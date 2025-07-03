Powered by RND
Charge Forward Podcast
  Faith, Family & Big Bets: How Grant & Susan Burrow Built a School & a Legacy
    What does it take to bet your entire future on a dream — and build a legacy that shapes hundreds of young lives every day?In this inspiring episode, Grant and Susan Burrow open up about their journey from promising corporate careers to becoming the owners and operators of Primrose School of Murfreesboro — one of the most respected early childhood education centers in the country.They share how faith, family, and their unwavering commitment to kids gave them the courage to walk away from traditional paths and take a big bet on a mission they believed in. You’ll hear how they overcame early challenges, balanced family life while leading a school, and built a culture that puts people first — from students and parents to their dedicated teachers and staff.Grant’s story of growing up in a family of educators (and a dad whose NBA jersey hangs in the rafters!) combined with Susan’s natural leadership and passion for kids makes this conversation a testament to what happens when you align your gifts with your calling.You’ll walk away with powerful reminders about: 🌟 Having faith in your vision — even when others doubt 🌟 Keeping family and marriage strong through entrepreneurship 🌟 Leading with love and integrity when times get tough 🌟 Why your legacy isn’t what you leave behind — it’s the lives you impact now.Whether you’re building a business, nurturing a family, or trying to balance both — this episode will remind you that the biggest bets in life are worth it when they’re rooted in faith, family, and a bigger purpose.🎧 Don’t wait until it’s too late—your future self will thank you.📲 Watch or listen now on YouTube and all major podcast platforms!🩺💛🏃🏼‍♂️‍➡️ Want to connect with Grant and Susan Burrow?📍Website: Primrose Murfreesboro 📘Facebook Primrose School🔗 Linkedin: Connect with Grant📲 Follow & Subscribe to the Charge Forward Podcast:📌 Follow the Charge Forward Podcast🌴  Linktree https://linktr.ee/chargeforwardpodcast🎙️Podcast Page https://chargeforwardsolutions.com/podcast📘Facebook https://facebook.com/chargeforwardpodcast📱TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@chargeforwardpodcast🐦X https://x.com/ChargeForwardX📱Instagram https://www.instagram.com/chargeforwardpodcast🎥YouTube: Charge Forward Podcast Channel💡 New episodes drop every Thursday!📣 Special thanks to our sponsors:💳 Charge Forward Solutions – Merchant Services📈 Sense Development – Executive & Data Services📈Sense-Leads - Wholesale Lead Services🎥 HitLab Studios – Podcast Production🌟 Rosemary Salazar – Virtual Assistant Services
    --------  
    1:23:29
  Can Your Body Heal Itself? Regenerative Medicine Explained w/ Dr. Mike Meighen
    Is Your Body Capable of Healing Itself? Discover the Truth with Dr. Michael MeighenWhat if surgery wasn’t your only option—and your body already had everything it needed to heal?In this episode of the Charge Forward Podcast, host Jim Cripps sits down with regenerative medicine expert Dr. Michael Meighen of the Centner Wellness Group to explore breakthrough therapies like PRP, prolotherapy, and stem cell treatments that activate your body’s own natural healing systems.🔥 Learn how:Regenerative therapies create targeted acute inflammation to repair injuriesJim avoided double knee replacement through adipose-derived stem cell therapyTesting your vitamin D, hormones, and blood sugar before procedures boosts healingChronic inflammation silently sabotages recovery and healthspanGLP-1 medications like semaglutide can help with more than weight lossThis episode cuts through the confusion around regenerative medicine, offering practical insights into health optimization, longevity, and injury recovery. Whether you're battling chronic pain or just want to age with strength—this conversation could change your approach to healthcare forever.🎧 Don’t wait until it’s too late—your future self will thank you.📲 Watch or listen now on YouTube and all major podcast platforms!🩺💛🏃🏼‍♂️‍➡️ Want to connect with Dr Michael Meighen?