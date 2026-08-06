Talking Real Money - Investing Talk

Rule Four of Financial Fysics says everything eventually rises—not every stock, not every year, but human productivity and global economic output over time. Don and Tom explain why buying the broad market is ownership in thousands of businesses, not a trip to the casino, and why international diversification matters when nobody knows which country will lead the next century.



Then Kenneth asks whether a tiny slice of his emergency fund belongs in stocks. The answer is still no: emergencies tend to arrive when markets are already falling. The guys also look at using qualified charitable distributions from inherited IRAs and why smart tax planning should not let the tax tail wag the financial dog.



Finally, they compare BND with TIPS and ultra-short bond funds, unpack the trade-off between price stability and durable yield, and explain why preferred stocks cannot replace the ballast in a 60/40 portfolio.



00:44 AI music, a low-budget show, and big-money topics

02:46 Financial Fysics Rule Four: everything eventually rises

04:05 Stocks are ownership, not a casino bet

05:13 Macroeconomic gravity and two centuries of productivity

07:45 From $48 to $90,000 of U.S. output per person

08:22 Letting thousands of companies do the heavy lifting

09:18 AI, global output, and a Social Security token tax

11:03 Why the next century demands global diversification

13:35 Should emergency-fund money ever go into stocks?

19:56 Inherited IRAs and qualified charitable distributions

21:40 BND versus TIPS and ultra-short bond funds

26:59 Why preferred stocks are not bond substitutes

29:13 Theme-song experiments and the Talking Real Money singers

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