Reignite Your Relationship: Esther Perel On Desire, Intimacy, Sex, & Long-term Love
Esther Perel is a renowned psychotherapist, bestselling author, and host of the groundbreaking podcast “Where Should We Begin?”
This conversation explores the vicissitudes of modern love and Esther’s non-judgmental approach to relationships, emphasizing the tension between our need for security and our yearning for freedom. Through her uniquely multicultural lens, she highlights how our increasingly atomized world impacts intimacy, desire, and human connection.
Along the way, Esther expertly deconstructs my own marriage dynamics, offering insights that left me questioning my paradigms around love and partnership.
Esther’s work is vital. Our exchange might just change how you think about connection. Enjoy!
Special Note: If this resonates, check out her newly launched The Desire Bundle—and use code RICH15 for 15% off through December.
The Color Of Everything: Cory Richards On Big Peaks, Being Bi-Polar, Healing From Trauma, PTSD, & Alcoholism
Cory Richards is a renowned National Geographic photographer and artist behind the iconic avalanche selfie that graced the magazine’s 125th-anniversary cover.
This conversation explores the paradox of achievement and healing through Cory’s raw lens on mental health, trauma, and the persistent need to matter. From teenage homelessness to becoming the first American to summit an 8000-meter peak in winter, Cory reveals how our greatest strengths can become our most binding prisons.
We peel back the layers of our stories and the vital distinction between external validation and true self-acceptance.
Raw, vulnerable, and illuminating, this conversation is both a warning and a light for others. Enjoy!
The Invisible Injury: Champion Cyclist Rebecca Rusch On Healing From A Traumatic Brain Injury, Concussion Awareness & Why Acceptance Is Strength
Rebecca Rusch is a legendary endurance athlete, 7x world champion, and protagonist of the Emmy-winning film “Blood Road.”
This conversation explores the esoteric intersection of trauma and transformation, sparked by a fateful bike crash on Veterans Day 2021. We discuss her Byzantine journey through the healthcare system, the invisible epidemic of brain injury, psychedelic-assisted therapy, and the profound shift from warrior to healer.
In doing so, we examine the universe’s more profound messages—when we’re finally ready to listen.
Rebecca’s courage to be this vulnerable in service to others is powerful. Enjoy!
Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson: The Metal God On Piloting 757s Through War Zones, Surviving Cancer, Olympic Fencing & Why He Could Be A Sleeper MI6 Agent
Bruce Dickinson is the legendary frontman of Iron Maiden and a true polymath—a commercial airline pilot, Olympic-caliber fencer, author, and cancer survivor.
Joined by acclaimed filmmaker, close collaborator, and mutual friend Sacha Gervasi, we explore Bruce’s approach to creativity—from music to aviation, and humanitarian service. We discuss his journey from bullied schoolboy to global rock icon, his unique cognitive abilities, and how flying into war zones has shaped his worldview.
EXCLUSIVE GIVEAWAY: In honor of this special episode, newsletter subscribers can win a signed Iron Maiden collectible statue and comic book! To enter, simply sign up for Rich’s newsletter at richroll.com/subscribe and await further instructions. See our official rules for more details at richroll.com/official-rules.
Bruce is a force of nature. This conversation is pure gold. Enjoy!
Our Greatest Power Is Love: Julie Piatt On Transformation, Shedding Beliefs, Inner Magic & Why Being Is The Greatest State Of Awareness
Julie Piatt is a modern mystic, accomplished yogi, bestselling author, and the founder/CEO of SriMu, the pioneering plant-based cheese company. She’s also my wife and most frequent podcast guest.
This conversation explores the intersection of trauma and transformation through Julie’s circumspect perspective, emphasizing the ethereal connection between physical healing and spiritual awakening. We discuss her recent injury, returning her parents’ ashes to Alaska, artistic expression, navigating societal division, and finding unity through universal love in increasingly fractured times.
She also confronts me with my own calcified certainties about truth and reality.
Julie is a sage presence. This one is both medicine and meditation. Enjoy!
In celebration of this episode, Julie has generously extended two exclusive offers:
SriMu & Plant-Power Giveaway (Total Value $835)
Three lucky winners—drawn on November 15th, 2024
US participants only
Each winner receives:
12-month subscription of SriMu’s Awaken 2-wheel box
The Plantpower Way
The Plantpower Way: Italia
This Cheese Is Nuts!
Enter at www.srimu.com/rrpgiveaway
Julie is also offering listeners 22% OFF the Awe & Wonder Box. Use code RRPCLOUD9—Offer valid until November 30th, 2024.
A master-class in personal and professional development, ultra-athlete, wellness evangelist and bestselling author Rich Roll delves deep with the world's brightest and most thought provoking thought leaders to educate, inspire and empower you to unleash your best, most authentic self. More at: https://richroll.com