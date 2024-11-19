Episode 27 | The Anxious Pre-Occupied

In this insightful episode of The Love Doc Podcast, Dr. Hensley delves into the intricate world of the anxious preoccupied (AP) attachment style, which she refers to as the “least common” attachment style she encounters in her practice. While many clients initially come to her thinking that they are AP, Dr. Hensley explains that they often turn out to be fearful avoidant (FA), but think they are AP becuase thier anxiety is heightened due to a dismissive partner. She begins by distinguishing the anxious preoccupied from the fearful avoidant attachment, emphasizing how their formation and behaviors differ.Dr. Hensley provides a thorough explanation of the key factor behind the development of AP attachment: intermittent reinforcement. She describes how AP individuals often experienced inconsistent love and affection from one or both caregivers during childhood. This unpredictability created anxiety and a deep-seated fear of not knowing when they would receive the love they craved.How AP Behaviors Show Up in RelationshipsDr. Hensley explains that anxious preoccupied behaviors in adulthood often stem from early coping mechanisms, including a fawning response. As children, they learned to please their caregivers to gain more consistent love and affection, which translates into adult tendencies of people-pleasing. During conflict, AP individuals often sacrifice their boundaries to maintain harmony and emotional safety, leaving them feeling as though their own needs are never met.A central wound of the AP is the fear of abandonment. Dr. Hensley shares how this manifests as a need to keep peace at all costs, leading AP individuals to apologize even when they don’t know what they’re apologizing for. The toxic trait of codependency frequently appears in their relationships, with APs adopting the belief that “if you’re not okay, I’m not okay.” This fear of abandonment drives them to prioritize their partner’s emotional state over their own, further entrenching unhealthy dynamics.Interestingly, Dr. Hensley notes that APs may sometimes appear dismissive or detached during conflict. However, this is not disassociation but rather a strategy to remain emotionally “safe” by staying silent. Internally, their nervous system is overwhelmed by intense emotions, but they struggle to release or process them.Steps Toward HealingMidway through the episode, Dr. Hensley shifts focus to practical strategies for AP individuals to heal and regain balance in their relationships. She emphasizes two foundational tools:1. Setting and Maintaining BoundariesAP individuals must learn to set clear, firm boundaries and resist the urge to self-abandon to please others.2. Improving CommunicationDr. Hensley highlights the importance of speaking up and addressing dissatisfaction directly instead of resorting to passive-aggressive behaviors, which stem from their fear of abandonment.By recognizing these patterns and intentionally shifting their behaviors, APs can move away from toxic submissiveness and toward healthier relational dynamics.Why AP Is the Least Seen Attachment StyleAs the episode nears its conclusion, Dr. Hensley shares why the anxious preoccupied is the least common attachment style in her practice. She attributes this to the AP’s deep-seated pride and belief that they can “fix” themselves and their relationships without outside help. AP individuals often tie their self-worth to the success of their relationships, perpetuating a cycle of self-reliance and resistance to professional support.Listener Q&A: Can Attachment Styles Shift?Dr. Hensley wraps up by answering a common question about attachment: Can someone shift from being AP to FA or DA? She clarifies that while all attachment styles share overlapping traits, it’s rare for a person to completely shift styles, except when progressing toward secure attachment. The core wounds of attachment are formed in childhood and cannot be undone, but healing is always possible.This episode is a must-listen for anyone struggling with AP tendencies or seeking to understand the nuances of attachment in relationships. This episode is a must-listen for anyone struggling with AP tendencies or seeking to understand the nuances of attachment in relationships. Dr. Hensley's compassionate approach and actionable advice make this an empowering resource for personal growth. What is covered:·The behaviors of the Anxious Pre-Occupied. .Intermittent Reinforcement as a key factor in the formulation of Anxious Pre-Occupied attachment style.· How AP's show up in relationships.·Steps towards healing Anxious Pre-Occupied Attachment. .Why the Anxious Pre-Occupied is the least seen attachment style in Dr. Hensley's practice. Consider/Ask Yourself:·Do you think that you are Anxious Pre-Occupied when you may actually be Fearful Avoidant?·Did you grow up with a fairly good childhood but feel like you got inconsistent love and affection from one or both of your caregivers?.Are you self abadoning inside of your relationship?·How can you start setting healthy boundries within your relationship and how can you start to stick to them?.How can I learn to express my needs and wants within my relationship in a healthy and compassionate way?.Do I need to seek help and intervention for my AP attachment style?