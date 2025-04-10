Rick Haase | Today with Jared James Ep. 122

On this episode, Jared talks to Rick Haase, the President of United Real Estate, about his journey to running one of the largest real estate brands in the country and his thoughts on so much of what is happening in the real estate industry right now.