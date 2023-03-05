Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Unbiased Science

Unbiased Science

Podcast Unbiased Science
Podcast Unbiased Science

Unbiased Science

ScienceHealth & FitnessEducation
  • Let's Maki This Clear: "Sushi Grade" Labels Are A Little Fishy
    On this week's episode of the pod, we tackled a topic that really got our tummies rumbling...sushi! We kick things off with some background on the origins of sushi. We spend some time talking about the multi-billion-dollar sushi industry in the US, and some factors that might impact the cost of sushi in the not-so-distant future. Next, we do a deep dive on the term, "sushi grade." For this discussion, we talk about FDA advisory guidelines-- what they cover, and what they don't. We spend some time talking about different food-borne illnesses related to sushi and raw fish consumption-- including those due to different types of parasites and bacteria. We discuss some obvious signs that fish might not be safe for consumption and whether consuming fish is "worth the risk." We chat about signs and symptoms of food poisoning from sushi and when to seek medical care. We wrap things up with a discussion about the risks of mercury poisoning due to frequent sushi consumption. You do not want to miss this episode! Check us out on Substack and Instagram: www.theunbiasedscipod.substack.com https://www.instagram.com/unbiasedscipod Interested in advertising with us? Please reach out to [email protected], with “Unbiased Science” in the subject line. PLEASE NOTE: The discussion and information provided in this podcast are for general educational, scientific, and informational purposes only and are not intended as, and should not be treated as, medical or other professional advice for any particular individual or individuals. Every person and medical issue is different, and diagnosis and treatment requires consideration of specific facts often unique to the individual. As such, the information contained in this podcast should not be used as a substitute for consultation with and/or treatment by a doctor or other medical professional. If you are experiencing any medical issue or have any medical concern, you should consult with a doctor or other medical professional. Further, due to the inherent limitations of a podcast such as this as well as ongoing scientific developments, we do not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of the information or analysis provided in this podcast, although, of course we always endeavor to provide comprehensive information and analysis. In no event may Unbiased Science or any of the participants in this podcast be held liable to the listener or anyone else for any decision allegedly made or action allegedly taken or not taken allegedly in reliance on the discussion or information in this podcast or for any damages allegedly resulting from such reliance. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    41:22
  • Animals in Research: An Enor-mouse Contribution
    This week, we tackle a topic that people often avoid discussing….pre-clinical animal research. We acknowledge the controversies surrounding animal research and that some feel very strongly about this subject. We discuss our personal experience conducting animal research and some applications of the research conducted. We cover several examples of biomedical advancements made possible thanks to animal research. We dig into the reasons for using animals in research as well as the limitations of non-human studies. Animals serve as “models” that represent certain aspects of a biological phenomenon to study. There are also times when certain animal models are used, like fish and frogs, whose anatomy and physiology may be quite different from humans, but still can help researchers address fundamental biological processes similar across species to develop knowledge to improve human health. We detail regulations and laws protecting animals used in biomedical research and protocols in place for these types of studies. We cover a couple high-profile cases of inhumane treatment of animal subjects which, we want to reiterate, is absolutely inexcusable. We wrap up the episode with a discussion of future directions and the national (and international) push to find alternatives to animal research. Make sure to tune in! Check us out on Substack and Instagram: www.theunbiasedscipod.substack.com https://www.instagram.com/unbiasedscipod Interested in advertising with us? Please reach out to [email protected], with “Unbiased Science” in the subject line. PLEASE NOTE: The discussion and information provided in this podcast are for general educational, scientific, and informational purposes only and are not intended as, and should not be treated as, medical or other professional advice for any particular individual or individuals. Every person and medical issue is different, and diagnosis and treatment requires consideration of specific facts often unique to the individual. As such, the information contained in this podcast should not be used as a substitute for consultation with and/or treatment by a doctor or other medical professional. If you are experiencing any medical issue or have any medical concern, you should consult with a doctor or other medical professional. Further, due to the inherent limitations of a podcast such as this as well as ongoing scientific developments, we do not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of the information or analysis provided in this podcast, although, of course we always endeavor to provide comprehensive information and analysis. In no event may Unbiased Science or any of the participants in this podcast be held liable to the listener or anyone else for any decision allegedly made or action allegedly taken or not taken allegedly in reliance on the discussion or information in this podcast or for any damages allegedly resulting from such reliance. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    46:56
  • We Shih Tzu Not, Hypoallergenic Pets Aren't A Thing.
    On this week's episode of the pod, we tackle a topic near and dear to our animal-loving hearts: pet allergies! We are joined by Dr. Manisha Relan, a pediatric allergy and immunology specialist, to discuss animal allergies. We kick things off with stats on pet allergies. We cover allergic reactions and allergies, including how the immune system response leads to the symptoms experienced. We discuss that pet allergies aren't responses to animal fur, hair, or feathers, but rather, proteins found in animal dander, saliva, and urine, and why that means there are no truly "hypoallergenic" pets and the data regarding this. (That’s right—save your money and head to the animal shelter!) We cover allergy testing and diagnosis, as well as different ways to manage pet allergies with behavior modifications and medications. You don't want to miss this one! Check us out on Substack and Instagram: www.theunbiasedscipod.substack.com https://www.instagram.com/unbiasedscipod Interested in advertising with us? Please reach out to [email protected], with “Unbiased Science” in the subject line. PLEASE NOTE: The discussion and information provided in this podcast are for general educational, scientific, and informational purposes only and are not intended as, and should not be treated as, medical or other professional advice for any particular individual or individuals. Every person and medical issue is different, and diagnosis and treatment requires consideration of specific facts often unique to the individual. As such, the information contained in this podcast should not be used as a substitute for consultation with and/or treatment by a doctor or other medical professional. If you are experiencing any medical issue or have any medical concern, you should consult with a doctor or other medical professional. Further, due to the inherent limitations of a podcast such as this as well as ongoing scientific developments, we do not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of the information or analysis provided in this podcast, although, of course we always endeavor to provide comprehensive information and analysis. In no event may Unbiased Science or any of the participants in this podcast be held liable to the listener or anyone else for any decision allegedly made or action allegedly taken or not taken allegedly in reliance on the discussion or information in this podcast or for any damages allegedly resulting from such reliance. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    43:51
