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341 episodes
- Seaport Research’s Jonathan Golub examines quarterly results. Todd Brighton of Franklin Income Investors likes convertibles. And Jack talks breakdancing and actuarial seconds.
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- Steak and burger prices have soared, yet U.S. ranchers are raising the smallest cattle herd in 75 years. Jack heads to Texas to learn why. This episode originally aired on Feb. 13, 2026.
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- Jack answers a listener question about the state of the stock market. A top portfolio manager has four investment ideas.
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About Barron's Streetwise
Get the lowdown on high finance each week with Barron’s columnist Jack Hough. Business leaders and trendspotters, insights and absurdities—this is Wall Street like you've never heard before.Podcast website
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