How to Be a Parent (Without Messing Everything Up) | Joe Hudson and Nathan Baschez
When Nathan Baschez saw a tweet from Joe Hudson about how he raised his girls—no punishments, no shame—he had to know more. So when Joe invited him onto the podcast to talk parenting, he jumped at the chance.What unfolds is an honest look at parenting in real time. Joe shares how Hand-in-Hand Parenting shaped his family life, how emotional presence trumps perfection, and how parenting became one of his deepest self-development practices.In this episode, they discuss:The link between emotional connection and behaviorWhat it actually means to "stay with" a child’s emotionsWhy apology and repair are more powerful than being rightAnd how we all inherit emotional patterns — until we choose otherwiseThis is an episode for anyone who’s ever wondered if it’s possible to raise a child without control and whether, in doing so, we might raise ourselves too.Nathan Baschez is a new dad who lives in LA, and the founder of Lex (https://lex.page), a new kind of word processor that uses AI to help you go deeper and have more fun while writing. Before this, he co-founded Every, and was the first employee at Substack.Send us your questions on Twitter, through our website, or in our Circle community! Joe on X: @FU_JoeHudson Brett on X: @airkistler AOA on X: @artofaccomp Visit Us: www.artofaccomplishment.com We invite you to experience our work. Reserve your spot at www.view.life/explore
33:37
How To Stop Seeking Approval
We grow up in a world where seeking approval is assumed, expected. Authority figures (like parents) assume the responsibility of approval or disapproval to teach their offspring how to move through the world. It’s also a kind of currency: it determines who we are, where we belong, what doors open for us. But at some point, some of us begin to wonder—what happens if I stop asking for permission? In this episode, Joe and Brett wrestle with the complexity of approval-seeking and how to break free from it. They explore:The push and pull between belonging and authenticityThe weight of societal norms and expectationThe way doubt and conditioning pull us from our innate wisdomThe necessity of discomfort in the pursuit of true authenticityThe somatic cues that indicate when we are honoring our truth—or avoiding itPractical exercises for cultivating self-approvalSend us your questions on Twitter, through our website, or in our Circle community!Joe on X: @FU_JoeHudsonBrett on X: @airkistlerAOA on X: @artofaccompVisit Us: www.artofaccomplishment.comWe invite you to experience our work. Reserve your spot at www.view.life/explore
26:26
So You’re Not Dead Yet: Lessons From Chemotherapy | Tara Howley with Guest Michael Nagle
There is a moment when the body becomes foreign, when the timeline of your life no longer extends indefinitely but narrows into an unpredictable horizon. In this episode, Tara sits down with Michael Nagel, a beloved member of the AOA community, to speak candidly about what it means to love and be loved in the face of his cancer diagnosis. They discuss:The “psychedelic of mortality”—how the nearness of death transforms personal and social dynamicsEmbracing the support of a community while wrestling with the vulnerability of needing helpThe stark cost-benefit analysis of chemotherapyThe dual forces of grief and gratitude, and learning to hold both at onceDenial’s strange and necessary role in maintaining the will to live.The radical act of saying yes to struggle, and what it means to want life even in its hardest momentsJoin us for a conversation that explores what it means to live when death is an ever-present companion.Send us your questions on Twitter, through our website, or in our Circle community! Joe on X: @FU_JoeHudson Brett on X: @airkistler AOA on X: @artofaccomp Visit Us: www.artofaccomplishment.com We invite you to experience our work. Reserve your spot at www.view.life/explore
29:19
How Generosity Improves Your Well-Being
Generosity is often relegated to a bit part in our lives, an incidental thing we appreciate when we notice it but not something we consider important to driving our happiness or success. What happens when we put generosity at the center?In this episode of The Art of Accomplishment, Brett Kistler and Joe Hudson unpack the ways in which giving—whether of time, resources, or presence—is a direct line to our collective humanity and changes the trajectory of our well-being and sense of wholeness.They touch on:The unspoken generosity of cultures that thrive on givingHow generosity exposes our attachments—our need to be seen, to be in control, to matterThe difference between obligation and true generosityMoments where generosity is a lifeline, a language between people when words failThe ways in which loss, grief, and generosity intersectThe article Brett wrote and referenced in the podcast can be found here: https://open.substack.com/pub/inneradventure/p/welcome-to-iran?r=30w17r&utm_medium=iosSend us your questions on Twitter, through our website, or in our Circle community! Joe on X: @FU_JoeHudson Brett on X: @airkistler AOA on X: @artofaccomp Visit Us: www.artofaccomplishment.comWe invite you to experience our work. Reserve your spot at www.view.life/explore
26:33
Self-Reliance Is A Trap
Our society glorifies self-reliance. We tell ourselves that it is the only way to survive in a world where no one is coming to save us and armor our hearts and mask our faces to avoid appearing weak or being disappointed when we show that we are in need.In this episode, Joe and Brett deconstruct the mythology of self-reliance and ask: What does it mean to truly receive? How does our fear of vulnerability keep us from intimacy, from connection, from the radical act of trusting another? They explore the ways self-reliance is both survival and self-sabotage, the ways we must unlearn it in order to heal.They discuss:How to heal the fear of needing and being needed.Why self-reliance is often a misleading ideal.The hidden fear and control embedded in hyper-independence.How trauma conditions us to reject support and connection.The surprising ways leadership and relationships thrive on interdependence.Practical ways to shift from unhealthy self-reliance to empowered collaboration.Send us your questions on Twitter, through our website, or in our Circle community! Joe on X: @FU_JoeHudson Brett on X: @airkistler AOA on X: @artofaccomp Visit Us: www.artofaccomplishment.com We invite you to experience our work. Reserve your spot at www.view.life/explore
Applied self-exploration. The Art of Accomplishment reflects a unique way of relating in business, personal and internal life that leads to more connection and satisfying relationships, awakening your ability to create the life you want with ease and joy. Joe Hudson, a coach sought after by the world’s top companies and performers, partners with wingsuit-flying adventurer and entrepreneur Brett Kistler to examine practical tools for self-exploration that you can readily apply to meaningfully transform your life. Hear Joe and Brett conduct powerful coaching sessions and unpack epiphanies with business leaders, world-class performers, and a community dedicated to self-discovery.