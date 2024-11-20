Ral West: From Airborne Ambitions to Guiding Entrepreneurs Toward Freedom
Ral West is the kind of person you meet and immediately think, “Wow, she’s lived a life.” Over 40 years as an entrepreneur, her story is full of twists and turns.
In her mid-twenties, she took a leap and started her first business. That was just the beginning. For 25 years, she and her husband ran a charter air service between Alaska and Hawaii, flying wide-body jets. Eventually, they sold it to Alaska Airlines—a huge milestone, but not the end of her journey.
She’s owned small cruise ships, invested in real estate, and kept building.
And now? She’s helping other entrepreneurs figure out the same thing she did: how to run a business and have a life. Her story is inspiring, real, and packed with lessons for anyone chasing big dreams.
Key Highlights of Our Interview:
Challenging Generational Norms
“Early in my career, working for my father, I hit the glass ceiling. He came from a different generation, and his views were, let’s say, a bit old-fashioned. But I decided, ‘Thanks, Dad—I’ll take it from here.’ And I broke away to chart my own path.”
Juggling Act: The Exhausting Middle Years
“Between 35 and 55, I was stretched thin—running a business, raising young kids, volunteering. Sleep felt like a luxury. My health suffered, my marriage struggled, and I couldn’t do it all.”
The Breakthrough: Building Systems and Letting Go
“I learned the hard way that trying to do everything myself wasn’t sustainable. I created systems, implemented processes, and built a team I could trust. Using metrics and data-driven management, I structured my business so it could run smoothly—whether I was there or not.”
The Slow Burn of Transformation
“Building systems, processes, and a reliable team didn’t happen overnight. It was years in the making. I started small—reading books like The E-Myth by Michael Gerber, going back to college, and studying with mentors like Robert Kiyosaki. Each step added a piece to the puzzle.”
Bite-Sized Delegation: Starting Small
“You don’t need massive financial success to start delegating. It starts with breaking down your daily tasks into bite-sized pieces and identifying what you can transfer to someone else.”
Turning Intuition Into Systems
“One of my toughest challenges was documenting decision-making processes—like when to increase advertising spend. It took weeks of introspection and trial and error before I realized I was relying on sales trends over a three-day period. Once I had clarity, I turned it into a system my team could follow, even when I wasn’t there.”
Creating Culture: Embodying Values and Principles
“It wasn’t just about systems and metrics; it was about building a team that shared my values. From customer service to feedback collection, we worked hard to create a culture that prioritized our principles.”
Erin Diehl: The Fail-fluencer Behind The Business of Joy—Laughing Through Limbo — Part Two
Part Two.
Today’s guest is Erin Diehl, founder and CEO of Improve It, a company that uses improv to help teams grow and thrive. Like me, she’s also a top podcast host!
From a young age, Erin dreamed of becoming a talk show host. Why did she choose that path? And how did her journey lead her to combine improv and business?
I told Erin, “You’re in the business of joy.”
But beyond joy, we also talked about failure. Erin calls herself a “failfluencer”—a blend of failure and influence. This two-part series dives into her unique approach to joy, failure, growth, and learning.
Key Highlights of Our Interview:
WTF: Worst Terrifying Failure
“2020 was my crash course in failure. The pandemic forced our in-person business to pivot entirely online overnight. At the same time, I juggled new motherhood, supporting a recovering parent, and trying to keep my business afloat. It was my WTF moment: my Worst Terrifying Failure.”
This breakdown captures the essence of the MOVE ON methodology:
1. Marinate: Sit With It, Not In It
Failure isn’t something you can brush off overnight. Take the time to sit with your worst terrifying failure—your WTF story. Reflect deeply. Walk, journal, or simply allow yourself to process. It’s about feeling without rushing to fix.
2. Own It: Forgive and Face the Thought Worms
“Own your part in the failure, but more importantly, forgive yourself. We repeat 80% of our negative thoughts daily, so break that cycle. Recognize those thought worms for what they are and stop letting them dictate your story.”
3. Verify the Lessons: What Will You Take With You?
“Failure comes bearing lessons—two or three takeaways that you can carry forward. Identify what you’ve learned and how you’ll avoid the same pitfalls in the future. This step transforms failure into wisdom.”
4. Evaluate: What’s the Plan?
5. Observe the Growth: Prepare for the Next Chapter
6. Embrace Failure as Part of Change
Erin Diehl: The Fail-fluencer Behind The Business of Joy—Laughing Through Limbo — Part One
Part One.
Today’s guest is Erin Diehl, founder and CEO of Improve It, a company that uses improv to help teams grow and thrive. Like me, she’s also a top podcast host!
From a young age, Erin dreamed of becoming a talk show host. Why did she choose that path? And how did her journey lead her to combine improv and business?
I told Erin, “You’re in the business of joy.”
But beyond joy, we also talked about failure. Erin calls herself a “failfluencer”—a blend of failure and influence. This two-part series dives into her unique approach to joy, failure, growth, and learning.
Key Highlights of Our Interview:
Improv Meets the Corporate World
“I didn’t plan to merge improv and business. But during my nine-to-five at a recruiting firm, my nights were dedicated to stages at Second City and ImprovOlympic. Suddenly, I saw how listening, empathy, and quick thinking from improv transformed my work life. The dots connected.”
United We Innovate
“Pitching an improv workshop to United Airlines was a gamble, but it paid off—literally. What started as a passion experiment became a calling when United became my first paying client. Improv wasn’t just for the stage anymore.”
