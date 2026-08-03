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Behavior Bitches

Study Notes ABA, LLC
ScienceSocial Sciences
Behavior Bitches
Latest episode

218 episodes

  • Behavior Bitches

    Got ADHD? Call a BCBA with Nicole Stewart

    08/03/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Got ADHD? Call a BCBA. Nicole Stewart is a behavior analyst, special educator, and ADHD/emotional regulation expert who joins us to break down how neurodivergent brains actually work and why "just try harder" strategies never stick. We talk dopamine, the ADHD types nobody mentions, why screens hit different, shame and impulse control, family dinner blowups and more.
    Connect with Nicole:
    Website
    LinkedIn
    Instagram
    Connect with Behavior Bitches
    Insta: @behaviorbitchespodcast
    Facebook: Behavior Bitches Podcast
    Website: BehaviorBitches.com
    Contact Us: For podcast inquiries, episode ideas, or just to say hi, email us at behaviorbitches@studynotesaba.com
    Leave us a 5-star review in the Apple Podcast App so we can read it to everyone during our episodes and make us super happy!
    Looking for BCBA Exam Prep or CEUs?
    • Whether you need help passing the BCBA exam or are looking to earn CEUs, Study Notes ABA has you covered. Check out our website for comprehensive exam prep materials, prep courses, and CEUs
    • Test Prep: StudyNotesABA.com
    • CEUs: CEU.StudyNotesABA.com
    • PairABA: PairABA.com
  • Behavior Bitches

    Architecture Meets ABA with Ximena Valle

    07/20/2026 | 47 mins.
    Behavior analysts talk about the environment. Ximena Valle designs it.
    Ximena Valle, AIA, LEED AP, founding principal of FIFTEEN Architecture + Design, joins Liat to break down what really goes into designing for neurodiverse communities, and it's a lot more than ramps and sensory rooms. We talk spaces that make you feel like an animal versus ones that feel like a spa, paint blends that stop kids from peeling the walls, and arranging furniture to keep clients engaged. Ximena breaks down how color and layout shape behavior, how bad design burns out staff too, and what BCBAs and educators can steal for their own classrooms and therapy rooms.

    Connect with Ximena:
    fifteenarch.com
    LinkedIn
    Connect with Behavior Bitches
    Insta: @behaviorbitchespodcast
    Facebook: Behavior Bitches Podcast
    Website: BehaviorBitches.com
    Contact Us: For podcast inquiries, episode ideas, or just to say hi, email us at behaviorbitches@studynotesaba.com
    Leave us a 5-star review in the Apple Podcast App so we can read it to everyone during our episodes and make us super happy!
    Looking for BCBA Exam Prep or CEUs?
    • Whether you need help passing the BCBA exam or are looking to earn CEUs, Study Notes ABA has you covered. Check out our website for comprehensive exam prep materials, prep courses, and CEUs
    • Test Prep: StudyNotesABA.com
    • CEUs: CEU.StudyNotesABA.com
    • PairABA: PairABA.com
  • Behavior Bitches

    Explain ABA Like I’m 5 with Kendall Ryndak Samuel

    07/06/2026 | 58 mins.
    Behavior analysts love their jargon. Kendall Ryndak Samuel, BCBA and creator of @the.behavior.influencer, says it's time to knock it off. She and Liat dig into why our field does such a shitty job explaining itself, why big words just make us sound smart without actually helping anyone, and why the ethics code demands we use language people can understand.
    Behavioral Concepts Covered:
    Punishment
    Reinforcement
    Fixed ratio schedule
    Extinction
    Matching law
    Verbal behavior
    Pairing
    Preference assessment
    Connect with Kendall:
    @the.behavior.influencer on TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn
    bxinfluencer.com
    Grab her book, Talk Behavior to Me, wherever you buy books.
    ABA Language and Translation Resources
    Connect with Behavior Bitches
    Insta: @behaviorbitchespodcast
    Facebook: Behavior Bitches Podcast
    Website: BehaviorBitches.com
    Contact Us: For podcast inquiries, episode ideas, or just to say hi, email us at behaviorbitches@studynotesaba.com
    Leave us a 5-star review in the Apple Podcast App so we can read it to everyone during our episodes and make us super happy!
    Looking for BCBA Exam Prep or CEUs?
    • Whether you need help passing the BCBA exam or are looking to earn CEUs, Study Notes ABA has you covered. Check out our website for comprehensive exam prep materials, prep courses, and CEUs
    • Test Prep: StudyNotesABA.com
    • CEUs: CEU.StudyNotesABA.com
    • PairABA: PairABA.com
  • Behavior Bitches

