The Balanced, Beautiful and Abundant Show- Rebecca Whitman
The Balanced, Beautiful and Abundant Show- Rebecca Whitman
The Balanced, Beautiful and Abundant Show- Rebecca Whitman

Rebecca Whitman
EducationSelf-Improvement
The Balanced, Beautiful and Abundant Show- Rebecca Whitman
  How to Shred Your Fat with Celebrity Trainer/Actress Kerstin Schulze
    Kerstin Schulze is a powerhouse in entertainment and wellness, bringing energy, humor, and authenticity to every role she plays—both on and off-screen. Originally from Germany, Kerstin's journey began with a silver medal at the Junior Olympics in Berlin. From there, she pursued her love for performance with formal theater training and a business degree before making her way to Los Angeles.Her acting career includes standout roles in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, American Horror Story: Roanoke (directed by Angela Bassett), Flaked (opposite Will Arnett), and the family feature Rescue Dogs. She has also worked alongside industry icons like Tina Fey, John Goodman, Amy Schumer, and Kathy Bates, showcasing her comedic timing and ability to tackle diverse characters with ease. Off-screen, Kerstin is a trailblazer in the wellness world. Over 24 years ago, she founded Party and Diet - Elite Personal Training, an innovative fitness company that specializes in short, effective workouts tailored to busy professionals, A-list actors, and even pro athletes. Her holistic, longevity-focused approach prioritizes sustainable health and wellness—an ethos that resonates deeply with women navigating the physical and emotional changes of midlife. Now in her early 50s, Kerstin brings a deeply personal perspective to the conversation around midlife transformations. As a perimenopausal woman and seasoned fitness expert, she understands the challenges of maintaining vitality, strength, and balance during this transitional stage of life. Through her work, Kerstin empowers women to embrace midlife with confidence, focusing on strategies that blend wellness, mindfulness, and self-compassion. With her vibrant storytelling, sharp wit, and decades of experience in acting and fitness, Kerstin is an ideal guest for interviews and features addressing midlife challenges, wellness, and the power of reinvention during life's most pivotal moments.
    53:04
  Visualization Technique for Massive Success with Mitta Vicki Wise
    Mitta Vicki Wise grew up in New Zealand singing & dancing the Maori songs & dances that indigenous Maori women have practiced since ancient time. Along with her indepth travels & meditation  involvement in India & in USA...these experiences have given her a deep connection & respect for all peoples of the Earth. This is also the foundation of her work -   As a Holistic Practitioner (RN, hypnotherapy, reflexology, energy therapy), Empowerment Coach, & Entrepreneur in Los Angeles...Mitta offers many empowerment programs & groups supporting women through challenges & changes - both private & group.  She has helped so many women go from stressed to purposed, stuck to successful & alone to connected - upleveling and empowering lives big time in the process. She's been seen on Bold Brave TV, on podcasts including Painting Your Path, and been a guest speaker at various online events.  Mitta is also known for hosting many speaker events - some of which are - ReInventing Yourself In Changing Times, Clarify Your Heart's Purpose, Soul Strength, Career Clarity, Break Through Blocks, and the latest Activate Abundance 2025.Her own podcast is 5 Tips in 5 Minutes - Rediscovering Your Greatness Within - Women's Talks, Tips & Techniques for empowerment, courage & purpose.
    47:18
  How to Increase Your Energy to Manifest like a CEO with Susan Treadgold
    Susan Treadgold is a holistic high-performance coach, fractional investor relations for early-stage healthcare and longevity companies, TEDx speaker and multiple #1 best-selling author with nearly two decades of investment banking experience at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and Citigroup. She empowers people to have more energy and success with the use of science-backed high-performance habits, executive presence training and a personally curated 'longevity portfolio' of cutting edge 'biohacking' products. She is an award-winning artist, host of The High Performing Woman talk show and on the leadership committee of 50/50 Women on Boards. Proud mother of two teenagers. Family is her love language and helping women and children is her passion. Board Member of Roots of Promise charity helping Ugandan orphans get into loving families
    49:15
  How to Eat More and Weigh Less with Alina Z
    Alina Z is an award-winning, Board-Certified Health Coach, Chopra Life Coach, Detox Specialist, and former chef named creator of the #1 Best Diet in America by Harper's Bazaar. She also holds a degree from Parsons School of Design and a Master's in Communication, blending style, soul, and science into one transformational experience. Through her signature Wholistic Self-Discovery Coaching Program, Alina helps high-achieving women reconnect with their true purpose by transforming how they eat, dress, and live. Her philosophy? When you eat to nourish your soul and dress to express your truth, you shift your inner state — and from that space, everything changes. Peace returns. Confidence rises. Sparkle comes back. Alina's mission is to help women become the version of themselves they dreamed of at 8 years old — radiant, powerful, and fully aligned. While today Alina is happy with her body, a fulfilling career, and a life full of sparkle, it wasn't always like this. At 15 she left her home country and a $100,000,000 company that her parents wanted her to inherit and came to USA alone to create a life she desired to build on her own terms. She attended a Quaker