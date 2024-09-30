The Color Of Everything: Cory Richards On Big Peaks, Being Bi-Polar, Healing From Trauma, PTSD, & Alcoholism

Cory Richards is a renowned National Geographic photographer and artist behind the iconic avalanche selfie that graced the magazine’s 125th-anniversary cover. This conversation explores the paradox of achievement and healing through Cory’s raw lens on mental health, trauma, and the persistent need to matter. From teenage homelessness to becoming the first American to summit an 8000-meter peak in winter, Cory reveals how our greatest strengths can become our most binding prisons. We peel back the layers of our stories and the vital distinction between external validation and true self-acceptance. Raw, vulnerable, and illuminating, this conversation is both a warning and a light for others. Enjoy! Show notes + MORE Watch on YouTube Newsletter Sign-Up Today’s Sponsors: NordicTrack: The best home fitness equipment & more 👉 nordictrack.com/rich-roll On: High-performance shoes & apparel crafted for comfort and style 👉on.com/richroll Birch: For 25% off ALL mattresses and 2 free eco-rest pillows 👉BirchLiving.com/richroll Go Brewing: Use the code Rich Roll for 15% OFF 👉gobrewing.com Check out all of the amazing discounts from our Sponsors 👉 richroll.com/sponsors Find out more about Voicing Change Media at voicingchange.media and follow us @voicingchange