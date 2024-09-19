CLEANING UP YOUR MENTAL MESS with Dr. Caroline Leaf

In this episode I explain what the arrival fallacy is, how it could be holding you back from finding peace, and how to break free from this fallacy!To listen to the full episode (plus hundreds more webinars and resources to help you live your happiest life) AD-FREE download the Neurocycle app here: https://www.neurocycle.app/Sponsors making this show possible:-IRESTORE: So treat yourself to some high-tech self-care with iRestore’s Illumina face mask. For a limited time only, our listeners get 25% off their Illumina Face Mask when you use code DRLEAF25 at https://iRestorelaser.com 📫 250,000+ read my free newsletter that breaks down scientific strategies to help you improve your mental health. Sign up here: https://drleaf.com🖥️WATCH THE SHOW ON YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@DrCarolineLeafGET IN TOUCH:🌍 My website: https://drleaf.com📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcarolineleaf🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrCarolineLeaf💻 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drleaf*DISCLAIMER: This podcast and blog are for educational purposes only and are not intended as medical advice. We always encourage each person to make the decision that seems best for their situation with the guidance of a medical professional. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
31:31
Unlearning harmful behaviours
In this episode I interview Certified Neurocycle Facilitator Brenda Kennison about:How to use the Neurocycle method to identify the root of addiction and start healingIdentifying & unlearning harmful behavioursHow the Neurocycle method can help you define your identityHealing childhood traumaCreating the sober life you wantAnd more! To work with Brenda visit: https://www.day1ofsobriety.org/
53:55
Actually, you can catch up on sleep and here's how
In this episode I challenge the assumption that we can't catch up on sleep, and share some tips on how to get the rest you need even when you don't have a lot of time!
30:07
Finding the strength to persevere (with Ryan Zofay)
Ryan's story is truly inspiring. Despite facing challenges like addiction, incarceration, and dropping out of school in the 7th grade, he persevered, eventually graduating high school. Today, with 22 years of sobriety under his belt, he started We Level Up, a 9-figure drug and alcohol rehab business that employs over 600 people and impacts more than 10,000 lives each year. Ryan's mission is to inspire and empower others through coaching and mentorship, sharing the same compassion that transformed his own life.Learn more about Ryan here: https://ryanzofay.com/
45:17
5 Steps to Healing Self-Worth
In this episode I explain how to use the Neurocycle to unwire harmful beliefs about self-worth, and how to use this system to rewire your brain to build healthy new habits around self-confidence and image. I also share some fascinating science on how thoughts are formed to help you better understand what is going on in your brain and how it affects your body,
About CLEANING UP YOUR MENTAL MESS with Dr. Caroline Leaf
Hi! I'm Dr. Caroline Leaf. I'm a cognitive neuroscientist, author, & mental health expert. Whether you are struggling in your personal life or simply want to learn how to understand and use your mind to live your best life, this podcast will provide you with practical & scientific tips and tools to help you take back control over your mental, emotional, and physical health.