for a bullish commodities super-cycle. Plus, brace for a lot more store closings.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/14/2023
31:42
Car Buying Dilemma, Boomer 401(k)s, and Stock Picks
Jack weighs car deals and speaks with an industry analyst. Plus, a money manager’s top picks, and a listener question answered.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/7/2023
29:07
Walmart’s Return to Growth. Big Tobacco’s Somewhat Smokeless Future.
Jack and Jackson discuss why stocks aren’t tanking, and size up a pair of recent Wall Street upgrades.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices