The INNER Estate with Bridget Ann Stuart

Be Better Today: The Power of Continuous Growth in Life and Luxury Business
41:57
How to Ask Better Questions and Lead with Empathy
In this episode, Kara Moll joins Bridget Stuart to explore how language transforms leadership, relationships, and personal growth. As Head Coach at MAPS Coaching and a communication expert, Kara shares why the words we choose and the questions we ask can change everything. From self-awareness to curiosity, she unpacks how internal dialogue influences our external world and how empathy, flexibility, and purpose in communication lead to stronger human connections. Episode Highlights Communication is one of the strongest predictors of success Leadership is about earning respect, not demanding it Conversations are the foundation of meaningful relationships Small shifts in language can lead to powerful outcomes Asking questions builds trust and deeper understanding Flexibility in communication shows emotional intelligence Our internal dialogue shapes how we lead and respond Purpose and curiosity elevate every interaction Empathy creates connection and reduces disconnection in modern life Book mentioned in this episode: Fierce Conversations by Susan Scott Guest: Kara Moll Kara Moll is the Head Coach at KW MAPS Coaching, a BOLD and Cadre Coach, and a leading voice in communication, leadership, and personal development. She is a Master Practitioner of Neuro-Linguistic Programming, certified in Emotional Intelligence and Energy Leadership Coaching, and known for teaching “The Language of Sales.” As a founding partner of Keller Williams ONE Chicago and leader of the Moll Piotrowski Group, Kara combines strategy, empathy, and mindset to help agents and leaders communicate with purpose and lead with authenticity. Connect with Kara: Website: www.karamoll.com Instagram: @thekaramoll Facebook: Kara Moll Host: Bridget Ann Stuart Bridget Ann Stuart is an executive strategic performance real estate coach and host of The Inner Estate podcast. With 27 years in the business, she’s known for her deep commitment to personal development, business mindset, and helping real estate professionals grow with purpose. Connect with Bridget: Website: therealbridgetstuart.com Instagram: @therealbridgetstuart Facebook: @TheRealBridgetStuart Interested in being a guest on The Inner Estate? I would love to hear your story. You can view available dates and request to join the show here: calendly.com/bridgetstuart67/theinnerestatepodcast
39:15
The Courage to Change: Finding Strength in Recovery and Rebuilding Life
In this episode, Jim Godwin joins Bridget Stuart to share his powerful journey of resilience, transformation, and rebuilding both life and business. Jim opens up about his struggles with addiction, the turning points that led him to seek help, and how he discovered the strength in vulnerability. He also reflects on his career path in real estate, what it means to embrace discomfort, and how taking small steps can create lasting change. His story is one of survival, growth, and ultimately becoming a difference maker for others. Episode Highlights Why success is never a straight line How being a driver can lead to burnout Vulnerability as a superpower in life and business The courage it takes to start from scratch Recognizing and addressing addiction Exploring alternative paths to recovery Building deep and authentic relationships Letting go of ego to grow How small, intentional steps create transformation Embracing discomfort as a pathway to growth Guest: Jim Godwin Jim Godwin is a Kansas City–based real estate broker, coach, and founder of Executive Asset Properties. With a career spanning construction, real estate, and business ownership, Jim has helped hundreds of clients navigate buying, selling, and investing in property. Beyond his professional success, Jim is known for his authenticity and vulnerability, openly sharing his journey of overcoming addiction and rebuilding his life. His mission is to help others embrace discomfort, grow through challenges, and create meaningful success in both business and life. Connect with Jim: Facebook: @JimGodwinKC Instagram: @jimgodwininvests LinkedIn: Jim Godwin Host: Bridget Ann Stuart Bridget Ann Stuart is an executive strategic performance real estate coach and host of The Inner Estate podcast. With 27 years in the business, she’s known for her deep commitment to personal development, business mindset, and helping real estate professionals grow with purpose. Connect with Bridget: Website: therealbridgetstuart.com Instagram: @therealbridgetstuart Facebook: @TheRealBridgetStuart Interested in being a guest on The Inner Estate? I would love to hear your story. You can view available dates and request to join the show here: calendly.com/bridgetstuart67/theinnerestatepodcast Disclaimer: This podcast discusses personal experiences with addiction, including references to specific medications. The content is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please seek help from a qualified healthcare professional or call your local support hotline.
