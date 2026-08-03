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218 episodes
- Got ADHD? Call a BCBA. Nicole Stewart is a behavior analyst, special educator, and ADHD/emotional regulation expert who joins us to break down how neurodivergent brains actually work and why "just try harder" strategies never stick. We talk dopamine, the ADHD types nobody mentions, why screens hit different, shame and impulse control, family dinner blowups and more.
Connect with Nicole:
Website
LinkedIn
Instagram
Connect with Behavior Bitches
Insta: @behaviorbitchespodcast
Facebook: Behavior Bitches Podcast
Website: BehaviorBitches.com
Contact Us: For podcast inquiries, episode ideas, or just to say hi, email us at behaviorbitches@studynotesaba.com
Leave us a 5-star review in the Apple Podcast App so we can read it to everyone during our episodes and make us super happy!
Looking for BCBA Exam Prep or CEUs?
• Whether you need help passing the BCBA exam or are looking to earn CEUs, Study Notes ABA has you covered. Check out our website for comprehensive exam prep materials, prep courses, and CEUs
• Test Prep: StudyNotesABA.com
• CEUs: CEU.StudyNotesABA.com
• PairABA: PairABA.com
- Behavior analysts talk about the environment. Ximena Valle designs it.
Ximena Valle, AIA, LEED AP, founding principal of FIFTEEN Architecture + Design, joins Liat to break down what really goes into designing for neurodiverse communities, and it's a lot more than ramps and sensory rooms. We talk spaces that make you feel like an animal versus ones that feel like a spa, paint blends that stop kids from peeling the walls, and arranging furniture to keep clients engaged. Ximena breaks down how color and layout shape behavior, how bad design burns out staff too, and what BCBAs and educators can steal for their own classrooms and therapy rooms.
Connect with Ximena:
fifteenarch.com
LinkedIn
Connect with Behavior Bitches
Insta: @behaviorbitchespodcast
Facebook: Behavior Bitches Podcast
Website: BehaviorBitches.com
Contact Us: For podcast inquiries, episode ideas, or just to say hi, email us at behaviorbitches@studynotesaba.com
Leave us a 5-star review in the Apple Podcast App so we can read it to everyone during our episodes and make us super happy!
Looking for BCBA Exam Prep or CEUs?
• Whether you need help passing the BCBA exam or are looking to earn CEUs, Study Notes ABA has you covered. Check out our website for comprehensive exam prep materials, prep courses, and CEUs
• Test Prep: StudyNotesABA.com
• CEUs: CEU.StudyNotesABA.com
• PairABA: PairABA.com
- Behavior analysts love their jargon. Kendall Ryndak Samuel, BCBA and creator of @the.behavior.influencer, says it's time to knock it off. She and Liat dig into why our field does such a shitty job explaining itself, why big words just make us sound smart without actually helping anyone, and why the ethics code demands we use language people can understand.
Behavioral Concepts Covered:
Punishment
Reinforcement
Fixed ratio schedule
Extinction
Matching law
Verbal behavior
Pairing
Preference assessment
Connect with Kendall:
@the.behavior.influencer on TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn
bxinfluencer.com
Grab her book, Talk Behavior to Me, wherever you buy books.
ABA Language and Translation Resources
Connect with Behavior Bitches
Insta: @behaviorbitchespodcast
Facebook: Behavior Bitches Podcast
Website: BehaviorBitches.com
Contact Us: For podcast inquiries, episode ideas, or just to say hi, email us at behaviorbitches@studynotesaba.com
Leave us a 5-star review in the Apple Podcast App so we can read it to everyone during our episodes and make us super happy!
Looking for BCBA Exam Prep or CEUs?
• Whether you need help passing the BCBA exam or are looking to earn CEUs, Study Notes ABA has you covered. Check out our website for comprehensive exam prep materials, prep courses, and CEUs
• Test Prep: StudyNotesABA.com
• CEUs: CEU.StudyNotesABA.com
• PairABA: PairABA.com
- We invited a PE guy onto the podcast. Please hold your tomatoes.
Johnny Hilbrant, the internet's favorite parody of the private equity finance bro, joins Liat to break down why "private equity" has become a dirty word in behavioral health, what PE actually is in plain English, and what the behavioral science of wealth, status, and rich guy energy can actually teach us about ourselves.
Tune in or miss the F out!
Behavior Concepts Covered:
Functional Behavior Assessment
Reinforcement
Motivating Operations
Matching Law
Social Validity
Stimulus Control
Verbal Behavior
Connect with Johnny!
Instagram
TikTok
Youtube
X/Twitter
LinkedIn
Cameo
Connect with Behavior Bitches
Insta: @behaviorbitchespodcast
Facebook: Behavior Bitches Podcast
Website: BehaviorBitches.com
Contact Us: For podcast inquiries, episode ideas, or just to say hi, email us at behaviorbitches@studynotesaba.com
Leave us a 5-star review in the Apple Podcast App so we can read it to everyone during our episodes and make us super happy!
Looking for BCBA Exam Prep or CEUs?
• Whether you need help passing the BCBA exam or are looking to earn CEUs, Study Notes ABA has you covered. Check out our website for comprehensive exam prep materials, prep courses, and CEUs
• Test Prep: StudyNotesABA.com
• CEUs: CEU.StudyNotesABA.com
• PairABA: PairABA.com
- You think you're a good listener. You're not. Executive coach and TEDx speaker Katie O'Malley joins Liat to break down why most of us are performing listening instead of actually doing it, and what that's costing us at work and in life. Katie shares her journey from burnout to betting on herself, why your workplace might be making you sick, and how understanding what actually motivates your people can change everything. We put a behavioral lens on all of it, because it turns out listening isn't just a soft skill. It's a behavior, and you can learn it.
Behavior Concepts Covered:
Reinforcement
Mand
Preference Assessment
Schedule of Reinforcement
Token Economy
Dead Man Test
Replacement Behaviors
Connect with Katie:
EncourageCoaching.org
LinkedIn
@encouragecoachchicago
Katie's TEDx Talk
Connect with Behavior Bitches
Insta: @behaviorbitchespodcast
Facebook: Behavior Bitches Podcast
Website: BehaviorBitches.com
Contact Us: For podcast inquiries, episode ideas, or just to say hi, email us at behaviorbitches@studynotesaba.com
Leave us a 5-star review in the Apple Podcast App so we can read it to everyone during our episodes and make us super happy!
Looking for BCBA Exam Prep or CEUs?
• Whether you need help passing the BCBA exam or are looking to earn CEUs, Study Notes ABA has you covered. Check out our website for comprehensive exam prep materials, prep courses, and CEUs
• Test Prep: StudyNotesABA.com
• CEUs: CEU.StudyNotesABA.com
• PairABA: PairABA.com
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About Behavior Bitches
Ever wonder why guys always assume you’re down to get dirty within 3 seconds of meeting them? Why you keep making the same bad decisions and getting back with your crummy ex? Why you can’t stick to a diet? Well, there’s a reason and we’re ready to be direct AF with you by behaviorally breaking down the situation and identifying the function in a way that any average Joe or Jane can understand. Liat Sacks, a badass Behavior Analyst and your soon to be BFF, makes this “random” world make sense through the lens of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA).Podcast website
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Behavior Bitches: Podcasts in Family