Jessica Porter
✨ Sleep Magic ✨ is a brand-new podcast from the creators of Sleep Wave that harnesses the power of Sleep Hypnosis and Meditation to help you fall asleep easily
✨ Sleep Magic ✨ is a brand-new podcast from the creators of Sleep Wave that harnesses the power of Sleep Hypnosis and Meditation to help you fall asleep easily ... More

  • Expanding Into Sleep
    In tonight's Sleep Hypnosis with Jessica we're going to expand into sleep, letting the energetic level of our being breathe. We will do this simply because it feels good. Because the energy inside of us… our souls, if you will, or spirits, like to feel their essential expansion and connectedness. In sleep we let go of the conscious mind, with its chatter, and judgments, and the sense of self that can keep us separate from the world. So, settle in, focus on Jessica's voice, and feel yourself relax and expand. As always, tonight's episode will start with a relaxing introduction from Jessica, before we sink into tonight's Sleep Hypnosis.
    5/3/2023
    42:24
  • Practicing Presence
    In tonight's Sleep Hypnosis with Jessica, let's let go of the noise and practise presence. When we practice presence, time seems to slow down. The pursuits of the ego dissolve. Moments are quiet, yet full. Judgment falls away and humility seeps in. The greatest gift we can give to ourselves is presence. Let's enjoy that gift tonight.  As always, tonight's episode will start with a relaxing introduction from Jessica, before we sink into tonight's Sleep Hypnosis.
    4/26/2023
    55:08
  • PREMIUM - Embracing Laziness
    To unlock this episode join Sleep Magic Premium today. In tonight's Premium Sleep Hypnosis, exclusively for subscribers, we will make friends with laziness and let a little bit of laziness seep into our lives. Being lazy is letting go, fully and completely into relaxation. And in moderation, it makes life so much better.  As always, tonight's episode will start with a relaxing introduction from Jessica, before we sink into tonight's Sleep Hypnosis.
    4/24/2023
    1:26
  • Detaching From Our Worries For Better Sleep
    In tonight's Sleep Hypnosis, we are going to forge a new relationship with our worries. The subconscious mind is not only a habit-former, but it's a healer and problem solver, so the more relaxed you become, the more your subconscious mind can get creative and begin to sort out your worries. By relaxing, you can get needed perspective, hear the whisper of your intuition, or conjure positive energy to send to your loved one. So, let's detach from our worries tonight, and allow rest to work its magic.   As always, tonight's episode will start with a relaxing introduction from Jessica, before we sink into tonight's Sleep Hypnosis.
    4/19/2023
    52:37
  • Hypnotic Bedtime Story - The Age of Innocence
    In tonight's episode we'll begin with some deep, relaxing hypnosis, before hearing an excerpt from Edith Wharton's The Age Of Innocence. If you fall asleep during the hypnosis, great. If you make it to the reading, just allow your mind to ride on Jessica's voice, which is riding on Wharton's words. No need to pick up the meaning, or the plot. Just receive and let it in the soothing vibes of this great piece of literature.  As always, tonight's episode will start with a relaxing introduction from Jessica, before we sink into tonight's Sleep Hypnosis.
    4/12/2023
    50:56

About Sleep Magic - Sleep Hypnosis & Meditations

✨ Sleep Magic ✨ is a brand-new podcast from the creators of Sleep Wave that harnesses the power of Sleep Hypnosis and Meditation to help you fall asleep easily every night, hosted by hypnotherapist Jessica Porter. Alongside helping you drift off into a deep sleep, we're also going to spend time talking about all the different things that go into being, well, human! From releasing worries to building self-love, we'll dive deep into how we can improve our relationship with ourselves, as well as our sleep, one night at a time.

