When Amber Tuccaro accepted a ride from a stranger, she couldn't have known the man in the truck would be her killer. But when she realized what was happening, she called a recorded line, leaving behind a disturbing phone call that captured the voice of her murderer. But can we find him?
Beam's Dream is clinically shown to improve sleep.
Check out our other show The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs for discussion on cases, controversial topics, or conversation with content creators
Get Prosecutors Podcast Merch:
https://www.bonfire.com/store/prosecutors-podcast/
Join the Gallery on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/4oHFF4agcAvBhm3o/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ProsecutorsPod
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prosecutorspod/
Check out our website for case resources: https://prosecutorspodcast.com/
Hang out with us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@prosecutorspod
1:25:14
Bonus Episode: A Verdict in Delphi -- Today is the Day
Originally published on The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs.
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Richard Allen, finding him guilty on all counts. We discuss this massive news and celebrate a day of justice.
45:52
276. The Disappearance of Judy Martins Part 2
We conclude our review of the Judy Martins disappearance.
1:34:20
275. The Disappearance of Judy Martins Part 1 of 2 -- Ohio
It's one of the most mysterious disappearances we've ever covered. In the space of minutes, Judy Martins disappears from the campus of Kent State university, never to be seen again. How could this happen? And where is she?
A true crime podcast with a different point of view. Every week, Alice and Brett bring their unique perspective as prosecutors to the most famous cold case mysteries of all time. Murder, mayhem, disappearances, you name it. If it's true crime, they're on the case.
Custom case art by Hannah Hill. https://instagram.com/serious_moonlite?igshid=lhy8ijowoc9p