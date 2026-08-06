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602 episodes
- Throwbacks are where I re-release old episodes from the archives. So don't worry if you have heard it already, as 'New episodes' will continue to come out on Sundays. To get some of the old episodes heard.
~~~
We are in Maryland tonight to meet Bill, and while on a vacation trip around the states, Bill and his partner witnessed a tic tac shaped object while walking along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in October 2023.
More information on this episode on the podcast website:
https://ufochroniclespodcast.com/ep-265-the-grand-canyon-tic-tac/
Want to share your encounter on the show?
Email: UFOChronicles@gmail.com
Or Fill out Guest Form:
https://forms.gle/dPxd35ii1m2ejGgU9
All Links for Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/UFOChroniclesPodcast
Podcast Merchandise:
https://www.teepublic.com/user/ufo-chronicles-podcast
Help Support UFO CHRONICLES by becoming a Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/UFOChroniclespodcast
X: https://x.com/UFOchronpodcast
Thank you for listening!
Like share and subscribe, it really helps me when people share the show on social media, it means we can reach more people, more witnesses. Without your amazing support, all this wouldn't be possible.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ufo-chronicles-podcast--3395068/support.
- Throwbacks are where I re-release old episodes from the archives. So don't worry if you have heard it already, as 'New episodes' will continue to come out on Sundays. To get some of the old episodes heard.
~~~
Our first guest we have Lauren Tonight is Lauren in British Columbia, Canada, And Lauren will not only be sharing her own experience but also her mother's in 1940, her grandparent's sighting of a close up UFO in Mexico in 1972 and her husband's possible abduction from the family camper in 1965, when he was a child. Following Lauren, we speak with Nate in Oregon, about what happened while on a road trip with his son in Nevada in 2021. They both witnessed a convoy with a large military and police presence transporting a strange object on a flatbed truck.
More information on this episode on the podcast website:
https://ufochroniclespodcast.com/ep-264-once-it-happens-to-you-desert-highway/
Want to share your encounter on the show?
Email: UFOChronicles@gmail.com
Or Fill out Guest Form:
https://forms.gle/dPxd35ii1m2ejGgU9
All Links for Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/UFOChroniclesPodcast
Podcast Merchandise:
https://www.teepublic.com/user/ufo-chronicles-podcast
Help Support UFO CHRONICLES by becoming a Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/UFOChroniclespodcast
X: https://x.com/UFOchronpodcast
Thank you for listening!
Like share and subscribe, it really helps me when people share the show on social media, it means we can reach more people, more witnesses. Without your amazing support, all this wouldn't be possible.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ufo-chronicles-podcast--3395068/support.
- Jay has witnessed strange phenomena throughout his life in New York’s Hudson Valley, beginning with a cylindrical craft above the trees during childhood and a blue light that flooded his family home years later. His story also includes a near-death encounter with a vast golden light, unexplained voices, geometric symbols, a shadowy grey figure and glowing objects that appeared to respond to his thoughts. More recently, his wife claims to be communicating telepathically with a mantis-like entity known as Stella.
More information on this episode on the podcast website:
https://ufochroniclespodcast.com/2026-2/
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X: https://x.com/UFOchronpodcast/
Want to share your encounter on the show?
Email: UFOChronicles@gmail.com
Or Fill out Guest Form:
https://forms.gle/uGQ8PTVRkcjy4nxS7
Podcast Merchandise:
https://www.teepublic.com/user/ufo-chronicles-podcast
Help Support UFO CHRONICLES by becoming a Patron:
https://patreon.com/UFOChroniclespodcast
All Links for Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/UFOChroniclesPodcast
Thank you for listening!
Like share and subscribe it really helps me when people share the show on social media, it means we can reach more people and more witnesses and without your amazing support, it wouldn't be possible.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ufo-chronicles-podcast--3395068/support.
- Throwbacks are where I re-release old episodes from the archives. So don't worry if you have heard it already, as 'New episodes' will continue to come out on Sundays. To get some of the old episodes heard.
~~~
We start off tonight with Sam in Cheshire in the United Kingdom. Sam will be sharing with us the strange little Cryptid-like creatures he would witness outside his bedroom window as a child, that still haunts him to this day. Then moving on to Bird in Texas to hear about his strange encounters with the paranormal and unknown.
More information on this episode on the podcast website:
https://ufochroniclespodcast.com/ep-263-creatures-into-the-night/
Want to share your encounter on the show?
Email: UFOChronicles@gmail.com
Or Fill out Guest Form:
https://forms.gle/dPxd35ii1m2ejGgU9
All Links for Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/UFOChroniclesPodcast
Podcast Merchandise:
https://www.teepublic.com/user/ufo-chronicles-podcast
Help Support UFO CHRONICLES by becoming a Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/UFOChroniclespodcast
X: https://x.com/UFOchronpodcast
Thank you for listening!
Like share and subscribe, it really helps me when people share the show on social media, it means we can reach more people, more witnesses. Without your amazing support, all this wouldn't be possible.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ufo-chronicles-podcast--3395068/support.
- Throwbacks are where I re-release old episodes from the archives. So don't worry if you have heard it already, as 'New episodes' will continue to come out on Sundays. To get some of the old episodes heard.
~~~
Our last guest of the year is Debra in Idaho, And she will be sharing some of her UFO sightings and paranormal encounters that have happened over the last few years.
More information on this episode on the podcast website:
https://ufochroniclespodcast.com/ep-262-hiding-in-the-clouds/
Want to share your encounter on the show?
Email: UFOChronicles@gmail.com
Or Fill out Guest Form:
https://forms.gle/dPxd35ii1m2ejGgU9
All Links for Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/UFOChroniclesPodcast
Podcast Merchandise:
https://www.teepublic.com/user/ufo-chronicles-podcast
Help Support UFO CHRONICLES by becoming a Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/UFOChroniclespodcast
X:https://x.com/UFOchronpodcast
Thank you for listening!
Like share and subscribe, it really helps me when people share the show on social media, it means we can reach more people, more witnesses. Without your amazing support, all this wouldn't be possible.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ufo-chronicles-podcast--3395068/support.
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About UFO Chronicles Podcast
First-hand witness encounters of the Strange and unexplained.The host Nik will take you head first down the rabbit hole in a refreshing and different podcast format. Witness accounts from everyday people from all over the world with uninterrupted monologues of their encounters. The phenomena that people experience shared here range from sightings of UFOs to traumatic alien abductions, scary heart stopping stories of ghosts, demons and the Occult. Accounts of crossing paths with Bigfoot, Sasquatches and all manner of dark entities that lurk and dwell in the dark woods and remote areas. Psychic abilities of precognition, premonitions, and the people who have journeyed to the other side with their near-death experiences.The encounters in this podcast will stay with you long after you have finished listening.Want to share your encounter on the show?Email: UFOChronicles@gmail.comOr Fill out Guest Form:https://forms.gle/uGQ8PTVRkcjy4nxS7Podcast Website: https://ufochroniclespodcast.comBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ufo-chronicles-podcast--3395068/support.Podcast website
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