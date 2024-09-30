Sarah gives us a post-election pep talk. Plus, she lists off obscure comedy specials, has fun with a handheld vacuum, and hears from a fan who’s dying of brain cancer. Listen to Todd Glass’ special, ‘Thin Pig,’ here: https://open.spotify.com/album/4KRPtfGfjMT49A8lymEdjA Watch ‘Detroiters’ here: https://www.netflix.com/title/80165019 Watch ‘Knock Knock, it’s Tig Notaro’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvCRncqBHFg You can leave a voice memo for Sarah at speakpipe.com/TheSarahSilvermanPodcast. Follow Sarah Silverman @sarahkatesilverman on Instagram and @sarahksilverman on TikTok. And stay up to date with us @LemonadaMedia on X, Facebook, and Instagram. For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
32:43
Add to Cart: Cleaning Your Holes with Sarah Silverman
Join Sarah Silverman as she guest stars on one of her favorite podcasts, Add to Cart! Comedian-writer-director Kulap Vilaysack and veteran journalist SuChin Pak take a subversive look at consumerism through honest, revealing (sometimes TMI) conversations about all the big and little things they're adding to, or removing from, their carts. Sarah and the aunties share their tips for taking care of all the holes in your life, from mouth, to drain, to toilet. They're armed with scrapers, sponges, and lots and lots of Dawn dish soap. Prepare your ear holes, because Dr. Silverman is taking a look inside. Here are the products Sarah talked about: The COCOFLOSS makes flossing actually enjoying The tongue is disgusting, that's why Sarah uses the MasterMedi Tongue Scraper Go to bed in an instant with the MZOO Sleep Eye Mask The U.S. Cotton First Aid Cotton Swabs have a heavy-duty handle Sarah gave the Arches Tinnitus treatment a fair shot The Mr. Clean Magic Eraser is still Mr. Reliable Pillow stripping is a grossly satisfying way to clean your pillows To hear more of Add to Cart, head to: https://lemonada.lnk.to/atcSG
39:16
Hell Is Fake, Amy’s Hot, Citizens United
It's Halloween, baby, and Sarah loves when her neighbors go all out on decorations! Plus, she gets a call from a broadway star, ruins hell for children, and hears from her old friend, Toad.
40:06
Chop Suey, Chappell Roan, Phlegm
Sarah wonders why she can't swallow her cough phlegm. Plus, she helps a woman coparent with a narcissist, picks a food she'd wipe her butt with, and commiserates alongside Chappell Roan.
41:23
Sesame Street, Reverse Cowgirl, Rainbow
Sarah shares a quote she can't get out of her head. Plus, she explains how the 'F@#ing Matt Damon' video came to be, recalls an old app idea, and gets a tip on a new way to shave her pubes.
Sarah Silverman is back with a new season of The Sarah Silverman Podcast, where Sarah shares her thoughts and musings on anything and everything under the sun. No topic is off limits, from politics to the rampant overuse of cologne. Your voicemails dictate the trajectory of the show, but Sarah’s always driving. Yes, things will get weird. But weird is her sweet spot. New episodes of The Sarah Silverman Podcast from Lemonada Media premiere every Thursday. You can leave a voice memo for Sarah at speakpipe.com/TheSarahSilvermanPodcast.