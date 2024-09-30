Add to Cart: Cleaning Your Holes with Sarah Silverman

Join Sarah Silverman as she guest stars on one of her favorite podcasts, Add to Cart! Comedian-writer-director Kulap Vilaysack and veteran journalist SuChin Pak take a subversive look at consumerism through honest, revealing (sometimes TMI) conversations about all the big and little things they’re adding to, or removing from, their carts. Sarah and the aunties share their tips for taking care of all the holes in your life, from mouth, to drain, to toilet. They’re armed with scrapers, sponges, and lots and lots of Dawn dish soap. Prepare your ear holes, because Dr. Silverman is taking a look inside. Here are the products Sarah talked about: The COCOFLOSS makes flossing actually enjoying The tongue is disgusting, that’s why Sarah uses the MasterMedi Tongue Scraper Go to bed in an instant with the MZOO Sleep Eye Mask The U.S. Cotton First Aid Cotton Swabs have a heavy-duty handle Sarah gave the Arches Tinnitus treatment a fair shot The Mr. Clean Magic Eraser is still Mr. Reliable Pillow stripping is a grossly satisfying way to clean your pillows To hear more of Add to Cart, head to: https://lemonada.lnk.to/atcSGSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.