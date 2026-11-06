What does it really mean to get 60% of your stock picks right? Can a lifetime of successful investing create a financial problem you never expected? And how do you find your way forward when you’re not quite sure where you’re going?



Eight correspondents bring us questions spanning investing, sports, money, and life. Along the way, we revisit some recent Rule Breaker conversations, challenge a few assumptions, and ultimately find ourselves at the edge of a dark forest, with a lighthouse in the distance. Sometimes the next step is all you need to see.



Host: David GardnerGuest: George KhalafProducer: Bart Shannon



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