📘Facebook Dr. Michael Meighen📸 Instagram: PTSD Medical Center📍 Amazon: Best Selling Book📲 Follow & Subscribe to the Charge Forward Podcast:📌 Follow the Charge Forward Podcast🌴  Linktree https://linktr.ee/chargeforwardpodcast🎙️Podcast Page https://chargeforwardsolutions.com/podcast📘Facebook https://facebook.com/chargeforwardpodcast📱TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@chargeforwardpodcast🐦X https://x.com/ChargeForwardX📱Instagram https://www.instagram.com/chargeforwardpodcast🎥YouTube: Charge Forward Podcast Channel💡 New episodes drop every Thursday!📣 Special thanks to our sponsors:💳 Charge Forward Solutions – Merchant Services📈 Sense Development – Executive & Data Services📈Sense-Leads - Wholesale Lead Services🎥 HitLab Studios – Podcast Production🌟 Rosemary Salazar – Virtual Assistant Services
    --------  
    1:23:52
  Stolen Benefits: One Veteran's Battle Against VSO Negligence
    🎙️ SABOTAGED: When a Veterans Service Officer decides to Sabotage a Veteran and Costs a Veteran $50,000+ in BenefitsArmy veteran Elmer Richardson walked into his county’s Veterans Service Office seeking help. What he didn’t expect was to become a victim of what now appears to be intentional retaliation—at the hands of the very person paid to advocate for him.Elmer was one of seven veterans who had filed formal statements with Cheatham County, raising concerns that their VSO was mistreating and disrespecting veterans. Months later, when Elmer needed to file his VA disability claim, that same VSO sat on his paperwork for Five months, despite receiving clear instructions from veteran & his advocate James Cripps. Then, the VSO sat on the file waiting over 5 months until five days past the filing deadline. This alone cost Elmer more than $23,000 in back pay. On top of that VSO submitted only one of Elmer’s five claims—costing him more than $50,000 in backpay and future compensation.This episode reveals:🕰️ The shocking five months of intentional inaction🚨 Why only a partial claim was filed—despite clear documentation💥 The disturbing pattern of mistreatment toward other veterans⚖️ The lawsuit Elmer has notified them of his intent to file suit against the VSO and Cheatham County for gross negligence and retaliation💰 What most veterans don’t know about Special Monthly Compensation—and why many VSOs fail to pursue itThis isn’t just one veteran’s story. It’s a wake-up call about the broken gatekeeping within the VA claim system—and the real cost of silence and incompetence.📢 If you're a veteran—or know one—this episode could help protect your benefits and your future.🔗 Watch/Listen Now: 🪖 Want to know more about VA Claims?🌐 Youtube: VA The Red Neck Way📲 Follow & Subscribe to the Charge Forward Podcast:📌 Follow the Charge Forward Podcast🌴  Linktree https://linktr.ee/chargeforwardpodcast🎙️Podcast Page https://chargeforwardsolutions.com/podcast📘Facebook https://facebook.com/chargeforwardpodcast📱TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@chargeforwardpodcast🐦X https://x.com/ChargeForwardX📱Instagram https://www.instagram.com/chargeforwardpodcast🎥YouTube: Charge Forward Podcast Channel💡 New episodes drop every Thursday!📣 Special thanks to our sponsors:💳 Charge Forward Solutions – Merchant Services📈 Sense Development – Executive & Data Services📈Sense-Leads - Wholesale Lead Services🎥 HitLab Studios – Podcast Production🌟 Rosemary Salazar – Virtual Assistant Services#Veterans #VAReform #JamesMCripps #ElmerRichardson #VeteransJustice #VSOCorruption #CheathamCounty #VeteransDeserveBetter #SpecialMonthlyCompensation #SABOTAGED #ChargeForwardPodcast #MilitarySupport #VSOAccountability #Retaliation #TruthForVeterans
    --------  
    1:18:01
  Marriage, Motors & Millions of Views: The Story Behind 'Driving With Melissa' (Part 2)
