A DNA match links a suspect to several GRK victims, and detectives reopen the case in secret, watching and waiting for the killer to slip. But when an undercover cop unwittingly arrests the suspect, the task force is jolted into action.
1:08:03
1:08:03
The Hail Mary
After the investigation into the "Truck Painter" grows cold, the Green River Task Force is presented with a new opportunity. Can an '80s version of a reality TV show and detectives opening up the task force vault to an anxious public help lead them to the killer?
1:03:02
1:03:02
Little Boy Blue
A new computer database helps detectives see a viable suspect in all the shoe leather investigative work. The suspect will become known as the "Truck Painter," and over the next six months, detectives will dig into his background. Did they finally find the GRK?
1:02:24
1:02:24
Serial Killer Consultant
Desperate for answers and willing to consider "outside the box" thinking, Detective Dave Reichert gets a letter from an unlikely source offering his assistance: Theodore Bundy.Will the charismatic, duplicitous, and utterly diabolical serial killer help the Green River Task Force find the GRK?
58:20
58:20
The Reckoning
A new victim, Gisele Lovvorn, is found on land a few miles away from the Green River in September of 1982. But Giselle's murder has all the hallmarks of the river victims. Green River Task Force Detectives are convinced that a serial killer is on the loose in the county. And as the growing list of missing girls and young women continues to mount, investigators burn the midnight oil trying to find the killer.
