The INNER Estate with Bridget Ann Stuart

How to Ask Better Questions and Lead with Empathy

In this episode, Kara Moll joins Bridget Stuart to explore how language transforms leadership, relationships, and personal growth. As Head Coach at MAPS Coaching and a communication expert, Kara shares why the words we choose and the questions we ask can change everything. From self-awareness to curiosity, she unpacks how internal dialogue influences our external world and how empathy, flexibility, and purpose in communication lead to stronger human connections. Episode Highlights Communication is one of the strongest predictors of success Leadership is about earning respect, not demanding it Conversations are the foundation of meaningful relationships Small shifts in language can lead to powerful outcomes Asking questions builds trust and deeper understanding Flexibility in communication shows emotional intelligence Our internal dialogue shapes how we lead and respond Purpose and curiosity elevate every interaction Empathy creates connection and reduces disconnection in modern life Book mentioned in this episode: Fierce Conversations by Susan Scott Guest: Kara Moll Kara Moll is the Head Coach at KW MAPS Coaching, a BOLD and Cadre Coach, and a leading voice in communication, leadership, and personal development. She is a Master Practitioner of Neuro-Linguistic Programming, certified in Emotional Intelligence and Energy Leadership Coaching, and known for teaching “The Language of Sales.” As a founding partner of Keller Williams ONE Chicago and leader of the Moll Piotrowski Group, Kara combines strategy, empathy, and mindset to help agents and leaders communicate with purpose and lead with authenticity. Connect with Kara: Website: www.karamoll.com Instagram: @thekaramoll Facebook: Kara Moll Host: Bridget Ann Stuart Bridget Ann Stuart is an executive strategic performance real estate coach and host of The Inner Estate podcast. With 27 years in the business, she’s known for her deep commitment to personal development, business mindset, and helping real estate professionals grow with purpose. Connect with Bridget: Website: therealbridgetstuart.com Instagram: @therealbridgetstuart Facebook: @TheRealBridgetStuart Interested in being a guest on The Inner Estate? I would love to hear your story. You can view available dates and request to join the show here: calendly.com/bridgetstuart67/theinnerestatepodcast