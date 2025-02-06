Encore: The Power of Fire with Tony Incashola Jr. and Stephanie Gillin of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes
We are dropping this episode as an encore in light of the devastating fires LA have been experiencing the last few weeks. There are so many reasons these fires are happening and we wanted to re-share this episode on fire in support of answering some of the questions we have been seeing on social media and hearing on news platforms.
In this week's conversation, we speak with Tony Incashola Jr., forest manager for CSKT (Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes), and Stephanie Gillin, information and education program manager and former wildlife biologist for the CSKT at the Flathead Indian Reservation.
Tony and Stephanie walk us through the history of fire and what it means to their tribes and how the criminalization of their fire practices not only impacted the health of the landscape but significantly changed how fire affects the land, ecosystems, and people of Montana and the general western part of the United States.
Show Note Links:
Returning Fire to the Land
CSKT Tribes
60. Florida’s Ghost Cat | A Conversation with Research Scientist Dave Onorato with the Florida Panther Project
In this week’s episode, we are speaking with Dave Onorato, Research Scientist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Florida Panther Project.
For this conversation, we get to head down to Florida to learn all about the elusive Florida Panther!
Dave patiently walked us through what a panther is because I for one can get them confused with other large North American cats. He also shares with us the challenges panthers are facing today with both health and habitat and what the Panther Project is doing to actively support and protect these majestic cats!
Dave also shares a few of his most memorable moments out in the field with panthers.
And can I just say, these beauties are definitely the OG on the smokey eye look. Pretty sure I know where the Kardashians learned it from.
Lots of Love.
This is our final episode of Season 7. We will be dropping new episodes again starting in April 2025 🌿
Episode Time Stamps:
Introduction: 00:51
Interview: 5:25
TA: 51:19
Show Note Links:
https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/panther/
59. Phantom Owl | A Conversation with Wildlife Ecologist Dr. Katherine Gura
In this week’s episode, we are speaking with Dr. Katherine Gura, a research scientist at Colorado State University and a leader in raptor research and conservation, with a specific focus on Great Grey Owls. Katherine also has a background in wildlife ecology and is a long standing team member at the Teton Raptor Center working with raptors to better understand their needs in a time of changing climates and habitat loss.
If you’ve ever heard the call of an owl, in the dark, under a full moon and gotten full body chills, you will know why we loved this conversation so much. And if you haven’t, take a listen because we offer you that experience today.
Katherine takes us into the habitat of the Great Grey Owl and sits with us as she explains why they are so exceptional, wise, and captivating. And we left this space understanding why this incredible raptor is a wildlife treasure, and what they offer not only their ecosystem, but what they mean to us and why we should value them and fight for their conservation.
Thanks so much to Katherine for taking us into the world of the magical Great Grey Owl.
An owl with a call that will echo through your soul.
Lots of Love.
Episode Time Stamps:
Introduction: 00:53
Interview: 6:24
TA: 1:03:42
Show Note Links:
https://tetonraptorcenter.square.site/product/phantom-of-the-north/49?cs=true&cst=custom
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Great_Gray_Owl/overview
https://www.cira.colostate.edu/staff/gura-katherine/
https://tetonraptorcenter.org/wild-women-of-wildlife-features-trcs-katherine-gura/
Nature’s Rest & Renewal | Kate and Jenn Wrap 2024
This time of year can be challenging. It’s dark, grey and cold. So Kat and I thought we could offer a new perspective, one that Jenn and I have been shifting for years.
How can we see darker and colder times as a way to rest and renew ourselves?
What if we looked to the natural world for a better, more meaningful way to experience winter?
Here are our thoughts on how we might lean into the winter season and look to animals and nature as a guide and inspiration on how to rest and renew ourselves and tap into seasonal cycles and see what we can learn from these organic rhythms during “darker” times.
Happy New Year, dear listeners. From all of us at Kindred we wish you all a warm and peaceful holiday season! And may the energy this time of year can offer, nurture you through this winter.
And all the best to you in 2025!
As always, lots of love.
Kate, Jenn, & Kat. xoxo
58. Book Club | A Conversation with Painter and Author Rosalie Haizlett
In this week’s episode, we speak with Rosalie Haizlett about her new book Tiny Worlds of the Appalachian Mountains. Tiny Worlds is an immersion into the small and tiny worlds of the Appalachian Trail and a journal of both paintings and thoughts about Rosalie's time spent hiking this long, old, incredibly diverse trail and mountain range.
Rosalie's gift lies not only in her beautiful watercolor illustrations, but also her ability to highlight and elevate what is often overlooked, but has always been there. The little guys. The ones who survive and endure through brutal landscape deconstruction like logging, strip mining, and development.
We loved the walk down memory lane visiting plants and places and spaces where we grew up, living in Maryland as children and camping in the Blue Ridge Mountains of West Virginia, where Rosalie lives today.
Thanks so much to Rosalie for also highlighting what we call the flower of our lineage, starting with our Great Grandmother!
And, the moth that we love so much, Jenn even has an incredible tattoo of it! Listen to find out!
Lots of love.
Episode Time Stamps:
Introduction: 00:51
Interview: 8:36
TA: 55:04
Show Note Links:
https://rosaliehaizlett.com/
https://rosaliehaizlett.com/collections/art-prints/products/luna-moth-watercolor-art-print
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luna_moth
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2024/sep/30/firefly-endangered-species-list
The Kindred Podcast explores the intricate and interdependent relationship that humans have with animals and nature.
Every episode presents compelling interviews and thought-provoking discussions with leading experts from diverse fields of study including scientists, conservationists, authors, and educators.
From the world of science to cultural traditions and beyond, Kindred examines how humans can inspire a new awareness in order to reconnect us to the natural world.
Hosted by Kate Coffin and Jenn Asplundh. www.kindredpodcast.co