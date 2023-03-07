Talking Real Money - Investing Talk

34-year financial talk radio veteran, Don McDonald and former host of Serious Money on PBS, Tom Cock, join forces to talk about real money issues. In each episo...
Finally, Good Money News
In this episode, we share the surprisingly good returns for 2023 so far and what it means going forward. Then we share a terrible way to find a fiduciary investment advisor and why it’s so hard to find high-quality financial advice.
Callers ask about the following:
Flexible withdrawals in retirement planning. We explain how withdrawing a reasonable percentage each year can provide a sustainable income.
Using QLACs (qualified longevity annuity contracts) as a means to avoid RMDs (required minimum distribution).
What are value stocks, and how are they more aggressive?
7/3/2023
40:42
Last June Day Q&A
In today's Q&A session:
Does it make sense to buy a new home free and clear with the proceeds from the old house?
Which Vanguard bond fund is the best choice?
What are good ETFs in which to start investing overseas?
Are these 401k funds active or passive?
6/30/2023
17:58
Get More From The Banks
Lookin' to make 5% on your fixed income investments? With most banks still paying pathetic interest rates, there is a trick to getting substantially more on FDIC-insured CDs.
Then, we hear from you:
What should be done with a portfolio of almost 500 individual bonds?
What investing advice do we have for armed services members?
6/29/2023
27:03
Little Do They Know
We are inundated with "expert" financial advice. Is it worth heeding? There are a lot of people who claim to be able to predict the financial future, but they all have one thing in common with plain old us. They CANNOT know the future. So, why bother listening, watching, or reading their advice? Then, we hear from some of you wondering:
If Bitcoin makes simple mathamatical sense as an investment?
What do we think of lightly traded ETFs?
6/28/2023
29:21
Retirees Biggest Mistakes
What are the big issues that drain your wealth after you retire? Here are five of the biggest wastes of money in retirement: Housing, health, scams, Social Security, and investing.
Listeners ask:
How can I be sure that my portfolio reflects my core beliefs?
How should money from a condo sale be invested in retirement?
After losing a job is life insurance still needed?
34-year financial talk radio veteran, Don McDonald and former host of Serious Money on PBS, Tom Cock, join forces to talk about real money issues. In each episode, they solve real money problems, dole out real investing (not speculating) advice, and really explain the financial issues that effect all of us. Plus, it's actually fun! Talking Real Money is a podcast designed to provide the real help we all need to enjoy a really great future. Call in with your questions anytime at 855-935-TALK (8255).