#1439 Anthony & Polina Pompliano | The Global Race For Bitcoin Has Begun!
Polina Pompliano, Author of ‘Hidden Genius’ and Founder of The Profile, and Anthony Pompliano, Author of ‘How To Live An Extraordinary Life’ and CEO of Professional Capital Management, discuss Donald Trump, bitcoin strategic reserve, why the US should print $250 billion today to buy bitcoin, tax cuts, Trump’s cabinet, and future market outlook.
=======================
The future is being built today and the future of currency isn’t dollars, euros, pounds, or yen, it’s crypto. And Gemini thinks that’s a great thing. Because a future where money is decentralized, inclusive, and globally accessible, that’s a future that we are anxious to be a part of. Go where dollars won’t. With Gemini.
=======================
Xapo Bank, the world’s first fully licensed Bitcoin-enabled bank, offers military-grade security with an unmatched blend of physical and digital security, as well as pioneering regulatory oversight, so your funds are always protected. Beyond secure storage, they enable you to grow and use your Bitcoin. Earn daily interest in Bitcoin, spend with zero FX fees using a global card, and make instant payments via the Lightning Network for unrivalled access and convenience. Visit https://www.xapobank.com/pomp to join.
=======================
Pomp writes a daily letter to over 265,000+ investors about business, technology, and finance. He breaks down complex topics into easy-to-understand language while sharing opinions on various aspects of each industry. You can subscribe at https://pomp.substack.com/
=======================
View 10k+ open startup jobs: https://dreamstartupjob.com/
Enroll in my Crypto Academy: https://www.thecryptoacademy.io/
--------
43:50
#1438 Chris Pavese | Wall Street Investor on Bitcoin, Zyn, and Great Stocks
Chris Pavese is the President & Chief Investment Officer at Broyhill Asset Management. In this conversation, we discuss investing strategy, time horizons, what makes his firm successful, evaluating stocks, reasons to sell, why he invested in Philip Morris, ZYN trend, book recommendations, and bitcoin.
=======================
Buy book: https://www.amazon.com/Live-Extraordinary-Life-Anthony-Pompliano/dp/0857199927/
=======================
=======================
--------
1:41:03
#1437 Anthony Pompliano & Phil Rosen | Are Countries Buying Bitcoin?!
Phil Rosen, the Co-Founder of Opening Bell Daily, and Anthony Pompliano, Author of ‘How To Live An Extraordinary Life’ and CEO of Professional Capital Management, discuss bitcoin, all-time highs, why Wall Street is coming into the market, stocks with exposure to bitcoin, United States putting bitcoin on balance sheet, other countries interest in bitcoin, and what will happen with the ETFs.
=======================
Polkadot is a scalable, secure, and decentralized blockchain technology aimed at creating Web3. Created by Gavin Wood, co-founder of Ethereum, Polkadot empowers users to build decentralized applications with ease. Backed by industry leaders, making it a preferred choice for big names, Polkadot stands out as a leading choice for investors seeking a reliable, future-proof solution in the growing world of Web3 technology. Learn more at https://polkadot.com/.
=======================
Buy book: https://www.amazon.com/Live-Extraordinary-Life-Anthony-Pompliano/dp/0857199927/
=======================
=======================
--------
30:42
#1436 Anthony & Polina Pompliano | Bitcoin $100,000 Coming Soon?!
Polina Pompliano, Author of ‘Hidden Genius’ and Founder of The Profile, and Anthony Pompliano, Author of ‘How To Live An Extraordinary Life’ and CEO of Professional Capital Management, discuss bitcoin hitting all-time highs, where it is heading, Elon Musk, Trump tax cuts, balancing the budget, Kamala Harris campaign spending, Gary Gensler, and regulatory environment.
=======================
The Pomp Podcast is powered by BetOnline.ag, the premier crypto-friendly place to gamble on politics and sports, casino, poker and horse racing. BetOnline.ag gives you the ability to use Bitcoin and more than a dozen altcoins to make deposits and withdraw your winnings. There are no crypto transaction fees, and processing is instantaneous and secure. Visit https://promotions.betonline.ag/pomp and use PROMO CODE: POMP100 to receive a 100% matching bonus on any crypto deposit. BetOnline.ag is available in nearly every country around the world, making it the top global gaming destination for crypto users.
=======================
=======================
--------
53:41
#1435 Anthony Pompliano | Bitcoin All-Time High Signals BULL RUN!
Anthony Pompliano records a solo episode as bitcoin smashes through $80,000. He explains how we got here, and personal thoughts on where we are going.
=======================
=======================
