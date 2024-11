Episode 31: The Neuroscience of Dreams

Dreams are both scientifically fascinating and universal. Everyone dreams, at every age and they are often nonsensical, complex, and deeply subjective. How can you quantify something so personal in the activity of cells, circuits, and systems?Let's find out together!