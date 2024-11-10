Hey everyone. This is Ky and I just have a few quick announcements and responses to some of your questions. So first off, as I write and edit the final two episodes of the season, I highly recommend listening to episodes 1-8 This is a documentary series that builds upon itself so those early episodes are really essential and everything builds on them. For where we go next, I want to call your attention to episode four. If you might've skipped episode four or didn't listen to the whole thing, I really encourage you to go back and listen to it this week - it really sets the stage for episode nine. I've also received many requests to host a live event with some of the families and teachers featured in the series. And that's a great idea. Once I'm done editing and writing these final two episodes, I'll pivot to setting up some live events and zoom chats with the families and teachers and scientists who are willing to do that. If you've joined the test library at thetelepathytapes.com you will be the first receive an invitation. Space for these events will be limited, but after the library members get their invites, I promise I'll post it on our Facebook page on Twitter feeds and all those good things, which you can find at the telepathy tapes. I also want to note that I will be adding more telepathy test to the library, in addition to some more interview bites, some vetted tests from the families that we did early on, and some of Dr. Diane's previous tests. And again, anyone can join the test library at www.thetelepathytapes.comThank you again for all your support and engagement. Remember to go back and listen to the episodes you've missed, especially episode four. And for any science minded people who may be just jumped in recently, please go back and listen to all episodes. But for you, episode six is essential. Episode 9 will be coming in the next week!! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Ep. 8: Gatekeepers of Truth - Telepathy and the Spelling Controversy
Ep. 8: Gatekeepers of Truth - Telepathy and the Spelling Controversy

In Episode 8 of The Telepathy Tapes, we dive into the controversial world of spelling as a method of communication for non-speakers with autism. This episode reveals the deep divide between families and educators who see spelling as a pathway to independence and those who doubt its legitimacy. Through heartfelt accounts, including a mother's struggle with her son's school and the stigmas imposed by professional organizations, we witness the courage of those fighting for non-speakers' rights to communicate. Expanding the exploration of telepathy beyond spelling, we meet Kyle and his mother Caroline, who communicate solely through dream telepathy and non-verbal communication, demonstrating the boundless forms that connection can take. As we uncover these remarkable experiences, we're invited to question what we know about communication, autonomy, and the unseen capabilities within us all.
Ep 7: Telepathy is the Tip of the Iceberg
Ep 7: Telepathy is the Tip of the Iceberg

In this episode of The Telepathy Tapes, we explore how nonspeakers might tap into a "foundational consciousness," connecting them to others' thoughts, glimpses of the future, and knowledge beyond the physical world. Maura shares her journey with her daughter Emelia, whose spiritual and emotional intelligence transcends her physical limitations. Emelia communicates telepathically not only with her mother but also with friends, teachers, and even strangers.Teachers, ministers, therapists, and other nonspeakers describe similar experiences, challenging traditional ideas about disability and inspiring questions about a deeper, interconnected consciousness. Host Ky Dickens curates some of the most incredible stories yet, offering a glimpse into the hidden spiritual gifts that challenge our deepest assumptions about consciousness and human potential. Could nonspeakers, like Emelia, help validate a new understanding of consciousness as the basis of reality? For these children, telepathy is just the tip of the iceberg inviting us to consider the profound possibilities their experiences reveal.
Ep 6: Scientific Evidence for ESP that Shatters the Materialist Paradigm
Ep 6: Scientific Evidence for ESP that Shatters the Materialist Paradigm

In this highly anticipated science episode, we explore the rich history of telepathy research in both humans and animals, uncovering groundbreaking studies that challenge the materialist worldview. Leading scientists suggest that consciousness, not matter, may be the fundamental building block of the universe—offering a powerful explanation for telepathy and other unexplained phenomena.We hear from Dr. Diane Hennessy Powell, whose work on telepathy in non-speakers has spanned over a decade, and from Dr. Rupert Sheldrake, a Cambridge biologist whose career was transformed after learning about a blind boy who could seemingly "see" through his mother's eyes. This discovery led Dr. Sheldrake to study telepathy, particularly in animals, revealing the profound bonds between pets and their owners. Dr. Dean Radin, Chief Scientist at the Institute of Noetic Science, guides us through the history of telepathy research, including the pivotal Ganzfeld studies, which provided strong evidence for the existence of telepathy over the past several decades.The episode introduces groundbreaking ideas about a new scientific paradigm, where consciousness is viewed as the most fundamental building block of the universe. This shift in thinking could explain many psi phenomena, like telepathy, that the materialist worldview has struggled to account for. By exploring quantum physics, we learn that particles can be connected over great distances, influencing each other instantly—an idea that echoes the potential for human minds to be similarly entangled across space and time. Dr. Marjorie Woolacott, the President of the Academy for the Advancement of Postmaterialist Sciences, also shares how her research supports the idea that consciousness may not be confined to the brain, but rather a pervasive force in the universe.We also revisit Dr. Sheldrake's research on telepathic connections between animals and their human companions, including an that demonstrated extraordinary telepathic abilities. These examples push the boundaries of conventional science and open the door to a deeper understanding of consciousness and its role in shaping our reality.As the episode draws to a close, we discuss the limitations of the materialist paradigm and explore alternative theories of consciousness, setting the stage for the next episode, which promises to dive deeper into the remarkable abilities of non-speaking individuals.Please remember you can view the film trailer and some of our telepathy tapes at the website: TheTelepathyTapes.com
Ep. 5: Teachers Break the Silence about Telepathy
Ep. 5: Teachers Break the Silence about Telepathy

In this powerful fifth episode of The Telepathy Tapes, the focus shifts to educators who have witnessed telepathy among non-speaking autistic students. The episode shares testimonies from brave teachers like Mary Ann Harrington, Suzy Miller and others, who risked their reputations to discuss their firsthand experiences of students reading minds.Teachers recount how these experiences were not only shocking but life-changing, offering new insights into human consciousness. As they struggled to be taken seriously by the scientific community, this episode highlights the tension between materialistic scientific paradigms and the reality of telepathy experienced by these teachers and students. With contributions from Dr. Rupert Sheldrake and Dr. Diane Hennessy Powell, the episode delves into the potential of telepathy as a baseline communication method, suggesting that these extraordinary abilities may be the next step in human evolution. Yet, until society fully recognizes this gift, spelling and other methods of communication remain crucial for non-speakers. This episode poses fundamental questions about the nature of consciousness and challenges long-standing assumptions about the human mind.
The Telepathy Tapes

In a world that often dismisses the extraordinary as mere fantasy, The Telepathy Tapes dares to explore the profound abilities of non-speakers with autism—individuals who have long been misunderstood and underestimated. These silent communicators possess gifts that defy conventional understanding, from telepathy to otherworldly perceptions, challenging the limits of what we believe to be real. For years, their parents and teachers have quietly witnessed these remarkable abilities, knowing that the time to share their truth would eventually come. But now, as the evidence mounts, the time has come to reveal what has been hidden in plain sight. This groundbreaking series challenges everything we think we know about communication and the human mind, inviting viewers to step into a reality where the impossible is not only possible but happening every day. Through emotional stories and undeniable evidence, The Telepathy Tapes offers a fresh perspective on the profound connections that exist beyond words. Traveling with Neuroscientist Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell, witnessing mind-boggling telepathy tests and forging deeply intimate relationships with families around the globe - Host Ky Dickens invites you to contemplate the world through the eyes of those who speak without words. Prepare to be captivated, challenged, and ultimately transformed as the series shines a light on the untold capabilities of those who have been underestimated for far too long.