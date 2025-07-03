Marriage, Motors & Millions of Views: The Story Behind ‘Driving With Melissa’ (Part 1)
From Marriage to Motorheads: How a 2-Week Engagement Turned Into 37 Years of Life, Love & JaguarsJames and Melissa Smith of Driving with Melissa join us on their 37th wedding anniversary for an unforgettable ride through love, business, and horsepower.💍 Married on June 4th, 1988, they skipped their own reception to move to Nashville for new jobs—just one of many bold moves they've made together. 🚗 From their early days with a Volkswagen Scirocco and yellow Mustang to what's now called "the rarest modern Jaguar collection in the world," their journey is anything but ordinary.🎖️ James spent 20 years jumping out of planes in the military just to pay off his car. 💼 He later bought the HVAC company he started in the warehouse, building it into a business serving thousands. 📱 Along the way, they accidentally built a social media empire, with their Facebook Reels topping 60 million views/month.Their garage now holds rare treasures like the Jaguar XKR-S GT, Project 7, Project 8, F-Pace SVR, Porsche 911 4S, Audi R8 V10, Z06 Corvette, and a well-loved Bronco Raptor—all driven, not just displayed.But the real story is about partnership, grit, and shared joy. As Melissa wisely says: "The more a husband involves his wife in the car community, the more likely the next car will come."Tune in for real talk on:📈 Scaling a business from scratch🛞 Car culture that builds connection📸 Social media lessons from viral fame❤️ Marriage, Family, longevity, and life on the road