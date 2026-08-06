Talking Real Money - Investing Talk

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2816 episodes
- Chargebacks were built to protect consumers from stolen cards and crooked merchants. Now they’re increasingly used when a subscription surprises someone, a restaurant disappoints, or buyer’s remorse sets in. Don and Tom sort real fraud from “friendly fraud”—and explain why the first call should usually go to the merchant, not the bank.
They also look at confusing statement names, recurring subscriptions, the cost merchants absorb when a dispute lands, and why credit cards generally provide stronger consumer protection than debit cards.
Then it’s listener-question time: a free-dinner annuity pitch promising 12% to 15%, whether to bunch charitable gifts, dialing a retirement portfolio from 60/40 to 50/50, and using RMD withdrawals to rebalance at Vanguard.
0:38 — From 1929 bucket shops to today’s prediction markets
3:21 — Chargebacks, card fees and “friendly fraud”
7:06 — Mystery merchant names and subscription confusion
8:25 — Bad service, buyer’s remorse and the fraud line
11:10 — When a chargeback is legitimate
13:28 — Why merchants lose most disputes
16:59 — Listener questions begin
17:30 — The free-dinner annuity pitch
22:49 — Should you bunch charitable gifts?
24:06 — 60/40 or 50/50 before Social Security?
26:06 — RMD withdrawals and Vanguard rebalancing
Questions? Comments? Click!
- VT, DFAW, and AVGE all promise global diversification—but they take different roads to get there. Don and Tom compare cost, holdings, factor tilts, and the extra risk behind higher expected returns, then explain why the “best” one-fund solution depends on how much risk you actually need.
Then a listener asks why advisors build portfolios with many funds when one might do. The answer runs through tax-loss harvesting, rebalancing, personalization, and the fine line between thoughtful design and a 20-fund hodgepodge.
Also: the hidden tradeoffs in fractional rental-property platforms such as Arrived, why IRMAA anxiety can outweigh the actual Medicare surcharge, and a sensible way to unwind concentrated tech gains without detonating the tax bill.
00:30 Swing-era cold open
01:53 Three global funds, one decision
03:29 VT, DFAW, and AVGE compared
05:45 Recent returns and expense ratios
06:47 Factor tilts: value, size, and profitability
08:59 Holdings, frontier markets, and micro-caps
10:40 Matching the fund to the risk you need
14:52 Listener question: one fund or many?
17:50 Why advisors use multiple funds
22:08 Fractional real estate and Arrived
25:47 IRMAA anxiety versus the actual surcharge
28:56 Unwinding concentrated tech gains
32:15 Buc-ee’s, crypto, and trademark comedy
Questions? Comments? Click!
- From your 20s to your 60s, the priorities change—but the basic job doesn’t. Don and Tom walk through emergency savings, Roth IRAs, 401(k) matches, rebalancing, retirement planning, Social Security, Medicare, and estate planning, decade by decade.
Then Mary calls with a smart Roth-conversion puzzle. They weigh whose IRA to convert, how much to move without wasting a low tax bracket, the age-59½ penalty, and why a household’s accounts should be managed as one portfolio—even when the spouses have very different tolerances for risk.
Finally: whether retirees still need emergency cash, how much umbrella insurance is enough, when a family office begins to make sense, and three near-identical retirement portfolios from a listener in Wagner, South Dakota—whose hometown briefly steals the show.
00:25 Tom’s brassy choice
01:36 Financial priorities, decade by decade
02:58 Start early with a Roth IRA
04:02 Your 30s: emergency cash and the 401(k) match
06:02 Your 40s: fixed obligations and retirement planning
09:13 Your 50s: risk, HSAs, and getting on track
10:45 Your 60s: Social Security, Medicare, and estate planning
14:48 Roth conversions and household asset allocation
24:12 Emergency funds in retirement
27:01 Umbrella coverage and family offices
30:16 Three retirement portfolios from Wagner
Questions? Comments? Click!
- Rule Four of Financial Fysics says everything eventually rises—not every stock, not every year, but human productivity and global economic output over time. Don and Tom explain why buying the broad market is ownership in thousands of businesses, not a trip to the casino, and why international diversification matters when nobody knows which country will lead the next century.
Then Kenneth asks whether a tiny slice of his emergency fund belongs in stocks. The answer is still no: emergencies tend to arrive when markets are already falling. The guys also look at using qualified charitable distributions from inherited IRAs and why smart tax planning should not let the tax tail wag the financial dog.
Finally, they compare BND with TIPS and ultra-short bond funds, unpack the trade-off between price stability and durable yield, and explain why preferred stocks cannot replace the ballast in a 60/40 portfolio.
00:44 AI music, a low-budget show, and big-money topics
02:46 Financial Fysics Rule Four: everything eventually rises
04:05 Stocks are ownership, not a casino bet
05:13 Macroeconomic gravity and two centuries of productivity
07:45 From $48 to $90,000 of U.S. output per person
08:22 Letting thousands of companies do the heavy lifting
09:18 AI, global output, and a Social Security token tax
11:03 Why the next century demands global diversification
13:35 Should emergency-fund money ever go into stocks?
19:56 Inherited IRAs and qualified charitable distributions
21:40 BND versus TIPS and ultra-short bond funds
26:59 Why preferred stocks are not bond substitutes
29:13 Theme-song experiments and the Talking Real Money singers
Questions? Comments? Click!
- Can 21 funds deliver useful global diversification—or mostly camouflage overlap, cost, and complexity? Don opens the Friday Q&A by giving one listener a sharper set of questions to take back to an advisor, including what each fund actually contributes and what would be lost by owning fewer.
The questions then move from portfolio architecture to retirement reality. A listener learns why RMDs and Roth conversions should not wag the retirement dog, and another faces a sudden $15,000-a-month skilled-nursing bill that changes the investment plan for good reasons—not because of market timing.
There’s also a timely Roth-conversion opportunity for a young worker headed back to school, a warning about state charges on multi-year guaranteed annuities, and a sober return estimate for a balanced portfolio. Add one lovingly brutal critique of Competitive Don, and the listener mailbag is officially doing its job.
00:39 Welcome to Friday Q&A
02:50 Are 21 funds too many?
05:40 Don’t let RMDs wag the retirement dog
09:13 Investing for a $15,000-a-month care bill
12:44 A low-income-year Roth conversion
15:30 Competitive Don gets reviewed
18:04 State charges on multi-year guaranteed annuities
19:05 What return should a 60/40 portfolio expect?
Questions? Comments? Click!
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About Talking Real Money - Investing Talk
Financial talk radio veteran, Don McDonald and former host of Serious Money on PBS, Tom Cock, join forces to talk about real money issues. In each episode, they solve real money problems, dole out real investing (not speculating) advice, and really explain the financial issues that effect all of us. Plus, it's actually fun! Talking Real Money is a podcast designed to provide the real help we all need to enjoy a really great future. Call in with your questions anytime at 855-935-TALK (8255).Podcast website
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