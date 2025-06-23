The Balanced, Beautiful and Abundant Show- Rebecca Whitman

The Power of Your Words with Kevin McLemore

Kevin McLemore is Vice President and Co-Founder of RMK Productions and 10 united the podcast network. 100 Percent committed to team, collaboration and through the Power of the story, McLemore’s motivated to social change, redirect social biases between the races, no matter gender or sexual orientation, he is committed to changing the channel of the human experiences. McLemore purpose is H.O.P.E. “helping other people every day” creating avenues where the human perspectives can be shared on all media platforms, through the framework of teaching, listening, learning and leading by example. McLemore is also a proud father to, Lakisha, Alexander, Theodore and Jillian, Husband to Monika Hill. Understanding that my gift to connect people is the blessing from a much higher power, it is my faith the drives me and commits me to social change. His heart is strong within his faith and his family and is driven to serve and help other McLemore is a masterful Storyteller and Speaker of your choices and change, he understands that it is your actions that will either bound you to a life of little to no reward, or free you from the environment from where you came, to allowing you to become the architect of your dream life.McLemore is not a believer of millions of likes or follower that produces no fruit from his labor, for him, it is not the numbers of people that like or follow you, it’s about the quality of the people who are following you, and who you are connected to directly. Kevin McLemore the author, nearly made it through college without the basic skills needed to read or write, committed to not be just another statistic, taught himself the art of the power of words and is now the author of “Letters to Elvis” Sprinkles, The True Spirit of Christmas “Novel,” “The Indispensable Game of X’s and O’s. How I learned everything I’d Need to know about life by playing high school football,” and soon to be release in 2021 and 2022 “Dating with a full deck,” 57, and I can” “The truth about the business of Fitness” and the 7 lesson on how do get stuff done. McLemore also does double duties as a song writer and Host the podcast Talking “wit” Kevin and son, where he highlights the important of Father’s being present in their children’s lives, particularly in the black community. McLemore set his sights on personal interviews that reach far beyond who we think we know, together through the power of the story, he pulls back the layers of the real story, the real relationship, beyond the successes of the “father” “the celebrity” and the viewer become that fly on the walk and really get to know “The people you should know” The show’s title. McLemore, is a true believe the given an opportunity and thing can happen. We are all one step away, one connection, one introduction away from the key being placed into that lock, that will change a person life forever. McLemore was taught by his grandfather Joseph Phillips, when you get to a place where you can bring someone else along, it is your duty to do so, “Reach one, Teach One.” https://a.co/d/ib09A1Ghttps://a.co/d/0aO6EYghttps://a.co/d/d4RCMWahttps://a.co/d/0ctIFGF #ThePowerOfWords#MotivationMonday#FaithDriven#BlackVoicesMatter#FatherhoodMatters MEDICAL AND HEALTH ADVICE DISCLAIMER. The content shared on this podcast is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical, mental health or professional healthcare advice. While we may discuss topics related to wellness, health, or personal development, the podcast hosts and any guests are not acting as licensed medical, mental health, healthcare professionals or therapists, unless explicitly stated. Any examples of results or outcomes discussed are not guaranteed or typical, as individual experiences vary based on many factors including background, motivation and personal capacity. You should not rely on the information provided as a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment from qualified medical or mental health providers. We do not offer medical diagnoses, treatment plans or prescription advice and we are not registered dietitians. Any actions you take based on the podcast are strictly at your own risk. You assume full responsibility for any outcomes, injuries or losses related to your use of this information. By listening to this podcast, you agree that the podcast and its creators are not liable for any direct or indirect consequences of your actions or decisions based on the content of this podcast.https://calendly.com/rebeccaelizabethwhitman/breakthrough https://wellnessmarketingltd.com/magnetic-abundance-manifest-your-dream-life-retreat/ https://www.amare.com/et/kd4k0a/2088608 https://mall.riman.com/rebeccawhitman/home http://pillar.io/rebeccaewhitman To learn more about Rebecca…https://www.rebeccaelizabethwhitman.com/#home