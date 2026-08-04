In tonight’s hypnotic bedtime story with Jayni, follow two strangers along a quiet shoreline as they discover how even the smallest act of compassion can keep hope alive.



Inspired by the parable The Star Thrower, this soothing tale uses hypnotic storytelling to help you release the weight of the world and drift into sleep remembering that kindness always matters.



As always, tonight’s episode begins with a short, calming introduction from Jayni, before we gently ease into the hypnosis and guide you toward deep, restful sleep. If you’d like an extra immersive experience, you can also watch this episode on Spotify, complete with soothing visuals 💜



Want more Sleep Magic?



Join Team Magic & Enjoy:



• 2 bonus episodes each month



• Ad-free listening



• Full access to our extended back catalogue with over 450 episodes from both Jayni, and Jessica.



To subscribe 🪄



Apple Podcasts: Join directly via the show page



All other listeners: Subscribe via Supercast



https://sleepmagic.supercast.com/



Spread the Magic



If you’re enjoying Sleep Magic, we’d love it if you followed the show and left a rating or review ⭐️



We’d also love to hear from you - let us know how Sleep Magic is helping your nights with our listener survey here or leave us a comment on Spotify 🙌



Stay Connected



Follow Sleepiest and join the Team Magic community:



Instagram: @sleepiestapp



TikTok: @sleepiestapp



Need help with your listening experience? Reach out to Team Magic via support@sleepiest.com.



About Sleep Magic



✨ Sleep Magic ✨ is an award-winning sleep hypnosis podcast originally hosted by Jessica Porter, now guided by hypnotherapist Jayni Terry, CHt.



Each episode blends sleep hypnosis, meditation, and calming storytelling to help you relax deeply, quiet your mind, and drift into restful sleep.



Alongside the hypnosis, episodes often explore the thoughts and feelings that can keep us awake at night - from stress and overthinking to self-compassion and letting go - helping you build a healthier relationship with both sleep and yourself, one night at a time.



Looking for the brands featured on the show? You’ll find all the latest sponsor links and offers here:



https://lnk.to/sleepmagic ✨



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices