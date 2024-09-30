Bitcoin Gets A Massive Boost: Here Is Why The Bitcoin ETF Options Launch Is So Important
I’m joined by James Seyffart, ETF Research Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, to dive into the successful launch of Bitcoin ETF options and explore why this milestone is crucial for the crypto market.
Chris Inks will join us in the second part to share some interesting trades in crypto and beyond.
The views and opinions expressed here are solely my own and should in no way be interpreted as financial advice. This video was created for entertainment. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision. I am not a financial advisor. Nothing contained in this video constitutes or shall be construed as an offering of financial instruments or as investment advice or recommendations of an investment strategy or whether or not to "Buy," "Sell," or "Hold" an investment.
Options for BlackRock BTC ETF Go Live on NASDAQ Today | Crypto Town Hall
Crypto Town Hall is a daily X Spaces hosted by Scott Melker, Ran Neuner & Mario Nawfal. Every day we discuss the latest news in crypto and bring the biggest names in the space to share their insight.
The views and opinions expressed here are solely my own and should in no way be interpreted as financial advice. This video was created for entertainment. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision. I am not a financial advisor. Nothing contained in this video constitutes or shall be construed as an offering of financial instruments or as investment advice or recommendations of an investment strategy or whether or not to "Buy," "Sell," or "Hold" an investment.
Trump Goes All-In Crypto | Bitcoin To Break All Time High
I am joined by Hailey Lennon, a crypto and fintech lawyer and Partner at BrownRudnickLLP, and Andrew Parish from The Arch Public.
Hailey Lennon: https://x.com/HaileyLennonBTC
Andrew Parish: https://twitter.com/AP_Abacus
Unleash algorithmic trading with The Arch Public: https://archpublic.com/
The views and opinions expressed here are solely my own and should in no way be interpreted as financial advice. This video was created for entertainment. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision. I am not a financial advisor. Nothing contained in this video constitutes or shall be construed as an offering of financial instruments or as investment advice or recommendations of an investment strategy or whether or not to "Buy," "Sell," or "Hold" an investment.
Saylor Invests $4.6B for 51,780 BTC! Top Signal? | Crypto Town Hall
Crypto Town Hall is a daily X Spaces hosted by Scott Melker, Ran Neuner & Mario Nawfal. Every day we discuss the latest news in crypto and bring the biggest names in the space to share their insight.
The views and opinions expressed here are solely my own and should in no way be interpreted as financial advice. This video was created for entertainment. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision. I am not a financial advisor. Nothing contained in this video constitutes or shall be construed as an offering of financial instruments or as investment advice or recommendations of an investment strategy or whether or not to "Buy," "Sell," or "Hold" an investment.
Bitcoin Bears: Prepare To Suffer, Bitcoin To Reach $200K This Cycle | Macro Monday
Join Dave Weisberger, Mike McGlone, and James Lavish as we break down what's happening in macro and crypto!
Dave Weisberger: https://twitter.com/daveweisberger1
James Lavish: https://twitter.com/jameslavish
Mike McGlone: https://twitter.com/mikemcglone11
The views and opinions expressed here are solely my own and should in no way be interpreted as financial advice. This video was created for entertainment. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision. I am not a financial advisor. Nothing contained in this video constitutes or shall be construed as an offering of financial instruments or as investment advice or recommendations of an investment strategy or whether or not to "Buy," "Sell," or "Hold" an investment.
Host Scott Melker talks to your favorite characters from the world of Bitcoin, trading, finance, music, art, and anyone else with an interesting story to tell. Sit down, strap in, and get ready – we’re going deep.