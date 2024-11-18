Powered by RND
Neuroscience: Amateur Hour

Neuroscience: Amateur Hour
Neuroscience: Amateur Hour delves into the neuroscience of everyday experiences in every episode.
Science

Available Episodes

  Episode 32: The Neuroscience of Parkinson's Disease
    Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by uncontrollable movements, stiffness, and cognitive decline. Curious? Come learn more! Please rate, review, and subscribe and if you have any questions, comments, concerns, queries, or complaints, please email me at [email protected] or DM me at NeuroscienceAmateurHour on Instagram.Also if you have the means/desire to financially support this podcast - please go to https://www.buymeacoffee.com/neuroscienceI really appreciate it!!!Citations and relevant papers are below. National Institute on Aging. Parkinson's Disease: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatments. National Institute on Aging. Hogg E, Frank S, Oft J, Benway B, Rashid MH, Lahiri S. Urinary Tract Infection in Parkinson's Disease. Journal of Parkinson's Disease. 2022;12(3):743-757. ‌Yu J. Stages of Parkinson's | Parkinson's Foundation. www.parkinson.org. Published 2022. ‌Zhang ZX, Dong ZH, Román GC. Early Descriptions of Parkinson Disease in Ancient China. Archives of Neurology. 2006;63(5):782. ‌2-Minute Neuroscience: Direct Pathway of the Basal Ganglia. www.youtube.com. 2-Minute Neuroscience: Indirect Pathway of the Basal Ganglia. www.youtube.com. ‌Thanvi B, Lo N, Robinson T. Levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease: clinical features, pathogenesis, prevention and treatment. Postgraduate Medical Journal. 2007;83(980):384-388. Zhang JF, Wang XX, Feng Y, Fekete R, Jankovic J, Wu YC. Impulse Control Disorders in Parkinson's Disease: Epidemiology, Pathogenesis and Therapeutic Strategies. Frontiers in Psychiatry. 2021;12. Hisahara S, Shimohama S. Dopamine Receptors and Parkinson's Disease. International Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. 2011;2011:1-16. Houston. Tmc.edu. Published October 20, 2020. https://nba.uth.tmc.edu/neuroscience/m/s3/chapter04.html‌Ovallath S, Sulthana B. Levodopa: History and Therapeutic Applications. Annals of Indian Academy of Neurology. 2017;20(3):185-189. ‌Levodopa | Parkinson's Foundation. www.parkinson.org. https://www.parkinson.org/living-with-parkinsons/treatment/prescription-medications/levodopa‌Kelly MJ, Baig F, Hu MTM, Okai D. Spectrum of impulse control behaviours in Parkinson's disease: pathophysiology and management. Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. 2020;91(7):703-711. ‌Gerfen CR, Surmeier DJ. Modulation of Striatal Projection Systems by Dopamine. Annual Review of Neuroscience. 2011;34(1):441-466. ‌Sayare S. The Woman Who Could Smell Parkinson's. The New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/14/magazine/parkinsons-smell-disease-detection.html. Published June 14, 2024. ‌Blandini F, Nappi G, Tassorelli C, Martignoni E. Functional changes of the basal ganglia circuitry in Parkinson's disease. Progress in Neurobiology. 2000;62(1):63-88. ‌Lanciego JL, Luquin N, Obeso JA. Functional Neuroanatomy of the Basal Ganglia. Cold Spring Harbor Perspectives in Medicine. 2012;2(12):a009621-a009621.
    --------  
    23:57
  Episode 31: The Neuroscience of Dreams
    Dreams are both scientifically fascinating and universal. Everyone dreams, at every age and they are often nonsensical, complex, and deeply subjective. How can you quantify something so personal in the activity of cells, circuits, and systems?Let's find out together!Please rate, review, and subscribe and if you have any questions, comments, concerns, queries, or complaints, please email me at [email protected] or DM me at NeuroscienceAmateurHour on Instagram.Also if you have the means/desire to financially support this podcast - please go to https://www.buymeacoffee.com/neuroscienceI really appreciate it!!!Citations and relevant papers are below!Chip Brown. The Stubborn Scientist Who Unraveled A Mystery of the Night. Smithsonian. Published October 2003. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/the-stubborn-scientist-who-unraveled-a-mystery-of-the-night-91514538/‌Purves D, Augustine GJ, Fitzpatrick D, et al. The Possible Functions of REM Sleep and Dreaming. Nih.gov. Published 2016. