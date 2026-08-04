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Sleep Magic: Sleep Hypnosis & Meditation for Sleep Podcast
Sleepiest: Hypnosis for Sleep Podcast
Latest episode
354 episodes
- In tonight’s sleep hypnosis with Jayni, release the day beneath a vast, starry sky and let your thoughts drift into the cosmos. Through soothing hypnotic visualization, you’ll create space in the mind, relax the body, and surrender to natural rest.
As always, tonight’s episode begins with a short, calming introduction from Jayni, before we gently ease into the hypnosis and guide you toward deep, restful sleep.
If you’d like an extra immersive experience, you can also watch this episode on Spotify, complete with soothing visuals 💜
Want more Sleep Magic?
Join Team Magic & Enjoy:
• 2 bonus episodes each month
• Ad-free listening
• Full access to our extended back catalogue with over 450 episodes from both Jayni, and Jessica.
To subscribe 🪄
Apple Podcasts: Join directly via the show page
All other listeners: Subscribe via Supercast
https://sleepmagic.supercast.com/
Spread the Magic
If you’re enjoying Sleep Magic, we’d love it if you followed the show and left a rating or review ⭐️
We’d also love to hear from you - let us know how Sleep Magic is helping your nights with our listener survey here or leave us a comment on Spotify 🙌
Stay Connected
Follow Sleepiest and join the Team Magic community:
Instagram: @sleepiestapp
TikTok: @sleepiestapp
Need help with your listening experience? Reach out to Team Magic via support@sleepiest.com.
About Sleep Magic
✨ Sleep Magic ✨ is an award-winning sleep hypnosis podcast originally hosted by Jessica Porter, now guided by hypnotherapist Jayni Terry, CHt.
Each episode blends sleep hypnosis, meditation, and calming storytelling to help you relax deeply, quiet your mind, and drift into restful sleep.
Alongside the hypnosis, episodes often explore the thoughts and feelings that can keep us awake at night - from stress and overthinking to self-compassion and letting go - helping you build a healthier relationship with both sleep and yourself, one night at a time.
Looking for the brands featured on the show? You’ll find all the latest sponsor links and offers here:
https://lnk.to/sleepmagic ✨
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Tap "Try Free" on Apple Podcasts, or claim your free 14-days on Spotify and other players here 🌙
August is one of those months where sleep can feel a little all over the place - and if you're in the northern hemisphere, the warm nights and long days don't always help.
Sleep Magic Premium is designed for exactly those nights - and with Sleepiest+, there's a session for every other night too.
From now until August 17th, you can try the Sleepiest+ Bundle free for 14 days — one plan that unlocks Sleep Magic's world of sleep hypnosis, Sleep Wave's grounding meditations and bedtime stories, and Night Falls' atmospheric bedtime fiction, with no ads and no interruptions.
Over twelve hundred sleepy episodes across three top podcasts, free to try for 14 days.
This month on premium I'm releasing Quiet Your Conscious Mind — a sleep hypnosis session for racing thoughts - alongside my All Night Sleep Magic Mix, eight hours of hypnosis and calming sleep music to carry you through the whole night.
New subscribers can tap "Try Free" in Apple Podcasts to unlock all three shows with Sleepiest+, or head to sleepmagic.supercast.com to get started on Spotify. I'll see you there.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Embracing Laziness For Better Sleep | Sleep Hypnosis For A Busy Mind | Sleep Magic Classics08/02/2026 | 44 mins.In tonight’s sleep hypnosis with Jayni, we revisit a Sleep Magic classic from the archive, guided by Jessica. Through hypnotic visualization, you’ll escape to a sun-soaked Caribbean beach, release the weight of the day, and drift into deep, restful sleep.
Jayni will be back soon with a brand new sleep hypnosis 🌙
Want more Sleep Magic?
Join Team Magic & Enjoy:
• 2 bonus episodes each month
• Ad-free listening
• Full access to our extended back catalogue with over 450 episodes from both Jayni, and Jessica.
To subscribe 🪄
Apple Podcasts: Join directly via the show page
All other listeners: Subscribe via Supercast
https://sleepmagic.supercast.com/
Spread the Magic
If you’re enjoying Sleep Magic, we’d love it if you followed the show and left a rating or review ⭐️
We’d also love to hear from you - let us know how Sleep Magic is helping your nights with our listener survey here or leave us a comment on Spotify 🙌
Stay Connected
Follow Sleepiest and join the Team Magic community:
Instagram: @sleepiestapp
TikTok: @sleepiestapp
Need help with your listening experience? Reach out to Team Magic via support@sleepiest.com.
About Sleep Magic
✨ Sleep Magic ✨ is an award-winning sleep hypnosis podcast originally hosted by Jessica Porter, now guided by hypnotherapist Jayni Terry, CHt.
Each episode blends sleep hypnosis, meditation, and calming storytelling to help you relax deeply, quiet your mind, and drift into restful sleep.
Alongside the hypnosis, episodes often explore the thoughts and feelings that can keep us awake at night - from stress and overthinking to self-compassion and letting go - helping you build a healthier relationship with both sleep and yourself, one night at a time.
Looking for the brands featured on the show? You’ll find all the latest sponsor links and offers here:
https://lnk.to/sleepmagic ✨
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In tonight’s hypnotic bedtime story with Jayni, follow two strangers along a quiet shoreline as they discover how even the smallest act of compassion can keep hope alive.
Inspired by the parable The Star Thrower, this soothing tale uses hypnotic storytelling to help you release the weight of the world and drift into sleep remembering that kindness always matters.
