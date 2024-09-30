Powered by RND
Scott Melker
Host Scott Melker talks to your favorite characters from the world of Bitcoin, trading, finance, music, art, and anyone else with an interesting story to tell. ...
BusinessInvesting

Available Episodes

5 of 1155
  • Bitcoin Gets A Massive Boost: Here Is Why The Bitcoin ETF Options Launch Is So Important
    I'm joined by James Seyffart, ETF Research Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, to dive into the successful launch of Bitcoin ETF options and explore why this milestone is crucial for the crypto market. James Seyffart: https://x.com/JSeyff Chris Inks will join us in the second part to share some interesting trades in crypto and beyond.  Chris Inks: https://twitter.com/TXWestCapital
    --------  
    49:06
  • Options for BlackRock BTC ETF Go Live on NASDAQ Today | Crypto Town Hall
    Crypto Town Hall is a daily X Spaces hosted by Scott Melker, Ran Neuner & Mario Nawfal. Every day we discuss the latest news in crypto and bring the biggest names in the space to share their insight.
    --------  
    55:49
  • Trump Goes All-In Crypto | Bitcoin To Break All Time High
    I am joined by Hailey Lennon, a crypto and fintech lawyer and Partner at BrownRudnickLLP, and Andrew Parish from The Arch Public.  Hailey Lennon: https://x.com/HaileyLennonBTC Andrew Parish: https://twitter.com/AP_Abacus  Unleash algorithmic trading with The Arch Public: https://archpublic.com/
    --------  
    44:58
  • Saylor Invests $4.6B for 51,780 BTC! Top Signal? | Crypto Town Hall
    Crypto Town Hall is a daily X Spaces hosted by Scott Melker, Ran Neuner & Mario Nawfal. Every day we discuss the latest news in crypto and bring the biggest names in the space to share their insight.
    --------  
    39:16
  • Bitcoin Bears: Prepare To Suffer, Bitcoin To Reach $200K This Cycle | Macro Monday
    Join Dave Weisberger, Mike McGlone, and James Lavish as we break down what's happening in macro and crypto! Dave Weisberger: https://twitter.com/daveweisberger1  James Lavish: https://twitter.com/jameslavish  Mike McGlone: https://twitter.com/mikemcglone11
    --------  
    1:02:19

About The Wolf Of All Streets

Host Scott Melker talks to your favorite characters from the world of Bitcoin, trading, finance, music, art, and anyone else with an interesting story to tell. Sit down, strap in, and get ready – we’re going deep.
