Hey everyone. This is Ky and I just have a few quick announcements and responses to some of your questions. So first off, as I write and edit the final two episodes of the season, I highly recommend listening to episodes 1-8 This is a documentary series that builds upon itself so those early episodes are really essential and everything builds on them. For where we go next, I want to call your attention to episode four. If you might've skipped episode four or didn't listen to the whole thing, I really encourage you to go back and listen to it this week - it really sets the stage for episode nine. I've also received many requests to host a live event with some of the families and teachers featured in the series. And that's a great idea. Once I'm done editing and writing these final two episodes, I'll pivot to setting up some live events and zoom chats with the families and teachers and scientists who are willing to do that. If you've joined the test library at thetelepathytapes.com you will be the first receive an invitation. Space for these events will be limited, but after the library members get their invites, I promise I'll post it on our Facebook page on Twitter feeds and all those good things, which you can find at the telepathy tapes. I also want to note that I will be adding more telepathy test to the library, in addition to some more interview bites, some vetted tests from the families that we did early on, and some of Dr. Diane's previous tests. And again, anyone can join the test library at www.thetelepathytapes.comThank you again for all your support and engagement. Remember to go back and listen to the episodes you've missed, especially episode four. And for any science minded people who may be just jumped in recently, please go back and listen to all episodes. But for you, episode six is essential. Episode 9 will be coming in the next week!! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.