As always, tonight’s episode begins with a short, calming introduction from Jayni, before we gently ease into the hypnosis and guide you toward deep, restful sleep. If you’d like an extra immersive experience, you can also watch this episode on Spotify, complete with soothing visuals 💜
Want more Sleep Magic?
Join Team Magic & Enjoy:
• 2 bonus episodes each month
• Ad-free listening
• Full access to our extended back catalogue with over 450 episodes from both Jayni, and Jessica.
To subscribe 🪄
Apple Podcasts: Join directly via the show page
All other listeners: Subscribe via Supercast
https://sleepmagic.supercast.com/
Spread the Magic
If you’re enjoying Sleep Magic, we’d love it if you followed the show and left a rating or review ⭐️
We’d also love to hear from you - let us know how Sleep Magic is helping your nights with our listener survey here or leave us a comment on Spotify 🙌
Stay Connected
Follow Sleepiest and join the Team Magic community:
Instagram: @sleepiestapp
TikTok: @sleepiestapp
Need help with your listening experience? Reach out to Team Magic via support@sleepiest.com.
About Sleep Magic
✨ Sleep Magic ✨ is an award-winning sleep hypnosis podcast originally hosted by Jessica Porter, now guided by hypnotherapist Jayni Terry, CHt.
Each episode blends sleep hypnosis, meditation, and calming storytelling to help you relax deeply, quiet your mind, and drift into restful sleep.
Alongside the hypnosis, episodes often explore the thoughts and feelings that can keep us awake at night - from stress and overthinking to self-compassion and letting go - helping you build a healthier relationship with both sleep and yourself, one night at a time.
Looking for the brands featured on the show? You’ll find all the latest sponsor links and offers here:
https://lnk.to/sleepmagic ✨
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In tonight’s sleep hypnosis with Jayni, we’re going to quiet a busy mind and ease into deep, restorative sleep through the power of stillness. As mental overwhelm begins to lift, you’ll find that clarity comes naturally.
As always, tonight’s episode begins with a short, calming introduction from Jayni, before we gently ease into the hypnosis and guide you toward deep, restful sleep.
If you’d like an extra immersive experience, you can also watch this episode on Spotify, complete with soothing visuals 💜
Want more Sleep Magic?
Join Team Magic & Enjoy:
• 2 bonus episodes each month
• Ad-free listening
• Full access to our extended back catalogue with over 450 episodes from both Jayni, and Jessica.
To subscribe 🪄
Apple Podcasts: Join directly via the show page
All other listeners: Subscribe via Supercast
https://sleepmagic.supercast.com/
Spread the Magic
If you’re enjoying Sleep Magic, we’d love it if you followed the show and left a rating or review ⭐️
We’d also love to hear from you - let us know how Sleep Magic is helping your nights with our listener survey here or leave us a comment on Spotify 🙌
Stay Connected
Follow Sleepiest and join the Team Magic community:
Instagram: @sleepiestapp
TikTok: @sleepiestapp
Need help with your listening experience? Reach out to Team Magic via support@sleepiest.com.
About Sleep Magic
✨ Sleep Magic ✨ is an award-winning sleep hypnosis podcast originally hosted by Jessica Porter, now guided by hypnotherapist Jayni Terry, CHt.
Each episode blends sleep hypnosis, meditation, and calming storytelling to help you relax deeply, quiet your mind, and drift into restful sleep.
Alongside the hypnosis, episodes often explore the thoughts and feelings that can keep us awake at night - from stress and overthinking to self-compassion and letting go - helping you build a healthier relationship with both sleep and yourself, one night at a time.
Looking for the brands featured on the show? You’ll find all the latest sponsor links and offers here:
https://lnk.to/sleepmagic ✨
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Sleep Magic: Sleep Hypnosis & Meditation for Sleep Podcast
Fall asleep fast and wake up restored with the power of sleep hypnosis, meditation for sleep, and calming bedtime storytelling. Sleep Magic is a soothing sleep podcast designed to quiet your mind and guide you into deep, restorative rest. Hosted by hypnotherapist Jayni Terry, CHt, each episode blends sleep hypnosis, sleep meditation, and gentle storytelling to help you unwind, let go of the day, and drift into sleep more easily. Whether you’re struggling with a racing mind, anxious thoughts, or difficulty falling asleep, Sleep Magic offers a consistent, supportive space to help you relax deeply and build lasting sleep habits. Sleep Magic is more than a sleep podcast - it’s a trusted nighttime ritual for listeners around the world. Through hypnotic inductions, guided meditation, and body-based relaxation techniques, each episode helps your mind slow down and your body feel safe enough to rest. Jayni’s approach focuses on creating a calm, grounded experience that supports both sleep and emotional wellbeing. If you’re looking for insomnia relief, anxiety support at night, or simply a way to unwind, these sessions are designed to help you settle into sleep naturally. Do you ever get into bed and feel wide awake… your mind still moving, your body not quite ready to rest? That’s where Sleep Magic comes in. Each episode is designed to gently guide you out of that state and into something quieter - helping you not just fall asleep, but sleep more deeply and consistently over time. What you’ll hear: • Sleep hypnosis sessions to relax your body and quiet your mind • Guided sleep meditations for deep, restorative rest • Calming bedtime stories and immersive, hypnotic journeys • Gentle techniques to support stress relief, anxiety, and better sleep habits Join thousands of listeners finding calm at night and clarity in the morning with Sleep Magic - a sleep hypnosis and meditation podcast designed to help you truly rest. Listen free every Wednesday, or upgrade to Sleep Magic Premium to support the show. Join on Apple Podcasts or Supercast to enjoy: • Ad-free listening • Biweekly bonus episodes • Full access to the back catalogue Try Sleep Magic Premium tonight: https://sleepmagic.supercast.com/
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