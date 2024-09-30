The Canadian Real Estate Investor

The financial landscape is changing and thus, so are the challenges and opportunities in the real estate investing space. We look at 4 of the best ways to finance your deals in 2025 and beyond Vendor Take Back (VTB) financing strategies CMHC MLI Select program advantages The new Canadian government secondary suite loan program Owner-occupied high-value property financing (90% of $2M LTV) Watch On YouTube Get Your Navigating Capital Event Tickets Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) | BMO Global Asset Management Buy & sell real estate with Ai at Valery.ca Get a mortgage pre-approval with Owl MortgageSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
What is the reality of achieving passive income through real estate investing? We examine various real estate investment strategies ranked from most active to most passive, highlighting that true passive income often requires significant upfront work, systems, and team building. Most real estate investing is not initially passive - Despite popular belief, many strategies like property flipping, short-term rentals, and direct property ownership require significant active management. Spectrum of passivity - Investment strategies range from highly active (flipping properties, Airbnb) to moderately active (syndication, partnerships) to most passive (REITs, debt investments, MICs). "Who Not How" principle - To achieve true passive income, focus on building systems and teams rather than doing everything yourself, following the principle of "who can do this" instead of "how can I do this".
A deep dive into the Canadian proptech industry's transformation, examining how despite funding dropping 62.5% to $300M in 2024, companies are emerging stronger with more sustainable business models. The episode explores successful case studies and the industry's shift toward practical, results-driven solutions. More than 530 proptech startups are now operating in Canada, with 80% concentrated in five major tech hubs The industry is split evenly between residential and commercial sectors (42% each), with 16% focused on construction Successful proptech solutions are showing concrete results: ParkChamp increased revenue by $1M in Calgary buildings, while EcoPilot achieved 10% energy cost reduction in Halifax
The tariff drama continues, we go over which Canadian cities could be impacted & why. Ontario Manufacturing Cities Most Vulnerable: Five Ontario cities are among the top 10 most exposed to tariffs, with Windsor being particularly vulnerable due to its automotive sector. The auto manufacturing corridor employs over 25,500 workers across various facilities. Varying Housing Market Risks: Cities with higher housing prices like Oakville ($1.3M)and Brampton ($999K)could see larger impacts, while steel and aluminum cities like Saguenay ($315K)and Baie-Comeau ($225K)have lower price exposure. Sudbury Most Resilient: Despite $460M in U.S. exports at stake, Sudbury is identified as Canada's most resilient city due to its diversified mineral export market.
As Millions of mortgages come up for renewal, we have been getting this question a lot. Fixed or Variable, whats the move for this year? We are joined by financial columnist and fellow Podcast Rob Carrick to discuss. Variable and fixed-rate mortgages are now at par after six BOC rate cuts, with the 5-year bond yield dropping significantly from 3.85% to 2.64% The Bank of Canada is expected to implement two more quarter-point rate cuts by July 2025, bringing the policy rate to 2.50%, with Big 6 banks forecasting even more aggressive cuts to 2.00-2.25% by year-end Market volatility is at levels not seen since 2008, with potential U.S. trade tensions and recession concerns creating an unpredictable rate environment Check out Rob's Website See Rob At the Globe & Mail GET M DDLE SCHOOL EVENT TICKETS
The podcast features in depth discussion around investing in real estate, ongoing news in the Canadian real estate market, how to structure deals and grow your portfolio.Show hosts Daniel Foch and Nick Hill bring experience, fresh takes, well-researched information and entertainment to a real estate investing podcast for Canadians.