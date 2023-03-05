David Gardner, co-founder of The Motley Fool, is among the most respected and trusted sources on investing. As a best-selling author, hugely successful stock pi... More
Old, New, Borrowed & Blue, Vol. 7
Once again it's an old format, a new show, borrowed wisdom and a taste of the Faker-Breaker Blues. Drop a six-pence in your shoe and let's get Motley! (04:13) Aim for 60% accuracy (12:19) Managing the second-order effects of your business (25:18) Building a second brain (33:33) Spotting the Faker-Breaker Companies Mentioned: APRN, KR, HELFY Host: David Gardner Producer: Rick Engdahl
5/24/2023
What You Have Learned from David Gardner, Vol. 4
We don't take breaks with this podcast, so there have been a lot of lessons over the years. That's why, for David's birthday, we ask you to help us distill it all down to the most salient points — the lessons that matter most to you! (10:42) Investing Lessons (26:08) Business Lessons (32:55) Life Lessons Companies Mentioned: CMG, AMZN, MNST Host: David Gardner Producer: Rick Engdahl
5/17/2023
Gotta Know The Lingo, Vol. 4
If you want to earn your jester cap, you'll need to speak the language of Foolish investing. Today we're joined by a ship of top-notch Fools to review some simple and not-so-simple terms that will make you a smarter investor! (9:27) Bill Barker on share buybacks (17:29) Jason Moser on the debt ceiling (24:42) Tom King on leverage (31:12) Bill Barker on capital allocation (38:35) Jason Moser on dollar-based net retention (45:27) Tom King on return on incremental invested capital Companies Mentioned: BRK.A, BRK.B, BBBY, GOOG, AAPL, SVB, CMG, FTNT, CRWD Host: David Gardner Guests: Bill Barker, Jason Moser, Tom King Producer: Rick Engdahl
5/10/2023
Excellent Advice for Living with Kevin Kelly
Not all advice is excellent, and not all futurists are right. But Kevin Kelly, Founder and Senior Maverick of Wired Magazine, is the exception on both fronts. Today he returns to Rule Breaker Investing to share his optimistic take on the generous nature of the universe and our place in it. (00:11:57) The Magic of Compounding (00:17:50) Why the Size of your Balcony Matters (00:20:45) Choosing Optimism (00:29:40) Ending Meetings Early (00:31:35) Saints and Superheroes (00:40:35) Underestimating Long Term Possibilities (00:45:18) Choose Options that Open Up More Options (01:00:37) The Cheapest Possible Therapy (01:06:38) Inevitable Updates Companies Mentioned: AMZN, IRBT, ATVI, GOOG, BRK Host: David Gardner Guest: Kevin Kelly Producer: Rick Engdahl
5/3/2023
April 2023 Mailbag: The Kids Are Alright
Whether you're entering Autumn in the Southern Hemisphere or toasting the Spring in the Northern, it's campfire season. So sit back, warm your hands, and enjoy some stories and lessons from the April mailbag! (00:07:09) Bear Market Heroes (00:16:30) Fitness Rule Breakers (00:37:37) Bringing Up Babies (00:48:54) Is a College Degree Worth It? (01:09:29) Financial Independence for Generations Companies Discussed: XPOF, PLNT, LULU Host: David Gardner Guests: Sanmeet Deo, Jeff Fischer, Kirsten Guerra Producer: Rick Engdahl
David Gardner, co-founder of The Motley Fool, is among the most respected and trusted sources on investing. As a best-selling author, hugely successful stock picker, and financial authority, David has led The Motley Fool’s growth into a worldwide investment and financial advisory services company.
Each week David shares his insights into today's most innovative and disruptive publicly traded companies -- and how to profit from them by following his signature “Rule Breaker Investing” principles.