    Private Equity is a Joke with Johnny Hilbrant

    06/22/2026 | 44 mins.
    We invited a PE guy onto the podcast. Please hold your tomatoes.
    Johnny Hilbrant, the internet's favorite parody of the private equity finance bro, joins Liat to break down why "private equity" has become a dirty word in behavioral health, what PE actually is in plain English, and what the behavioral science of wealth, status, and rich guy energy can actually teach us about ourselves.
    Tune in or miss the F out!
    Behavior Concepts Covered:
    Functional Behavior Assessment
    Reinforcement
    Motivating Operations
    Matching Law
    Social Validity
    Stimulus Control
    Verbal Behavior

    Connect with Johnny!
    Instagram
    TikTok
    Youtube
    X/Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Cameo
    Connect with Behavior Bitches
    Insta: @behaviorbitchespodcast
    Facebook: Behavior Bitches Podcast
    Website: BehaviorBitches.com
    Contact Us: For podcast inquiries, episode ideas, or just to say hi, email us at behaviorbitches@studynotesaba.com
    Leave us a 5-star review in the Apple Podcast App so we can read it to everyone during our episodes and make us super happy!
    Looking for BCBA Exam Prep or CEUs?
    • Whether you need help passing the BCBA exam or are looking to earn CEUs, Study Notes ABA has you covered. Check out our website for comprehensive exam prep materials, prep courses, and CEUs
    • Test Prep: StudyNotesABA.com
    • CEUs: CEU.StudyNotesABA.com
    • PairABA: PairABA.com
  • Behavior Bitches

    How to Make Your Workplace Not Suck - Katie O'Malley

    06/08/2026 | 52 mins.
    You think you're a good listener. You're not. Executive coach and TEDx speaker Katie O'Malley joins Liat to break down why most of us are performing listening instead of actually doing it, and what that's costing us at work and in life. Katie shares her journey from burnout to betting on herself, why your workplace might be making you sick, and how understanding what actually motivates your people can change everything. We put a behavioral lens on all of it, because it turns out listening isn't just a soft skill. It's a behavior, and you can learn it.

    Behavior Concepts Covered:
    Reinforcement
    Mand
    Preference Assessment
    Schedule of Reinforcement
    Token Economy
    Dead Man Test
    Replacement Behaviors

    Connect with Katie:
    EncourageCoaching.org
    LinkedIn
    @encouragecoachchicago
    Katie's TEDx Talk
    Connect with Behavior Bitches
    Insta: @behaviorbitchespodcast
    Facebook: Behavior Bitches Podcast
    Website: BehaviorBitches.com
    Contact Us: For podcast inquiries, episode ideas, or just to say hi, email us at behaviorbitches@studynotesaba.com
    Leave us a 5-star review in the Apple Podcast App so we can read it to everyone during our episodes and make us super happy!
    Looking for BCBA Exam Prep or CEUs?
    • Whether you need help passing the BCBA exam or are looking to earn CEUs, Study Notes ABA has you covered. Check out our website for comprehensive exam prep materials, prep courses, and CEUs
    • Test Prep: StudyNotesABA.com
    • CEUs: CEU.StudyNotesABA.com
    • PairABA: PairABA.com
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About Behavior Bitches
Ever wonder why guys always assume you’re down to get dirty within 3 seconds of meeting them? Why you keep making the same bad decisions and getting back with your crummy ex? Why you can’t stick to a diet? Well, there’s a reason and we’re ready to be direct AF with you by behaviorally breaking down the situation and identifying the function in a way that any average Joe or Jane can understand. Liat Sacks, a badass Behavior Analyst and your soon to be BFF, makes this “random” world make sense through the lens of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA).
Podcast website
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