The Teacher’s High
“That feeling of guiding someone toward growth is intoxicating. It’s a high I kept chasing, and the more I taught, the more I wanted to do it. Seeing others find joy became my own source of joy.”
From ROI to ROO: The Objective Shift
“We don’t measure ROI; we measure ROO—Return on Objective. Every engagement starts with a consult call to pinpoint your specific challenges and objectives, ensuring everything aligns with the participants’ needs.”
US Gymnast Nina Sossamon-Pogue: Rising Above an Identity Crisis – Part Two
Part Two.
I sit down with Nina Sossamon-Pogue, a former professional gymnast who started her journey at just four years old and went on to join the U.S. Gymnastics Team.
In her own words, gymnastics is a perfect example of resilience—you literally fall down and get back up, all day, every day, as you learn new skills. That mindset became part of Nina’s DNA, and it carried her through some incredible twists and turns.
From the heartbreak of not making the Olympic team to leaving the sport for good after an injury, she faced one identity crisis after another. But she didn’t stop there. Nina built a successful journalism career that spanned 17 years, only to be let go, despite being a beloved news anchor. And instead of staying down, she jumped into tech—starting from scratch—and reinvented herself yet again.
Yesterday, in part one of our conversation, we looked into Nina’s journey. Her training, her triumphs, and her setbacks. Then, today, in part two, we’ll explore the tools Nina has developed over the years to help others rise above their challenges. Tools like the Reverse Resume and Successful Timeline. We’re not talking about your typical resume or conventional ideas of success—we’re going beyond that.
Key Highlights of Our Interview:
Why the Reverse Resume Matters
“When hiring, I ask, ‘What’s something you’ve overcome?’ That’s where the magic is. Those bottom-line moments define the strength you bring to every table.”
The Power of Perspective: Achievements and Challenges Together”
“Your resume tells one story, but your reverse resume tells the deeper truth: what you’ve overcome. Together, they define not just what you’ve done, but who you are.”
“Success vs. a Successful Lifetime: Spot the Difference”
“A nice car, a big house, a shiny jet—that’s success. But a successful lifetime? That’s the legacy, the relationships, the impact. The timeline reveals the whole messy, marvelous story.”
Life is a Bag of Legos
“Imagine dumping out a Ziploc bag full of Legos. Same colors, same shapes, same pieces. Yet, you’d build something entirely different from me. That’s your life—it’s uniquely yours to assemble.”
US Gymnast Nina Sossamon-Pogue: Rising Above an Identity Crisis – Part One
Part One.
I sit down with Nina Sossamon-Pogue, a former professional gymnast who started her journey at just four years old and went on to join the U.S. Gymnastics Team.
In her own words, gymnastics is a perfect example of resilience—you literally fall down and get back up, all day, every day, as you learn new skills. That mindset became part of Nina’s DNA, and it carried her through some incredible twists and turns.
From the heartbreak of not making the Olympic team to leaving the sport for good after an injury, she faced one identity crisis after another. But she didn’t stop there. Nina built a successful journalism career that spanned 17 years, only to be let go, despite being a beloved news anchor. And instead of staying down, she jumped into tech—starting from scratch—and reinvented herself yet again.
Today, in part one of our conversation, we’re diving into Nina’s journey. Her training, her triumphs, and her setbacks. Then, tomorrow, in part two, we’ll explore the tools Nina has developed over the years to help others rise above their challenges. Tools like the Reverse Resume and Successful Timeline. We’re not talking about your typical resume or conventional ideas of success—we’re going beyond that.
Key Highlights of Our Interview:
The Personal Toll of Public Life
“While doing three live shows a day, I went through a divorce, an accident, and some of the darkest moments of my life. I wondered if I’d ever feel happy again.”
Finding Your Sweet Spot: Skills, Opportunities, and Trends
“When making a career pivot, ask yourself three key questions: What am I good at? Where’s the money? And what’s the trajectory of the industry I’m entering? Aligning these answers sets the foundation for a successful transition.”
Coffee, Conversations, and Clarity: Gaining Insight From Your Network
“To discover where I could make an impact, I turned to trusted colleagues and asked: If you had to hire me, what would you hire me for? Their answers revealed skills I hadn’t fully recognized and pointed me toward opportunities I hadn’t considered.”
Your Skills, Seen Through Fresh Eyes
“What others find valuable in you might surprise you. It’s a reminder to seek outside perspectives—they could reveal your next big opportunity.”
Welcome to the world of human intelligence. Chief Change Officer is a Global Top 3% podcast on Listen Notes, ranked #1 in Careers and Top 30 in Business in the US on Apple Podcasts, and Global Top 10 in Careers in over 20 countries across America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
At Chief Change Officer, we harness change as a superpower. This power is fuelled by role models who candidly and generously share their human intelligence. This isn’t digitised knowledge or AI-generated advice; it’s real, time-tested, experience-driven intelligence that blends logic and love, art and science.
This show marks the 18th career transition for the host Vince Chan. Over the course of 17 prior transitions, countless role models have guided and inspired me. At critical junctions, no matter how lost or despaired I felt, I emerged stronger, better, and happier. Now, I’m here to pass that superpower on to you, uniting global voices to become your role models for career and life transformation.
If you’re a growth progressive, a black horse, someone who doesn’t fit the conventional mold and is determined to create your own life and career playbook—this is for you. Our mission is to help you become wiser in action, clearer in thought, and more ambitious in pursuing the change you seek. If this resonates, then you are a Chief Change Officer.
MAKE CHANGE WITH US at @chiefchangeofficer on Linkedin, Apple, Spotify and Youtube.