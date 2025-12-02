A new victim, Gisele Lovvorn, is found on land a few miles away from the Green River in September of 1982. But Giselle’s murder has all the hallmarks of the river victims. Green River Task Force Detectives are convinced that a serial killer is on the loose in the county. And as the growing list of missing girls and young women continues to mount, investigators burn the midnight oil trying to find the killer. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Stolen Voices of Dole Valley

Hitchhiking was a rite of passage for teens in the 70s in the beautiful Pacific Northwest – until a charming predator turned their freedom into fear. Some managed to escape him, but police believe this good-looking stranger was responsible for the kidnapping, torture and murders of many more young women. The grieving families of his victims refuse to let their daughters and sisters be forgotten, and those who survived their run-ins with this killer lived to tell their own tales. Together, their stories paint a chilling portrait of a killer who hid in plain sight. This is the chronicle of lost girls, found strength, and the fight to shine new light on all-but-forgotten cases. Stolen Voices of Dole Valley is the story of a serial killer you’ve never heard of -- and the victims and survivors you’ll never forget. No AI was used at any point in the making of this podcast. Created and Produced by Pie in the Sky Media and KSL Podcasts. Sales and Distribution by Lemonada Media https://lemonadamedia.com/