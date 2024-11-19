#1436 Anthony & Polina Pompliano | Bitcoin $100,000 Coming Soon?!

Polina Pompliano, Author of 'Hidden Genius' and Founder of The Profile, and Anthony Pompliano, Author of 'How To Live An Extraordinary Life' and CEO of Professional Capital Management, discuss bitcoin hitting all-time highs, where it is heading, Elon Musk, Trump tax cuts, balancing the budget, Kamala Harris campaign spending, Gary Gensler, and regulatory environment.