Today With Jared James
Today With Jared James
Jared James
Business
  • Rumors and Shake Ups in the Real Estate Industry | Today with Jared James Ep. 126
    On this episode, we discuss the recent rumors swirling around the real estate industry, NAR keeping clear cooperation intact and so much more! For info on tickets or sponsoring the 2025 Jared James Advance, please visit jaredjamestoday.com/advance!For info on FyrstUp, please visit fyrstup.com!For info on the Jared James Academy, please visit jaredjamestoday.com/academy!Our PartnersPrivy: Work more effectively with professional investors, build a steady flow of leads, and secure a more stable stream of commissions. Visit privy.pro/jaredjames for an exclusive offer!Mosaik: Your sidekick for streamlining operations to empower you as an agent and run a fully transparent process that brings your buyer and seller into the transaction with you. Let mosaik.io take your business to all new heights! Schedule a consult today!
    1:32:30
  • Realtors Hate Me...Here's My Response | Today with Jared James Ep. 125
    On this episode, I give my response to someone trying to sell FSBO and talk social algorithm changes, Compass One and so much more. For tickets and info on sponsoring the 2025 Jared James Advance, please visit jaredjamestoday.com/advance!Our PartnersPrivy: Work more effectively with professional investors, build a steady flow of leads, and secure a more stable stream of commissions. Visit privy.pro/jaredjames for an exclusive offer!Mosaik: Your sidekick for streamlining operations to empower you as an agent and run a fully transparent process that brings your buyer and seller into the transaction with you. Let mosaik.io take your business to all new heights! Schedule a consult today!
    1:34:28
  • Commission Rates, Zillow Profits, & Thoughts on Winning and Losing | Today with Jared James Ep. 124
    On this episode, we discuss all the latest news in the real estate industry and share some deep thoughts on the importance of winning and losing.To get your tickets for the 2025 Advance, please visit jaredjamestoday.com/advance!For more info on FyrstUp, please visit fyrstup.com!Our PartnersPrivy: Work more effectively with professional investors, build a steady flow of leads, and secure a more stable stream of commissions. Visit privy.pro/jaredjames for an exclusive offer!Mosaik: Your sidekick for streamlining operations to empower you as an agent and run a fully transparent process that brings your buyer and seller into the transaction with you. Let mosaik.io take your business to all new heights! Schedule a consult today!
    1:34:23
  • Alex Vidal President of ERA | Today with Jared James Ep. 123
    On this episode, I sit down with Alex Vidal, President of ERA to talk relationships, his journey and his current thoughts about the industry. Our PartnersPrivy: Work more effectively with professional investors, build a steady flow of leads, and secure a more stable stream of commissions. Visit privy.pro/jaredjames for an exclusive offer!Mosaik: Your sidekick for streamlining operations to empower you as an agent and run a fully transparent process that brings your buyer and seller into the transaction with you. Let mosaik.io take your business to all new heights! Schedule a consult today!
    1:10:53
  • Rick Haase | Today with Jared James Ep. 122
    On this episode, Jared talks to Rick Haase, the President of United Real Estate, about his journey to running one of the largest real estate brands in the country and his thoughts on so much of what is happening in the real estate industry right now. Our PartnersPrivy: Work more effectively with professional investors, build a steady flow of leads, and secure a more stable stream of commissions. Visit privy.pro/jaredjames for an exclusive offer!Mosaik: Your sidekick for streamlining operations to empower you as an agent and run a fully transparent process that brings your buyer and seller into the transaction with you. Let mosaik.io take your business to all new heights! Schedule a consult today!
    1:15:31

About Today With Jared James

Welcome to Today with Jared James, hosted by entrepreneur, speaker, real estate coach/trainer and author Jared James. On this podcast you can expect to get my original thoughts on current events that affect your business, my most recent keynotes, interviews with influential guests, episodes from the #JaredJamesTodayShow and a behind the scenes look into the challenges and triumphs of what it’s like to run a multi million dollar company.
