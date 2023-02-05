First-hand witness encounters of the Strange and unexplained.The host Nik will take you head first down the rabbit hole in a refreshing and different podcast fo... More
Ep.226 Aware Of Their Presence
Ep.226 Aware Of Their Presence

In this episode we visit Craig in Ohio, and Craig has had sightings of UFOs since he was a child and began having abduction experiences as a young adult and then all the way through his adult years.

Aware Of Their Presence by Craig Jacocks
Available on Amazon: https://amazon.com/Aware-Their-Presence-Craig-Jacocks/dp/0971934088

4/29/2023
4/29/2023
1:21:13
Ep.225 Spiritual Path / Three A.M.
Ep.225 Spiritual Path / Three A.M.

We are starting off tonight with Julianne in Michigan sharing her experiences on her journey down the spiritual path. Then, continuing our journey, we speak with Pat in New York about the overwhelming and oppressive feeling of being watched by some sort of entity that would wake him up at three am.

4/22/2023
4/22/2023
1:03:16
Ep.10 I Vanished At Denver Airport (Throwback Thursday)
Ep.10 I Vanished At Denver Airport (Throwback Thursday)

Throwbacks is where I re-release old episodes from the archives. So don't worry if you have heard it already as 'New episodes' will continue to come out on Sundays. To get some of the old episodes heard.

Our guest today is Bibi and she comes to us from Los Angeles California, And Bibi is going to be sharing a rather strange experience that she had at Denver Airport, and some strange tones that mysteriously downloaded to her phone.

4/19/2023
4/19/2023
34:06
Ep.9 It Followed Us (Throwback Tuesday)
Ep.9 It Followed Us (Throwback Tuesday)

Throwbacks is where I re-release old episodes from the archives. So don't worry if you have heard it already as 'New episodes' will continue to come out on Sundays. To get some of the old episodes heard.

Our guest today is Kathy from Michigan in the U.S, and she will be sharing her sightings she and her family had when they lived in a small rural town in Wyoming in the early 1970s. And a scary encounter on a dark country road Kathy and her boyfriend experienced late one night travelling home.

4/18/2023
4/18/2023
29:55
Ep.224 Symbols / Sky Grid
Ep.224 Symbols / Sky Grid

Starting us off tonight is sister Franny and Mandy calling from the state of Connecticut, us sharing free very interesting encounters. Then, staying on the East Coast, we speak with Walter in New Jersey about what he witnessed above Raritan Bay in 1998.
First-hand witness encounters of the Strange and unexplained. The host Nik will take you head first down the rabbit hole in a refreshing and different podcast format. Witness accounts from everyday people from all over the world with uninterrupted monologues of their encounters. The phenomena that people experience that is shared on this show range from sightings of UFOs to traumatic alien abductions, the paranormal with scary heart stopping stories of ghosts, demons and the Occult. Accounts of crossing paths with Bigfoots, Sasquatches and all manor of dark entities that lurk in the woods and remote areas. Psychic abilities of Precognition, premonitions, remote viewing and the people who have been crossed to the other side with near death experiences. The encounters in this podcast will stay with you long after you have finished listening to it.