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK11121/Gott JA, Liley DTJ, Hobson JA. Towards a Functional Understanding of PGO Waves. Frontiers in Human Neuroscience. 2017;11. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnhum.2017.00089‌Senzai Y, Scanziani M. A cognitive process occurring during sleep is revealed by rapid eye movements. Science. 2022;377(6609):999-1004. doi:https://doi.org/10.1126/science.abp8852Crick F, Mitchison G. The function of dream sleep. Nature. 1983;304(5922):111-114. doi:https://doi.org/10.1038/304111a0‌Hobson JA, McCarley RW. The brain as a dream state generator: an activation-synthesis hypothesis of the dream process. The American journal of psychiatry. 1977;134(12):1335-1348. doi:https://doi.org/10.1176/ajp.134.12.1335Caviglia G. Working on dreams, from neuroscience to psychotherapy. Research in Psychotherapy: Psychopathology, Process and Outcome. 2021;24(2). doi:https://doi.org/10.4081/ripppo.2021.540‌Hobson, J. A. (1990). Activation, input source, and modulation: A neurocognitive model of the state of the brain-mind. In R. R. Bootzin, J. F. Kihlstrom, & D. L. Schacter (Eds.), Sleep and cognition (pp. 25–40). American Psychological Association. https://doi.org/10.1037/10499-002Baird B, Mota-Rolim SA, Dresler M. The cognitive neuroscience of lucid dreaming. Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews. 2019;100:305-323. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neubiorev.2019.03.008Aspy DJ. Findings From the International Lucid Dream Induction Study. Frontiers in Psychology. 2020;11. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2020.01746‌Soffer-Dudek N. Are Lucid Dreams Good for Us? Are We Asking the Right Question? A Call for Caution in Lucid Dream Research. Frontiers in Neuroscience. 2020;13. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnins.2019.01423Gao JX, Gao Y, Li XX, et al. The Ponto-Geniculo-Occipital (PGO) Waves in Dreaming: An Overview. Brain Sciences. 2023;13(9):1350-1
    --------  
    23:46
  Episode 30: The Connection Between your Gut and the Brain
    Have you ever thought about why some feelings might be described as gut-wrenching? Or why do the first feelings of love make you feel butterflies in the stomach? It's time to explore how your gut and your brain are connected!Please rate, review, and subscribe and if you have any questions, comments, concerns, queries, or complaints, please email me at [email protected] or DM me at NeuroscienceAmateurHour on Instagram.Also if you have the means/desire to financially support this podcast - please go to https://www.buymeacoffee.com/neuroscienceI really appreciate it!!!Citations and relevant papers are below!Enteric nervous system. qbi.uq.edu.au. Published October 15, 2018. Accessed May 22, 2023. https://qbi.uq.edu.au/brain/brain-anatomy/peripheral-nervous-system/enteric-nervous-system#:~:text=The%20enteric%20nervous%20system%20neuronsCleveland Clinic. Cranial Nerves: Function, Anatomy and Location. Cleveland Clinic. Published October 27, 2021. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/body/21998-cranial-nervesMayer EA. Gut feelings: the emerging biology of gut–brain communication. Nature Reviews Neuroscience. 2011;12(8):453-466. doi:https://doi.org/10.1038/nrn3071Carabotti M, Scirocco A, Maselli MA, Severi C. The gut-brain axis: interactions between enteric microbiota, central and enteric nervous systems. Annals of gastroenterology. 2015;28(2):203-209.Oligschlaeger Y, Yadati T, Houben T, Condello Oliván CM, Shiri-Sverdlov R. Inflammatory Bowel Disease: A Stressed "Gut/Feeling." Cells. 2019;8(7):659. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/cells8070659Vancamelbeke M, Vermeire S. The intestinal barrier: a fundamental role in health and disease. Expert Review of Gastroenterology & Hepatology. 2017;11(9):821-834. doi:https://doi.org/10.1080/17474124.2017.1343143Clapp M, Aurora N, Herrera L, Bhatia M, Wilen E, Wakefield S. Gut microbiota's effect on mental health: the gut-brain axis. Clinics and Practice. 2017;7(4). https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5641835/‌Zoppi S, Madrigal JLM, Pérez-Nievas BG, et al. Endogenous cannabinoid system regulates intestinal barrier function in vivo through cannabinoid type 1 receptor activation. Am J Physiol Gastr L 2012;302:565.Radjabzadeh D, Bosch JA, Uitterlinden AG, et al. Gut microbiome-wide association study of depressive symptoms. Nature Communications. 2022;13(1):7128. doi:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-34502-3Wapner J. The link between our food, gut microbiome and depression. Washington Post. https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2023/01/31/gut-microbiome-anxiety-depression/. Published January 31, 2023.Fond G, Loundou A, Hamdani N, et al. Anxiety and depression comorbidities in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS): a systematic review and meta-analysis. European Archives of Psychiatry and Clinical Neuroscience. 2014;264(8):651-660. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00406-014-0502-zWhat's the Difference Between Probiotics and Prebiotics? www.sclhealth.org. https://www.sclhealth.org/blog/2019/07/difference-between-probiotics-and-prebio