school in Maryland and then graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York. Working in the marketing industry, at the age of 27 she grew into a position of a VP of Marketing for one of Washington DC's largest catering companies. During her tenure there her entire days were wrapped around talking about, writing about and tasting food! From early morning networking breakfasts to late-night cocktail receptions and galas, Alina barely had time to eat healthy. This busy lifestyle lead to an unwanted extra 20 pounds, which she struggled to lose with traditional diets and an endless supply of dieting books. She also felt that there was more to life than working long hours and making money. She felt she was lacking a purpose. As fate would have it, in 2009, Alina went on a inspirational cruise to Alaska, where she personally met and learned from world-renowned teachers like Dr. Wayne Dyer and Louise Hay. It was during Dr. Dyer's speech that Alina realized she wanted to be of service to the community. She thought that if she could find solutions to her own challenges, maybe she could help others with the same struggles. Inspired by the cruise, in 2010 she enrolled to study nutrition at the world's largest nutrition school -- Institute For Integrative Nutrition, in New York City. The experience was truly life-changing -  she found a unique way to health and fell in love with the field of nutrition. The one thing she saw missing most in the health market was FUN! Alina noticed two crucial things: first, food is typically labeled as either healthy or delicious and second, there is a total lack of connection being made between nutrition and the key to a happy life. With a passion for making the connection, Alina's mission as nutrition and life coach is to help you pursue your life passions and discover that food can be healthy, delicious, on budget, quick and easy!
    49:08
  The Power of Your Words with Kevin McLemore
    Kevin McLemore is Vice President and Co-Founder of RMK Productions and 10 united the podcast network. 100 Percent committed to team, collaboration and through the Power of the story, McLemore's motivated to social change, redirect social biases between the races, no matter gender or sexual orientation, he is committed to changing the channel of the human experiences. McLemore purpose is H.O.P.E. "helping other people every day" creating avenues where the human perspectives can be shared on all media platforms, through the framework of teaching, listening, learning and leading by example. McLemore is also a proud father to, Lakisha, Alexander, Theodore and Jillian, Husband to Monika Hill. Understanding that my gift to connect people is the blessing from a much higher power, it is my faith the drives me and commits me to social change. His heart is strong within his faith and his family and is driven to serve and help other McLemore is a masterful Storyteller and Speaker of your choices and change, he understands that it is your actions that will either bound you to a life of little to no reward, or free you from the environment from where you came, to allowing you to become the architect of your dream life.McLemore is not a believer of millions of likes or follower that produces no fruit from his labor, for him, it is not the numbers of people that like or follow you, it's about the quality of the people who are following you, and who you are connected to directly. Kevin McLemore the author, nearly made it through college without the basic skills needed to read or write, committed to not be just another statistic, taught himself the art of the power of words and is now the author of "Letters to Elvis" Sprinkles, The True Spirit of Christmas "Novel," "The Indispensable Game of X's and O's. How I learned everything I'd Need to know about life by playing high school football," and soon to be release in 2021 and 2022 "Dating with a full deck," 57, and I can" "The truth about the business of Fitness" and the 7 lesson on how do get stuff done. McLemore also does double duties as a song writer and Host the podcast Talking "wit" Kevin and son, where he highlights the important of Father's being present in their children's lives, particularly in the black community. McLemore set his sights on personal interviews that reach far beyond who we think we know, together through the power of the story, he pulls back the layers of the real story, the real relationship, beyond the successes of the "father" "the celebrity" and the viewer become that fly on the walk and really get to know "The people you should know" The show's title. McLemore, is a true believe the given an opportunity and thing can happen. We are all one step away, one connection, one introduction away from the key being placed into that lock, that will change a person life forever. McLemore was taught by his grandfather Joseph Phillips, when you get to a place where you can bring someone else along, it is your duty to do so, "Reach one, Teach One."
About The Balanced, Beautiful and Abundant Show- Rebecca Whitman

My name is Rebecca Whitman, awarded the Mindset Coach of the Decade by International Association of Top Professionals. USA Today rated me Top 5 Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2024.I believe there are SEVEN pillars of abundance; spirituality, fitness, emotions, romance, mental, social, and finally your financial life. When you get all seven areas in alignment, you are Balanced, Beautiful and Abundant! This show is rated top 1% globally in self-help and won the Positive Change Award by Speak Up Talk Radio. These life changing interviews with amazing thought leaders will help you go from BURNED OUT to BALANCED, BEAUTIFUL and ABUNDANT!My mission is to support you in achieving work/life BALANCE so you can have more FUN and FREEDOM!
EducationSelf-Improvement

