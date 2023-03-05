Expanding Into Sleep

In tonight's Sleep Hypnosis with Jessica we're going to expand into sleep, letting the energetic level of our being breathe. We will do this simply because it feels good. Because the energy inside of us… our souls, if you will, or spirits, like to feel their essential expansion and connectedness. In sleep we let go of the conscious mind, with its chatter, and judgments, and the sense of self that can keep us separate from the world. So, settle in, focus on Jessica's voice, and feel yourself relax and expand. As always, tonight's episode will start with a relaxing introduction from Jessica, before we sink into tonight's Sleep Hypnosis.