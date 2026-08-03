You think you're a good listener. You're not. Executive coach and TEDx speaker Katie O'Malley joins Liat to break down why most of us are performing listening instead of actually doing it, and what that's costing us at work and in life. Katie shares her journey from burnout to betting on herself, why your workplace might be making you sick, and how understanding what actually motivates your people can change everything. We put a behavioral lens on all of it, because it turns out listening isn't just a soft skill. It's a behavior, and you can learn it.



Behavior Concepts Covered:

Reinforcement

Mand

Preference Assessment

Schedule of Reinforcement

Token Economy

Dead Man Test

Replacement Behaviors



Connect with Katie:

EncourageCoaching.org

LinkedIn

@encouragecoachchicago

Katie's TEDx Talk

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