  • We Love Gut Health With Every Fiber Of Our Bean
    On this week's episode of the pod, we talk about fiber, prebiotics, and the importance of gut health. We kick things off with a conversation about the differences between the terms fiber and prebiotics which are often used interchangeably and distinguish them from probiotics (an entirely separate thing we’ve discussed before). We discuss types of fiber, their characteristics and properties such as: viscosity, bulking, adsorption, encapsulation, and fermentability, and how those offer health benefits. We summarize good sources of fiber including fruits, veggies, grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds - and take a brief detour to discuss a viral TikTok trend (the "internal shower"). We discuss risks of low fiber and high fat diets (we're looking at you, carnivore diet!) and complications that can be quite serious. We chat about how the typical American does not consume enough dietary fiber, and the increasing trend of consuming fiber supplements. We wrap things up with the available data on supplements (including different perspectives on this topic). Tune in for the details, you don't want to miss this! Help support the podcast by participating in our listener survey. This is your chance to give us your feedback on the pod and our advertisers. As an added bonus, anyone who completes the survey will be entered to win a $500 Amazon gift card. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/airwave Check us out on Substack and Instagram: www.theunbiasedscipod.substack.com https://www.instagram.com/unbiasedscipod Interested in advertising with us? Please reach out to [email protected], with “Unbiased Science” in the subject line. PLEASE NOTE: The discussion and information provided in this podcast are for general educational, scientific, and informational purposes only and are not intended as, and should not be treated as, medical or other professional advice for any particular individual or individuals. Every person and medical issue is different, and diagnosis and treatment requires consideration of specific facts often unique to the individual. As such, the information contained in this podcast should not be used as a substitute for consultation with and/or treatment by a doctor or other medical professional. If you are experiencing any medical issue or have any medical concern, you should consult with a doctor or other medical professional. Further, due to the inherent limitations of a podcast such as this as well as ongoing scientific developments, we do not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of the information or analysis provided in this podcast, although, of course we always endeavor to provide comprehensive information and analysis. In no event may Unbiased Science or any of the participants in this podcast be held liable to the listener or anyone else for any decision allegedly made or action allegedly taken or not taken allegedly in reliance on the discussion or information in this podcast or for any damages allegedly resulting from such reliance. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/12/2023
    38:34
  • You Can Love Seed Oils Too, Don’t You Know They’re Non-toxic?
    On this week’s episode of the pod, we tackle the wellness industry’s enemy du jour: seed oils. First, we introduce seed oils and some examples that are commonly used. We summarize the array of false claims circulating about seed oils: that they cause inflammation and a slew of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, the [already debunked] leaky gut, cardiovascular disease, and more. We discuss the fat composition of seed oils, specifically omega-6 fatty acids, linoleic acid, and why they have been put under scrutiny. We chat about this oft-misinterpreted term “inflammation” and what it means in the context of food consumption and our bodies. We then dig into the data to discuss the clinical evidence related to consumption of omega-6 fatty acids and seed oils broadly. We also cover the false claim that refined oils contain harmful toxins and talk about how oils are extracted from food sources. We hope this episode alleviates a lot of unfounded concerns from content circulating on social media! Help support the podcast by participating in our listener survey. This is your chance to give us your feedback on the pod and our advertisers. As an added bonus, anyone who completes the survey will be entered to win a $500 Amazon gift card. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/airwave Check us out on Substack and Instagram: www.theunbiasedscipod.substack.com https://www.instagram.com/unbiasedscipod Interested in advertising with us? Please reach out to [email protected], with “Unbiased Science” in the subject line. PLEASE NOTE: The discussion and information provided in this podcast are for general educational, scientific, and informational purposes only and are not intended as, and should not be treated as, medical or other professional advice for any particular individual or individuals. Every person and medical issue is different, and diagnosis and treatment requires consideration of specific facts often unique to the individual. As such, the information contained in this podcast should not be used as a substitute for consultation with and/or treatment by a doctor or other medical professional. If you are experiencing any medical issue or have any medical concern, you should consult with a doctor or other medical professional. Further, due to the inherent limitations of a podcast such as this as well as ongoing scientific developments, we do not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of the information or analysis provided in this podcast, although, of course we always endeavor to provide comprehensive information and analysis. In no event may Unbiased Science or any of the participants in this podcast be held liable to the listener or anyone else for any decision allegedly made or action allegedly taken or not taken allegedly in reliance on the discussion or information in this podcast or for any damages allegedly resulting from such reliance. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    37:43

About Unbiased Science

Dr. Jessica Steier, a public-health expert, and Dr. Andrea Love, an immunology expert, are the hosts of Unbiased Science, a podcast devoted to objective, critical appraisal of available evidence on health-related topics relevant to listeners’ daily lives. Follow them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/unbiasedscipod