59:23
Start A Strong Morning Routine That Transform Your Career
In this episode, Jeff Wheatley joins Bridget Stuart on The Inner Estate to explore how a strong morning routine can transform your productivity, leadership, and overall quality of life. Jeff shares the practices and mindset shifts that help him start each day with intention, from tackling the hardest tasks first to setting boundaries that protect family time. He also offers practical advice for new real estate agents, emphasizing organic lead generation, personal development, and building multiple lead sources for long-term stability. Episode Highlights Why mastering your morning sets the foundation for mastering your life The value of completing challenging tasks early in the day How mindset, affirmations, and energy alignment fuel productivity Practical tools to create an intentional morning routine Balancing business demands with family and personal priorities Why new agents should focus first on organic lead generation The importance of diversifying lead sources for consistent success How personal development directly impacts business growth Book Mentioned in This Episode The Miracle Morning by Hal Elrod Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action by Simon Sinek The Millionaire Real Estate Agent (MREA) by Dave Jenks, Gary W. Keller, and Jay Papasan Guest: Jeff Wheatley Jeff Wheatley is a respected real estate leader and Vice President & Branch Leader at CENTURY 21 New Millennium, overseeing the Rockville, MD and Washington, D.C. offices. With over 20 years of experience in real estate, finance, and leadership, Jeff is recognized for coaching and mentoring agents, helping them scale their businesses through intentional strategies, personal development, and strong daily habits. Known for his expertise in fix-and-flip projects, short- and long-term rentals, and sales psychology, Jeff has also been featured in Washingtonian Magazine and Bethesda Magazine as a top agent. His leadership style emphasizes productivity, balance, and developing the next generation of successful agents. Connect with Jeff: Website: www.c21nm.com Facebook: @jeff.wheatley.14 Instagram: @jeff.wheatley.14 Host: Bridget Ann Stuart Bridget Ann Stuart is an executive strategic performance real estate coach and host of The Inner Estate podcast. With 27 years in the business, she’s known for her deep commitment to personal development, business mindset, and helping real estate professionals grow with purpose. Connect with Bridget: Website: therealbridgetstuart.com Instagram: @therealbridgetstuart Facebook: @TheRealBridgetStuart Interested in being a guest on The Inner Estate? I would love to hear your story. You can view available dates and request to join the show here: calendly.com/bridgetstuart67/theinnerestatepodcast
31:13
Dog Trainer to Franchise Owner: How to Scale a Dog Training Business
In this episode, Ryan Wimpey joins Bridget Stuart to share his journey from dog lover and trainer to the founder of Tip Top K9, one of the fastest-growing dog training franchises in the country. Ryan opens up about the challenges of moving from employee to entrepreneur, the vital role of his wife Rachel in scaling the business, and how continuous learning and mentorship have shaped his leadership. He also talks about resilience, family values, and the mindset shifts that helped him grow from one location to over 25 nationwide. Episode Highlights How Ryan turned his passion for dog training into a thriving national franchise The mindset shift required to move from employee to business owner Why coaching and continuous learning are non-negotiables for success The role Rachel Wimpey plays in leading operations and supporting growth How franchising created opportunities for rapid expansion The importance of resilience, family values, and mentorship in building a legacy Advice for aspiring entrepreneurs considering franchising as a path to growth Book mentioned: Potty Training That Works!: For Puppies 8 Weeks & Older by Ryan Wimpey Dog Training Simplified by Ryan Wimpey Doing Hard Things by Steve Magness Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hills Guest: Ryan Wimpey Ryan Wimpey is the founder of Tip Top K9 Dog Training, a national franchise with more than 25 locations across the U.S. Known for his ability to blend leadership coaching, business systems, and a deep love for dogs, Ryan has built a company rooted in family values, mentorship, and results-driven training methods. Alongside his wife Rachel, he continues to expand Tip Top K9 while helping franchise owners succeed with strong coaching, operations, and mindset practices. Grab a FREE copy of Tip Top K9 downloadable e-book: https://tiptopk9.com/resources/how-to-e-book/ Connect with Ryan & Tip Top K9: Website: www.tiptopk9.com Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TipTopK9 Instagram: www.instagram.com/tiptopk9 Facebook: Tip Top K9 LinkedIn: Ryan Wimpey Host: Bridget Ann Stuart Bridget Ann Stuart is an executive strategic performance real estate coach and host of The Inner Estate podcast. With 27 years in the business, she’s known for her deep commitment to personal development, business mindset, and helping real estate professionals grow with purpose. Connect with Bridget: Website: therealbridgetstuart.com Instagram: @therealbridgetstuart Facebook: @TheRealBridgetStuart Interested in being a guest on The Inner Estate? I would love to hear your story. You can view available dates and request to join the show here: calendly.com/bridgetstuart67/theinnerestatepodcast
Unlock the Power Within to Build a Life Beyond the Ordinary
Welcome to The Inner Estate, a transformational podcast where personal growth meets purpose-driven success. Hosted by Bridget Stuart, this show explores the untapped real estate within you: your mindset, your beliefs, your vision, and your voice.
Each episode features deep, soulful conversations with thought leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, and change-makers who share powerful tools, personal stories, and game-changing insights on self-leadership, emotional intelligence, and living in alignment with your highest self.
Whether you're a real estate professional, visionary entrepreneur, or simply on a mission to live boldly and authentically, this podcast invites you to reclaim your inner world to elevate your outer world.
🧠 Topics We Explore:
Charisma, confidence & authentic influence
Leadership & mindset mastery
Navigating growth, fear & transformation
Purposeful living & aligned action
Real estate wisdom for the soul and business
Step into The Inner Estate—because the most valuable property you'll ever own is the one within.
New episodes every week. Subscribe, rate, and share with someone ready to rise.
