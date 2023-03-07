Talking Real Money - Investing Talk

Little Do They Know

We are inundated with "expert" financial advice. Is it worth heeding? There are a lot of people who claim to be able to predict the financial future, but they all have one thing in common with plain old us. They CANNOT know the future. So, why bother listening, watching, or reading their advice? Then, we hear from some of you wondering: If Bitcoin makes simple mathamatical sense as an investment? What do we think of lightly traded ETFs?