    The Real Drive: Power Couple Secrets to Wealth, Love & Supercars -  James and Melissa Smith didn’t build their dream life overnight—and they didn’t inherit it either. In this powerful Part 2 episode, the couple behind Driving with Melissa breaks down the real story of how patience, purpose, and smart decisions created both financial freedom and a vibrant community around cars, business, and family.💡 From $5/hour jobs to business ownership 🏡 Their simple wealth strategy: Buy. Pay Down. Level Up. 🔥 How American Heating & Cooling became a Nashville powerhouse 🚗 Why their Audi R8 is fully funded by YouTube views 🎯 Building a car community that feeds their soul—and their business 💪 Health, wellness & longevity tips that keep them in the driver’s seat of lifeThey’ve built more than a car collection—they’ve built legacy through loyalty, proving that treating people right and playing the long game pays off.🎥 Subscribe and follow “Driving with Melissa” to keep up with their fast (but intentional) journey. This episode is packed with insights you can apply to your business, health, and life.📲 Watch or listen now on YouTube and all major podcast platforms!🏎️🏁 Want to connect with Driving with Melissa?🌴  Linktree https://linktr.ee/Drivingwithmelissa🌐 Youtube: @drivingwithmelissa9757📘Facebook @drivingwithmelissa📸 Instagram: @drivingwithmelissa📍 Threads: @drivingwithmelissa📱TikTok  @drivingwithmeliss📲 Follow & Subscribe to the Charge Forward Podcast:📌 Follow the Charge Forward Podcast🌴  Linktree https://linktr.ee/chargeforwardpodcast🎙️Podcast Page https://chargeforwardsolutions.com/podcast📘Facebook https://facebook.com/chargeforwardpodcast📱TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@chargeforwardpodcast🐦X https://x.com/ChargeForwardX📱Instagram https://www.instagram.com/chargeforwardpodcast🎥YouTube: Charge Forward Podcast Channel💡 New episodes drop every Thursday!📣 Special thanks to our sponsors:💳 Charge Forward Solutions – Merchant Services📈 Sense Development – Executive & Data Services📈Sense-Leads - Wholesale Lead Services🎥 HitLab Studios – Podcast Production🌟 Rosemary Salazar – Virtual Assistant Services
    --------  
    53:45
  Marriage, Motors & Millions of Views: The Story Behind 'Driving With Melissa' (Part 1)
    From Marriage to Motorheads: How a 2-Week Engagement Turned Into 37 Years of Life, Love & JaguarsJames and Melissa Smith of Driving with Melissa join us on their 37th wedding anniversary for an unforgettable ride through love, business, and horsepower.💍 Married on June 4th, 1988, they skipped their own reception to move to Nashville for new jobs—just one of many bold moves they’ve made together. 🚗 From their early days with a Volkswagen Scirocco and yellow Mustang to what’s now called “the rarest modern Jaguar collection in the world,” their journey is anything but ordinary.🎖️ James spent 20 years jumping out of planes in the military just to pay off his car. 💼 He later bought the HVAC company he started in the warehouse, building it into a business serving thousands. 📱 Along the way, they accidentally built a social media empire, with their Facebook Reels topping 60 million views/month.Their garage now holds rare treasures like the Jaguar XKR-S GT, Project 7, Project 8, F-Pace SVR, Porsche 911 4S, Audi R8 V10, Z06 Corvette, and a well-loved Bronco Raptor—all driven, not just displayed.But the real story is about partnership, grit, and shared joy. As Melissa wisely says: “The more a husband involves his wife in the car community, the more likely the next car will come.”Tune in for real talk on:📈 Scaling a business from scratch🛞 Car culture that builds connection📸 Social media lessons from viral fame❤️ Marriage, Family, longevity, and life on the road🏎️🏁 Want to connect with Driving with Melissa?🌴  Linktree https://linktr.ee/Drivingwithmelissa🌐 Youtube: @drivingwithmelissa9757 📘Facebook @drivingwithmelissa📸 Instagram: @drivingwithmelissa📍 Threads: @drivingwithmelissa📱TikTok  @drivingwithmeliss📲 Follow & Subscribe to the Charge Forward Podcast:📌 Follow the Charge Forward Podcast🎙️Podcast Page https://chargeforwardsolutions.com/podcast📘Facebook https://facebook.com/chargeforwardpodcast📱TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@chargeforwardpodcast🐦X https://x.com/ChargeForwardX📱Instagram https://www.instagram.com/chargeforwardpodcast🎥YouTube: Charge Forward Podcast Channel💡 New episodes drop every Thursday!📣 Special thanks to our sponsors:💳 Charge Forward Solutions – Merchant Services📈 Sense Development – Executive & Data Services📈Sense-Leads - Wholesale Lead Services🎥 HitLab Studios – Podcast Production🌟 Rosemary Salazar – Virtual Assistant Services
    --------  
    51:54

About Charge Forward Podcast

The Charge Forward Podcast: Dedicated to those who choose to Charge Forward into the Storm when hit with challenges. This is what makes them different and has lead to their success. When in doubt.... Charge Forward!
BusinessEntrepreneurship

