Everyday Better with Leah Smart

How to Make the Most of Your 24 Hours With Researcher Cassie Holmes

Cassie Holmes is a Professor of Marketing and Behavioral Decision Making at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. Her first book Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most is a practical guide for how to think about and spend time in order to experience joy every day. On this week’s episode of Everyday Better, Cassie joins Leah to discuss her research on time and happiness. After dispelling the notion that more free time equals more happiness, Cassie offers tips for making the things you have to do every day – commuting, house chores, etc. – more enjoyable. She also explains the concept of ‘time crafting’ and why it’s so important to account for how we spend the hours in our days. Follow Leah Smart on LinkedIn. Follow Cassie Holmes on LinkedIn.