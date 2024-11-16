Powered by RND
Omni Talk Retail provides news, analysis, and commentary on the latest trends and issues in the retail industry. It covers a wide range of topics related to ret...
  • Fast Five Shorts | A Lululemon v. Vuori Lightning Round
    In the latest edition of Omni Talk's Retail Fast Five, sponsored by the A&M Consumer and Retail Group, Avalara, Mirakl, Ownit AI, and Ocampo Capital Chris Walton and Anne Mezzenga discuss: A Lululemon v. Vuori Lightning Round
    --------  
    6:38
  • Fast Five Shorts | Amazon To Open 8 New Amazon Fresh Stores
    In the latest edition of Omni Talk's Retail Fast Five, sponsored by the A&M Consumer and Retail Group, Avalara, Mirakl, Ownit AI, and Ocampo Capital Chris Walton and Anne Mezzenga discuss: Amazon Opening 8 New Amazon Fresh Stores
    --------  
    5:52
  • Fast Five Shorts | Buy Or Sell: Lowe’s New Digital Home Platform For Loyalty Members?
    In the latest edition of Omni Talk's Retail Fast Five, sponsored by the A&M Consumer and Retail Group, Avalara, Mirakl, Ownit AI, and Ocampo Capital Chris Walton and Anne Mezzenga discuss: If They're Buying Or Selling: Lowe's New Digital Home Platform For Loyalty Members
    --------  
    5:07
  • Fast Five Shorts | Carrot Tags, Caper Carts, Oh My!
    In the latest edition of Omni Talk's Retail Fast Five, sponsored by the A&M Consumer and Retail Group, Avalara, Mirakl, Ownit AI, and Ocampo Capital Chris Walton and Anne Mezzenga discuss: Carrot Tags, Caper Carts, Oh My!
    --------  
    5:04
  • Fast Five Shorts | How Will E.l.f.’s Dollar General Expansion Impact Beauty Retailing?
    In the latest edition of Omni Talk's Retail Fast Five, sponsored by the A&M Consumer and Retail Group, Avalara, Mirakl, Ownit AI, and Ocampo Capital Chris Walton and Anne Mezzenga discuss: How E.l.f.'s Dollar General Expansion Will Impact Beauty Retailing
    --------  
    6:23

About Omni Talk Retail

Omni Talk Retail provides news, analysis, and commentary on the latest trends and issues in the retail industry. It covers a wide range of topics related to retail, including e-commerce, technology, marketing, and consumer behavior. The podcast regularly features industry experts, Chris Walton and Anne Mezzenga, as well as retail thought leaders who all share their insights and perspectives on the latest developments in retail.
