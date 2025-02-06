Encore: The Power of Fire with Tony Incashola Jr. and Stephanie Gillin of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

We are dropping this episode as an encore in light of the devastating fires LA have been experiencing the last few weeks. There are so many reasons these fires are happening and we wanted to re-share this episode on fire in support of answering some of the questions we have been seeing on social media and hearing on news platforms. In this week's conversation, we speak with Tony Incashola Jr., forest manager for CSKT (Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes), and Stephanie Gillin, information and education program manager and former wildlife biologist for the CSKT at the Flathead Indian Reservation. Tony and Stephanie walk us through the history of fire and what it means to their tribes and how the criminalization of their fire practices not only impacted the health of the landscape but significantly changed how fire affects the land, ecosystems, and people of Montana and the general western part of the United States. Show Note Links: Returning Fire to the Land CSKT Tribes