    --------  
    23:48
  Episode 29: The Neuroscience of Alien Hand Syndrome
    A tragic incident - a brain injury, a stroke, the development of a neurodegenerative disease, and all of a sudden, a patient's arm no longer belongs to them. It will pull their hair, pinch their cheeks, and grab miscellaneous objects, seemingly developing a mind of its own. How can something that belongs to you and is controlled by your brain, your electrical pulses, and your motor neurons ever develop a mind of its own? Listen to find out more!Please rate, review, and subscribe and if you have any questions, comments, concerns, queries, or complaints, please email me at [email protected] or DM me at NeuroscienceAmateurHour on Instagram.Also if you have the means/desire to financially support this podcast - please go to https://www.buymeacoffee.com/neuroscienceI really appreciate it!!!Citations and relevant papers are below! Doody RS, Jankovic J. The alien hand and related signs. Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. 1992;55(9):806-810. doi:https://doi.org/10.1136/jnnp.55.9.806Panikkath R, Panikkath D, Mojumder D, Nugent K. The alien hand syndrome. Proceedings (Baylor University Medical Center). 2014;27(3):219-220. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4059570/#:~:text=Alien%20hand%20syndrome%20is%20aCaixeta L, Maciel P, Nunes J, Nazareno L, Araújo L, Borges JR. Alien hand syndrome in AIDS: Neuropsychological features and physiopathological
    --------  
    23:52
  • Episode 28: MRI or the Salmon in the Scanner with the Eventually To Be Dr. Ilya
    Could a dead salmon be thinking or is something else at play? If you're curious about the answer to that question and want to learn more about magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), come and listen! Featuring special guest the Eventually To be Dr. Ilya, this episode discusses the science behind MRI, how noise can affect imaging and landmark studies in the field! Please rate, review, and subscribe and if you have any questions, comments, concerns, queries, or complaints, please email me at [email protected] or DM me at NeuroscienceAmateurHour on Instagram.Also if you have the means/desire to financially support this podcast - please go to https://www.buymeacoffee.com/neuroscienceI really appreciate it!!!Citations and relevant papers are below! Bennett C, Miller M, Wolford G. Neural correlates of interspecies perspective taking in the post-mortem Atlantic Salmon: an argument for multiple comparisons correction. NeuroImage. 2009;47:S125. doi:10.1016/s1053-8119(09)71202-9Scicurious. IgNobel Prize in Neuroscience: The dead salmon study. Scientific American Blog Network. https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/scicurious-brain/ignobel-prize-in-neuroscience-the-dead-salmon-study/Van Dijk KRA, Sabuncu MR, Buckner RL. The influence of head motion on intrinsic functional connectivity MRI. NeuroImage. 2012;59(1):431-438. doi:10.1016/j.neuroimage.2011.07.044Nishimoto S, Vu An T, Naselaris T, Benjamini Y, Yu B, Gallant Jack L. Reconstructing Visual Experiences from Brain Activity Evoked by Natural Movies. Current Biology. 2011;21(19):1641-1646. doi:10.1016/j.cub.2011.08.031Will GJ, Rutledge RB, Moutoussis M, Dolan RJ. Neural and computational processes underlying dynamic changes in self-esteem. FeldmanHall O, ed. eLife. 2017;6:e28098. doi:10.7554/eLife.28098‌Modem FuturaModem Futura is your guide to the bold frontiers of tomorrow, where technology,...Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the show
    --------  
    30:04

About Neuroscience: Amateur Hour

Neuroscience: Amateur Hour delves into the neuroscience of everyday experiences in every episode. From anxiety to pregnancy to our addictions to candy crush - come and learn a little bit more about what's happening upstairs. 
