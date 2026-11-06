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626 episodes
- The house always wins.
David Gardner takes a hard look at America’s booming sports-betting industry, revisiting the math behind the wagers and offering betting listeners a wonderful alternative: investing.
And who else stands to win even when the bettors lose? Superstar athletes and Hollywood celebrities… some of the world’s most admired figures are helping sell gambling to their fans. David has a few questions for them—and for all of us—about the money we make, the influence we wield, and the legacy we leave behind.
Host: David GardnerProducer: Bart Shannon
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- What does it really mean to get 60% of your stock picks right? Can a lifetime of successful investing create a financial problem you never expected? And how do you find your way forward when you’re not quite sure where you’re going?
Eight correspondents bring us questions spanning investing, sports, money, and life. Along the way, we revisit some recent Rule Breaker conversations, challenge a few assumptions, and ultimately find ourselves at the edge of a dark forest, with a lighthouse in the distance. Sometimes the next step is all you need to see.
Host: David GardnerGuest: George KhalafProducer: Bart Shannon
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- The witching hour approaches! For the fifth consecutive Halloween, Motley Fool retirement expert Robert Brokamp returns to haunt Rule Breaker Investing with tales of financial terror. But this year, the ghosts of celebrity misfortunes have been replaced by something even more frightening: financial horrors that may be lurking in YOUR own life.
Seven financial frights. A haunted house full of lessons. From retirement accounts with skeletons in their closets to terrifying tax traps and dangers hiding in plain sight, David and Bro venture into the financial haunted house—and share a few tricks for escaping with your wealth, and your wits, intact. Enter if you dare!
Host: David GardnerGuest: Robert BrokampProducer: Bart Shannon
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- It’s football season! America’s most popular sport is in full swing, at both the NFL professional level and, of course, the college professional level. And what better time to ask whether the game we love could be even better?
Longtime sports journalist, coach, and baseball scout Kimball Crossley returns with a provocative proposition: Does football’s punishment always fit the crime? From penalties that can change a game to rules that reward behavior they ought to discourage, Kimball and David take a fresh look at America’s favorite sport. Along the way, they explore what makes a game fairer, smarter, and more entertaining—with a detour into fantasy football and a closing round of Buy/Sell/Hold.
Host: David GardnerGuest: Kimball CrossleyProducer: Bart Shannon
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- A Pet Perk doesn’t need to be profound; it's the noticing that makes it profound. This time around, we leave investing and business behind for seven small pleasures and practices drawn entirely from life.What can a surprisingly good armchair teach us about spending? How might getting “upstream” today make tomorrow better? Seven reminders to notice, appreciate, and occasionally act on the good things hiding in plain sight—ending with one worth saying while we still can.Companies Mentioned: CAVA
Host: David GardnerProducer: Bart Shannon
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About Rule Breaker Investing
David Gardner, co-founder of The Motley Fool, is among the most respected and trusted sources on investing. As a best-selling author, hugely successful stock picker, and financial authority, David has led The Motley Fool’s growth into a worldwide investment and financial advisory services company. Each week David shares his insights into today's most innovative and disruptive publicly traded companies -- and how to profit from them by following his signature “Rule Breaker Investing” principles. Pre-order David's new book, Rule Breaker Investing, to dive deeper into these game-changing principles: https://lnk.to/rulebreakerinvestingPodcast website
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