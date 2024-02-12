[Solo] How to Maintain Your Hair While Working Out
#264: Do you ever skip a workout to save your hair?In this solo episode, I'm sharing the Fit Hair Formula– your go-to guide for balancing fitness and hair care without compromise.From sweat-friendly styles to syncing workouts with wash days, we'll create a routine that fits your workout goals and keeps your edges intact!I also talk about…Understanding your sweat typeHow to plan your workout schedule around your hair maintenanceAligning your hairstyles with your activitiesMy favorite hair product recommendationsWhy movement should be your top priorityResources:Shop this episode's product recommendations on ShopMySubscribe to my Substack, Balance with LesListen to episode 262: Optimal Wellness Habits for Your 20s and 30sOrganize your workout and self-care schedule with this free weekly planner
Reframing Glow-Ups, Authentic Success, and Upgrading Your Life with Jodie Taylor (Live Show)
#263: Cheers to six years of Balanced Black Girl!Join us for a celebration episode LIVE from City Winery in NYC! Les is back with glow-up guru Jodie Taylor for a fun, inspiring chat on investing in yourself, ditching societal standards, and living your most authentic life in every season.This episode is packed with wisdom, laughs, and insights on making powerful investments—inside and out.Catch up on these self-investment episodes:Episode 205: The Ultimate Glow Up: How to Level Up in Your Career and Life with Jodie TaylorEpisode 236: How to Become Your Highest Self: Essential Glow-Up Tips with Jaz TurnerEpisode 243: How to Decenter Men and Romantic RelationshipsEpisode 253: How to Win at Life: The Mindset Shift You Need to Level UpEpisode 261: How to Invest in YourselfBooks for your glow up era:Psycho-Cybernetics by Maxell MaltzFor the Culture: The Power Behind What We Buy, What We Do, and Who We Want to Be by Marcus CollinsWorthy: Boost Your Self-Worth to Grow Your Net Worth by Nancy LevinThe Mountain Is You: Transforming Self-Sabotage Into Self-Mastery by Brianna WiestResources:Subscribe to my Substack, Balance with LesPlanner launch: get on the waitlist to be first to know when it dropsFollow Jodie on Instagram @jkt823Follow Jodie on TikTok @jodiekta
[Solo] Optimal Wellness Habits for Your 20s and 30s
#262: Feeling a little out of sync lately? Let's hit reset together!In this solo episode, I'm sharing how evolving wellness habits can keep us balanced and feeling our best at every age. What worked in our 20s might need a refresh in our 30s, so we'll explore tips for embracing wellness routines.Whether you're looking to re-energize or just want fresh self-care ideas, these powerful yet easy practices can help you feel grounded and refreshed throughout your 20s, 30s, and beyond.Resources:Subscribe to my Substack, Balance with LesCheck out my ShopMy for links to all products and recommendations in this episodePlanner launch: get on the waitlist to be first to know when it drops
[Solo] How to Invest In Yourself
#261: Have you ever wondered what could happen if you poured the same energy into yourself that you do into everything else? In this solo episode, I reflect on my past year of self-investment and share how you can start doing the same. Whether it's hitting the gym, starting therapy, or upgrading your wardrobe, we'll explore how small, intentional actions can help you become a stronger, more confident version of yourself.Catch up on these self-investment episodes:Episode 186: Easy Ways to Boost Your Confidence So You Can Level UpEpisode 236: How to Become Your Highest Self: Essential Glow Up Tips with Jaz TurnerEpisode 247: How to Stop Caring About What Other People ThinkEpisode 253: How to Win At Life: The Mindset Shift You Need to Level Up in LifeEpisode 256: How to Become A Better Public SpeakerEpisode 258: What I Learned During My 30-Day Style ChallengeResources:Subscribe to my Substack, Balance with LesDon't have time to meal prep? Check out Factor 75
[Solo] How to Be More Organized: Everything You Need to Create A Personal Productivity System
#260: As summer fades and back-to-school energy fills the air, now is the perfect time to reassess what productivity looks like for you.In this solo episode, I'm sharing how to create realistic systems that support your overall wellbeing—because productivity isn't just about getting things done; it's about creating time, energy, and space for what you love.I'll guide you in reflecting on your daily routines, moving away from endless to-do lists, and identifying what truly energizes you versus what drains your time.I also talk about…What it means to have type A- personalityWhy perfectionism doesn't convert to productivityHow to create effective systemsDigital organization tools to help you thriveSystems for running a small business and managing a teamCheck out these productivity tools:NotionGoogle CalendarAsanaChatGPTSunsamaResources:Subscribe to my Substack, Balance with LesUse my exact Notion templates to manage your podcastPlanner launch: get on the waitlist to be first to know when it drops