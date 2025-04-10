How to Be a Parent (Without Messing Everything Up) | Joe Hudson and Nathan Baschez

When Nathan Baschez saw a tweet from Joe Hudson about how he raised his girls—no punishments, no shame—he had to know more. So when Joe invited him onto the podcast to talk parenting, he jumped at the chance.What unfolds is an honest look at parenting in real time. Joe shares how Hand-in-Hand Parenting shaped his family life, how emotional presence trumps perfection, and how parenting became one of his deepest self-development practices.In this episode, they discuss:The link between emotional connection and behaviorWhat it actually means to "stay with" a child's emotionsWhy apology and repair are more powerful than being rightAnd how we all inherit emotional patterns — until we choose otherwiseThis is an episode for anyone who's ever wondered if it's possible to raise a child without control and whether, in doing so, we might raise ourselves too.Nathan Baschez is a new dad who lives in LA, and the founder of Lex (https://lex.page), a new kind of word processor that uses AI to help you go deeper and have more fun while writing. Before this, he co-founded Every, and was the first employee at Substack.