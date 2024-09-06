Welcome to Going Big, the podcast that’s all about transforming your marketing and fundraising. I’m your host, Kevin Gentry, and each episode, I sit down with s...

In this episode of Going Big!, Host Kevin Gentry speaks with Daniel Di Martino, founder of the Dissident Project and PhD candidate at Columbia University, about his powerful journey escaping Venezuela's Socialist regime. Born into a middle-class family, Daniel witnessed firsthand how Hugo Chavez’s policies dismantled Venezuela’s once-thriving economy and plunged it into chaos. From food shortages to media censorship, Daniel shares his story of resilience, his family’s history, and his mission to be a voice for freedom. Listen to his inspiring rise as an advocate for liberty and hear the real story behind Venezuela's collapse. Check Daniel Di Martino out here: https://www.danieldimartino.com/ Check out TenX Strategies here: https://tenxstrategies.com/

In this powerful episode of the Going Big! Podcast, host Kevin Gentry sits down with Ambassador Dario Paya to explore his experiences growing up under a Socialist government in Chile and his decision to dedicate his life to advancing the principles of a free society. As a former Chilean Ambassador to the Organization of American States and founder of the Leadership Institute-Chile, Ambassador Paya shares insights on leadership, resilience, and his journey advocating for political and social transformation across the Americas. Read more about Ambassador Dario Paya: https://www.oas.org/en/media_center/press_release.asp?sCodigo=E-115/10 Read more about TenX Strategies here: https://tenxstrategies.com/

On this episode of the Going Big! Podcast, Kevin Gentry hosts Daniel Garza, Founding President of The LIBRE Initiative, to share his inspiring American Dream story. Born in California’s Central Valley, Daniel grew up as a migrant farm worker, following seasonal crops across multiple states. His remarkable journey from humble beginnings to public service includes roles as a congressional staff assistant, city councilman, and serving in the George W. Bush Administration. With a career that spans hosting a Spanish-language news show on Univision to being recognized as one of Washington, D.C.’s most influential voices, Daniel’s story is a testament to dedication, leadership, and the pursuit of the American Dream. Check out Daniel Garza here: https://thelibreinitiative.com/team/daniel-garza/ Check out TenX Strategies here: https://thelibreinitiative.com/team/daniel-garza/

In this episode of the Going Big! Podcast host Kevin Gentry dives into the transformative power of biblical stewardship with Jim Sheppard, CEO of Generis, and Dr. R. Mark Dillon, Executive VP at Generis. Together, they unpack a biblical understanding of generosity, offering practical insights on building a culture of giving within churches and faith-based nonprofits. From their personal journeys of faith to the impactful work they do empowering ministries, Jim and Mark share their experiences and strategies for nurturing a spirit of generosity that supports mission-driven goals and lasting impact. Check out Generis here: https://generis.com/ Check out TenX Strategies here: https://tenxstrategies.com/

In this insightful episode of the Going Big! Podcast, Kevin Gentry is joined by Dr. Clay Routledge, an existential psychologist and Vice President of Research at the Archbridge Institute. Together, they delve into how nostalgia can serve as a powerful tool for nonprofits to inspire donors and elevate end-of-year giving campaigns. Dr. Routledge, a leading expert on human flourishing, shares practical strategies for leveraging nostalgia’s emotional impact to foster meaningful connections and drive transformative fundraising results. Don’t miss this engaging discussion on how nostalgia can truly be a force for good. Check Dr. Clay Routledge's work out here: https://www.clayroutledge.com/ Check out TenX Strategies here: https://tenxstrategies.com/

Welcome to Going Big, the podcast that’s all about transforming your marketing and fundraising. I’m your host, Kevin Gentry, and each episode, I sit down with some of the most influential business leaders, CEOs, and nonprofit visionaries to uncover the strategies that drive extraordinary results. Together, we’ll explore how to push boundaries, challenge norms, and make a significant impact in your organization and community. Whether you’re a seasoned leader, an aspiring changemaker, or simply passionate about creating positive change, Going Big! offers valuable insights and inspiration to help you elevate your leadership, your giving, and your organization’s success. Tune in to discover how you can go big with your leadership and make a lasting difference. You can find Going Big! on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, iHeart Radio, Pandora, and YouTube. Don’t forget to follow us on social media and visit TenXStrategies.com for more great content and resources.