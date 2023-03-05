On this week's episode of the pod, we talk about fiber, prebiotics, and the importance of gut health.
We kick things off with a conversation about the differences between the terms fiber and prebiotics which are often used interchangeably and distinguish them from probiotics (an entirely separate thing we’ve discussed before). We discuss types of fiber, their characteristics and properties such as: viscosity, bulking, adsorption, encapsulation, and fermentability, and how those offer health benefits. We summarize good sources of fiber including fruits, veggies, grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds - and take a brief detour to discuss a viral TikTok trend (the "internal shower"). We discuss risks of low fiber and high fat diets (we're looking at you, carnivore diet!) and complications that can be quite serious. We chat about how the typical American does not consume enough dietary fiber, and the increasing trend of consuming fiber supplements. We wrap things up with the available data on supplements (including different perspectives on this topic). Tune in for the details, you don't want to miss this!
