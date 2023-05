Ep.9 It Followed Us (Throwback Tuesday)

Throwbacks is where I re-release old episodes from the archives. So don't worry if you have heard it already as 'New episodes' will continue to come out on Sundays. To get some of the old episodes heard.~~~Our guest today is Kathy from Michigan in the U.S, and she will be sharing her sightings she and her family had when they lived in a small rural town in Wyoming in the early 1970s. And a scary encounter on a dark country road Kathy and her boyfriend experienced late one night travelling home.