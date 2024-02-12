[Solo] How to Be More Organized: Everything You Need to Create A Personal Productivity System

#260: As summer fades and back-to-school energy fills the air, now is the perfect time to reassess what productivity looks like for you.In this solo episode, I'm sharing how to create realistic systems that support your overall wellbeing—because productivity isn't just about getting things done; it's about creating time, energy, and space for what you love.I'll guide you in reflecting on your daily routines, moving away from endless to-do lists, and identifying what truly energizes you versus what drains your time.I also talk about…What it means to have type A- personalityWhy perfectionism doesn't convert to productivityHow to create effective systemsDigital organization tools to help you thriveCheck out these productivity tools:NotionGoogle CalendarAsanaChatGPTSunsama