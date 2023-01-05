Ever wonder why guys always assume you’re down to get dirty within 3 seconds of meeting them? Why you keep making the same bad decisions and getting back with y... More
Improv'ing Your Session with Ali Arena, BCBA
On today’s episode, the Bitches sit down with Ali Arena, a BCBA and Speech Language Pathologist #superpower. Ali has dedicated her education and career to finding the best communication patterns and behavior changes required to navigate the ever-changing social world. Her clients often call her a “social detective” -- more than likely that comes from her unique training as a Speech Therapist and Behavioral Analyst. She is constantly figuring out the best way to use every client’s strengths to maximize their learning and social potential. We talk all about using the “Improv Method” during sessions to help build confidence, increase social skills, and create a safe environment for everyone! Tune in to hear us get silly while playing improv games and learn new stuff about Casey & Liat that you may not know! Love you. Mean it! Support us at patreon.com/behaviorbitchespodcastInsta: @behaviorbitchespodcastFacebook: Behavior Bitches Podcast
5/1/2023
1:02:31
Prep + Rally with Dini Klien
On today’s episode, the Bitches bring on one of the coolest guests, Dini Klein, author of the cookbook Prep + Rally. Dini created Prep + Rally to take the stress out of meal prep, create more time to spend with your families, and actually enjoy mealtime again. If you are a busy professional, parent, spouse, or just a human you know how hard it is to manage your to-do lists, work full time, handle all the grocery shopping, take the dog out to sh*t, maybe sneak in a workout, and then be in charge of feeding other humans. It doesn’t have to be aversive any longer with Dini’s tried and true system of prepping for one hour on Sunday and then rallying the rest of the week! Tune in to learn more or miss the F out!Resources: https://prepandrally.com/Insta @prepandrally https://www.amazon.com/shop/prepandrallySupport us at patreon.com/behaviorbitchespodcastInsta: @behaviorbitchespodcastFacebook: Behavior Bitches Podcast
4/17/2023
53:49
Complex PTSD, trauma-bonding, and self-gaslighting.. oh my!
On today’s episode, the Bitches bring on Dr. Ingrid Clayton, a clinical psychologist and author of Casey’s new favorite #lifechanging book, Believing Me: Healing from Narcissistic Abuse and Complex Trauma. Ingrid shares the emotional story of her childhood trauma and her own journey discovering C-PTSD. We discuss, in detail, Complex PTSD and how it is similar yet different from PTSD, trauma bonding and trauma reenactment, self-gaslighting, and techniques to de-escalate an emotional flashback. Grab your tissues for this one and know that you are not alone. Your Bitches got you! Tune in or miss the F out! Support us at patreon.com/behaviorbitchespodcastInsta: @behaviorbitchespodcastFacebook: Behavior Bitches Podcast
4/3/2023
1:20:49
How To Not Die Alone with Logan Ury
On today’s episode, the Bitches bring on Logan Ury, Director of Relationship Science at the dating app Hinge and author of the best-selling book How To Not Die Alone. We talk about the science behind successful dating, and what matters more and less than we think when choosing a partner. Liat seizes the opportunity to have Logan roast her own dating profile. We also discuss the three dating tendencies from her book and so much more so tune in or miss the F out! SHOW NOTEShttps://www.loganury.com/https://www.loganury.com/quizhttps://www.loganury.com/coachinghttps://www.loganury.com/propelhttps://www.loganury.com/bookBehavior Principles:AdaptationSelectionismBehavior MomentumAntecedent Intervention Positive Reinforcement Preferences Environment Variable RatioBehavioral PlansMassed Trials Support us at patreon.com/behaviorbitchespodcastInsta: @behaviorbitchespodcastFacebook: Behavior Bitches Podcast
3/20/2023
56:30
From Non-Vocal to Public Speaker
On today’s episode, the Bitches bring on Dr. Kerry Magro who is an award-winning national speaker, best-selling author, and a role model in the disabled community. He talks about how he was diagnosed with Autism at a very young age, was non-vocal for the first part of his life, and how that led to him to be standing on the TEDx stage inspiring thousands of people. Kerry is a pioneer in helping parents deal with the hard question of what happens to their autistic child when I am not around anymore. We give advice to families who are navigating a new diagnosis and searching for help and resources within the system and also what options are out there to help with the process! After listening to Kerry talk you will no longer feel alone!! Tune in or miss the F out!! Mean it! Resources: https://kerrymagro.com/about-me/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtgGzKRHT-YSupport us at patreon.com/behaviorbitchespodcastInsta: @behaviorbitchespodcastFacebook: Behavior Bitches Podcast
Ever wonder why guys always assume you’re down to get dirty within 3 seconds of meeting them? Why you keep making the same bad decisions and getting back with your crummy ex? Why you can’t stick to a diet? Well, there’s a reason and we’re ready to be direct AF with you by behaviorally breaking down the situation and identifying the function in a way that any average Joe or Jane can understand.
Liat Sacks & Casey McDaniel, two badass Behavior Analysts are your soon to be BFF’s because they make this crazy, “random” world make sense through the lens of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA).