The Canadian Real Estate Investor

Fixed vs. Variable Mortgages with Rob Carrick

As Millions of mortgages come up for renewal, we have been getting this question a lot. Fixed or Variable, whats the move for this year? We are joined by financial columnist and fellow Podcast Rob Carrick to discuss. Variable and fixed-rate mortgages are now at par after six BOC rate cuts, with the 5-year bond yield dropping significantly from 3.85% to 2.64%⁠ The Bank of Canada is expected to implement two more quarter-point rate cuts by July 2025, bringing the policy rate to 2.50%, with Big 6 banks forecasting even more aggressive cuts to 2.00-2.25% by year-end⁠ ⁠​Market volatility is at levels not seen since 2008, with potential U.S. trade tensions and recession concerns creating an unpredictable rate environment⁠⁠