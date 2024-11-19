277. The Murder of Amber Tuccaro -- The Ride

When Amber Tuccaro accepted a ride from a stranger, she couldn't have known the man in the truck would be her killer. But when she realized what was happening, she called a recorded line, leaving behind a disturbing phone call that captured the voice of her murderer. But can we find him?