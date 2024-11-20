Erin Diehl: The Fail-fluencer Behind The Business of Joy—Laughing Through Limbo — Part Two

Part Two. Today's guest is Erin Diehl, founder and CEO of Improve It, a company that uses improv to help teams grow and thrive. Like me, she's also a top podcast host! From a young age, Erin dreamed of becoming a talk show host. Why did she choose that path? And how did her journey lead her to combine improv and business? I told Erin, "You're in the business of joy." But beyond joy, we also talked about failure. Erin calls herself a "failfluencer"—a blend of failure and influence. This two-part series dives into her unique approach to joy, failure, growth, and learning. Key Highlights of Our Interview: WTF: Worst Terrifying Failure "2020 was my crash course in failure. The pandemic forced our in-person business to pivot entirely online overnight. At the same time, I juggled new motherhood, supporting a recovering parent, and trying to keep my business afloat. It was my WTF moment: my Worst Terrifying Failure." This breakdown captures the essence of the MOVE ON methodology: 1. Marinate: Sit With It, Not In It Failure isn't something you can brush off overnight. Take the time to sit with your worst terrifying failure—your WTF story. Reflect deeply. Walk, journal, or simply allow yourself to process. It's about feeling without rushing to fix. 2. Own It: Forgive and Face the Thought Worms "Own your part in the failure, but more importantly, forgive yourself. We repeat 80% of our negative thoughts daily, so break that cycle. Recognize those thought worms for what they are and stop letting them dictate your story." 3. Verify the Lessons: What Will You Take With You? "Failure comes bearing lessons—two or three takeaways that you can carry forward. Identify what you've learned and how you'll avoid the same pitfalls in the future. This step transforms failure into wisdom." 4. Evaluate: What's the Plan? 5. Observe the Growth: Prepare for the Next Chapter 6. Embrace Failure as Part of Change