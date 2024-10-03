French for Beginners: Lesson 30 - La victoire de Michelle
Topics covered: Causative avec faire Present participle Au fur et à mesure Bonjour chers amis du français ! Êtes-vous prêts pour notre dernier épisode ? Nous aurons le plaisir d'être en compagnie de Valérie et Michelle aujourd’hui. So, I can assure you that we will be entertained to the very end. I hope you have taken the time you look over the lessons and to do the exercises. Don’t forget to take advantage of all the tools available on our website, including the flashcard and the pronunciation guide. That’s it for me ! I leave you with Valérie et Michelle ! Les voilà ensemble pour la dernière fois !
--------
21:50
French for Beginners: Lesson 29 - La muse et le coq
Topics covered: Disjunctive pronouns Subordinating conjunctions Être comme un coq en pâte Bonjour mes amis ! C’est moi, Jean-Paul ! Comment allez-vous aujourd’hui ? Moi, je suis un peu triste. Pourquoi ? Parce qu’aujourd’hui nous allons dire au revoir à notre cher Jacques. Oui, vous avez bien entendu ! C’est notre dernier épisode en compagnie de Jacques ! I’m sure you’ll enjoy these last conversations between Jacques and his favorite French teacher Valérie. Hopefully, you have already prepared yourself by studying the grammar lessons and by doing the exercises. Shall we begin ? Voici Valérie et Jacques pour la dernière fois !
--------
19:26
French for Beginners: Lesson 28 - Irresistible
Topics covered: Simple future Simple future: irregular stems Un de ces quatre matins Bonjour et bienvenue ! Je suis en forme aujourd’hui. Et vous ? Prêts pour un nouvel épisode de français ? Nous sommes presque à la fin de notre programme. Oui, épisode XXVIII déjà ! Comme toujours, nous avons un superbe épisode pour vous. I hope you studied the grammar lessons and did the exercises on our website. Let’s not waste anymore time. Je suis sûr que vous avez hâte d'être avec Valérie et Michelle. Les voilà !
--------
22:26
French for Beginners: Lesson 27 - No plan B
Topics covered: Comparisons with adjectives Superlative adjectives Mettre la charrue avant les boeufs Bonjour mes amis, c’est Jean-Paul ! Comment ça va ? Bienvenue pour ce nouvel épisode. Aujourd’hui, nous avons le plaisir d’être avec Valérie et Jacques. As you know, Jacques can’t keep any secrets from Valérie, so today we will hear all about his blind date. I hope you’re ready! Avez-vous étudié les leçons de grammaire et fait les exercices sur notre site Web ? Allons-y ! Voici Valérie et Jacques dans l’acte XXVII !
--------
18:49
French for Beginners: Lesson 26 - Pastis anyone ?
Topics covered: Infinitive constructions - Part I Infinitive constructions - Part II Rien à voir Bonjour et bienvenue mes amis, c’est Jean-Paul ! Comment allez-vous ? Aujourd’hui, nous allons être en compagnie de Valérie et de Michelle. So I hope you’re ready for this! Michelle has just got back home from a short trip to France with her husband. They both attended their friends’ wedding anniversary and did some traveling as well. I hope you already studied the grammar lessons and did the exercises. N’attendons pas une minute de plus. Je vous présente Valérie et Michelle dans l’acte XXVI !
We proudly present a one-of-a kind educational program for beginners that includes vocabulary, grammar, exercises, dialogue, and much more in the form of a theatrical performance!
The plot of the play is simple. Valerie, our French tutor, gives one-on-one lessons to beginner students. Valerie has three rules for her students:
1. Complete the assigned lesson on the website and memorize new vocabulary on the flashcards before coming in for one-on-one studies.
2. You can talk about anything, as long as you employ grammar introduced in the lesson.
3. Don't be afraid to switch to English if you don’t know how to say something in French - but switch back to French as soon as you can!
Follow our heroes from Act 1, with conversation mostly in English, to Act 30, where they speak mostly French!
Together with Valerie's colorful students, you will learn the fundamentals of French grammar and expressions. Your vocabulary will expand rapidly and naturally, and your comprehension skills will improve dramatically.
Enjoy the characters, their secrets, desires, and motivations to learn French! Follow the 3 Valerie’s rules and learn with our students, Michelle, Jack, and Kevin! Bon voyage!