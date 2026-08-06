Throwbacks are where I re-release old episodes from the archives. So don't worry if you have heard it already, as 'New episodes' will continue to come out on Sundays. To get some of the old episodes heard.

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Our first guest we have Lauren Tonight is Lauren in British Columbia, Canada, And Lauren will not only be sharing her own experience but also her mother's in 1940, her grandparent's sighting of a close up UFO in Mexico in 1972 and her husband's possible abduction from the family camper in 1965, when he was a child. Following Lauren, we speak with Nate in Oregon, about what happened while on a road trip with his son in Nevada in 2021. They both witnessed a convoy with a large military and police presence transporting a strange object on a flatbed truck.



More information on this episode on the podcast website:

https://ufochroniclespodcast.com/ep-264-once-it-happens-to-you-desert-highway/



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